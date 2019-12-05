So good it’s Madi-syn: Murray sings with SWOCC

With Elko, Murray will enter her senior season as a player with varsity experience dating back to her freshman year.

A late-season call-up from the junior varsity, Murray played in five games as a freshman during the 2017 season.

She hit .333, drove in two runs and scored one of her own in limited action.

During her sophomore year, she smacked the ball at a .333 clip once again — doing so in 25 games — driving in 25 runs, scoring 23 runs and blasting three homes runs and a double.

As a junior, Murray batted .241 with 13 RBIs, two doubles, and 22 runs scored.

She also led the Lady Indians with seven stolen bases.

Last season, Murray also took on the challenge of playing a new position — seeing time at multiple spots — fielding both at first base and at third, positions she will likely play at SWOCC as well.

“They want me to play at the corners,” she said.

Defensively, she fielded the ball at an .894 percentage — finishing second on the team with 63 putouts and ranking third on the roster with 21 assists.