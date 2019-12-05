So good it’s Madi-syn: Murray sings with SWOCC

ELKO — Another Elko High School softball player can rest easy as far as where she will play beyond her time with the Lady Indians.
Senior Madisyn Murray can now simply focus on ball, already getting the weight of her collegiate decision off her shoulders.
Next year, Murray will be somewhere she loves — doing what she loves — electing to play for Southwestern Oregon Community College, in Coos Bay.
Along with playing for EHS, Murray’s game and exposure went to new heights as she began playing travel ball after the high school season from May through the middle of August for the West Coast Smoke, a club team from Reno, then competing with the West Coast Wolverines from the middle of August through November.
“I met SWOCC’s coach through one of my club team’s coaches (Don Angotti),” Murray said. “We sent my skills video the first part of August, and they came to see me play on Aug. 17.”
SWOCC head coach Megan Corriea came into contact with Murray and liked what she saw on the field, Murray reciprocating the feeling with the softball program and the surrounding area.
“I really liked the campus. It’s super pretty, and I connected well with the coach. I wanted to continue to play, no matter what,” Murray said. “Academics played a big part in my decision, too. They have my program there.”
Murray doesn’t know the exact direction she would like to go as far as a profession as of yet, but she wants to “study something in the nursing field.”
Coos Bay was also a big selling point.
“Every year, we take a vacation to Newport,” said Tina Murray, Madi’s mother. “It’s a perfect spot for her. She loves the ocean.”
At SWOCC, she will be joined by a teammate from her most recent travel club — coached by Denny Tallman — rooming and playing on the Lady Lakers with Spanish Springs High School’s Raegan Brown.
Despite ultimately deciding on SWOCC, Murray had a wide array of schools and programs she considered for her next landing spot.
“We really liked the competition she saw and the exposure she got with her club teams,” said Matt Murray, Madi’s father. “Every tournament, we would pick 10 coaches or colleges she was interested in playing for and narrowed those down until we had a manageable number.”
Murray was in contact with George Fox University (Newberg, Oregon), William Penn University (Oskaloosa, Iowa), Solano Community College (Fairfield, California), Feather River Community College (Quincy, California), Sacramento City College (Sacramento, California) and Clarendon College (Clarendon, Texas).
With Elko, Murray will enter her senior season as a player with varsity experience dating back to her freshman year.
A late-season call-up from the junior varsity, Murray played in five games as a freshman during the 2017 season.
She hit .333, drove in two runs and scored one of her own in limited action.
During her sophomore year, she smacked the ball at a .333 clip once again — doing so in 25 games — driving in 25 runs, scoring 23 runs and blasting three homes runs and a double.
As a junior, Murray batted .241 with 13 RBIs, two doubles, and 22 runs scored.
She also led the Lady Indians with seven stolen bases.
Last season, Murray also took on the challenge of playing a new position — seeing time at multiple spots — fielding both at first base and at third, positions she will likely play at SWOCC as well.
“They want me to play at the corners,” she said.
Defensively, she fielded the ball at an .894 percentage — finishing second on the team with 63 putouts and ranking third on the roster with 21 assists.
On March 15, 2019, she tallied a season high for hits with a perfect 3-for-3 day at the dish in a 19-1 blowout win at Sparks — scoring a season-high four runs and driving in another — also setting her season best with a pair of stolen bases against the Lady Railroaders on March 16, 2019, in the second half of the two-game series.
Murray drove in a pair of runs in three contests.
During the summer, Murray and teammate Lexi Schweer were selected to play in the the EXOS Select 50 instructional showcase on July 14, 2019, in Carlsbad, California.
Coach Hoem
Elko head coach Karen Hoem is “really excited to have Madi back.”
“She was a lot of fun last year. I think the biggest change with Madi has been her coachability. She really has an all-around grasp of team, how to pull the girls together and hold them accountable,” Hoem said. “She has really grown with her attitude and her leadership.”
As far as her skills, Hoem knows Murray will play an integral role for the Lady Indians in the upcoming season.
“For what we lost, she fills the gap and then some,” Hoem said. "She has wicked bat speed and gets through the zone with power. She has a great glove, the best in our infield. She played third last year and can play there and at first. She has great range and she can dig. Madi can make plays from awkward positions.”
Senior Season
Congratulations to Madi Murray on signing with Southwestern Oregon Community College and best of luck during her senior season with the Lady Indians, which will begin with a preseason tournament the first week of March, in Mesquite.