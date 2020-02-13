Solution for Elko is simple; just win

He dropped 30 of his game-high 40 points in the first half and sat the entire fourth quarter, still mounting a game-best 13 rebounds for a double-double and finishing with four assists and a steal.

Senior EJ Alvarez drained three triples on his way to 13 points and two assists.

Elko’s third double-figure scorer was sophomore Isaiah Dahl, who finished with 11 points, a game-high five assists, four rebounds and a pair of steals.

North Valleys was led by 14 points from senior Marcus James, who hit two 3s and added two boards, two steals and an assist.

Senior Tyler Perez also drained a pair of triples and reached double digits with 12 points, three rebounds, two steals and a dime.

Senior Brig Johnson notched six points, four rebounds and a takeaway for the Indians.

Junior Jake Zeller tallied four points, two assists and a board — the offense closed by two points each from seniors Zach Hull and CJ Marma.

Marma grabbed four rebounds, and Hull finished with an assist and a steal.

For the Panthers, senior Muhammad Safdar dropped seven points, and senior Devon James finished with six points, a team-high three steals and two rebounds.