South Tahoe bounces Spring Creek again

WINEMUCCA — For the second time in three seasons, the Spring Creek girls soccer team came up a goal short against South Tahoe with a trip to state on the line.

On Friday, in the Division 3A North regional semifinal, the Lady Spartans, playing without a number of key players due to COVID protocols and strong play in the midfield by the Lady Vikings led to a 1-0 victory for South Tahoe.

The beginning of the game was an action-filled affair, the majority of the sequences taking place on Spring Creek’s defensive side of the pitch.

Junior goalkeeper Elley Dilworth came forward for a number of grabs in front of crowds, staving off potential scores by South Tahoe senior Anjelina Maltese, senior Marley Befu and senior Mackenzie Nealis.

A follow-up attempt from senior Ella Bickert after a deflection missed wide to the right.

The Lady Spartans also avoided successful kicks by senior Vanessa Del Rio Gonzales, a body attempt in the middle by Befu and gained a huge deflection by junior Avery Beatty on what appeared to be an open look for Nealis from the left edge.

Dilworth made a stop save on a shot from the left wing, and senior Riley Moon challenged and denied a number of kicks from the same area.

On a solid rip from Gonzales, Dilworth went down low for another stop — doing the same against another ball off the foot of Bickert.

Her best work may have come against an advancing deflection in the last second against a breakaway by Nealis and — after a bad clear — she grabbed a rebound try out of the air on a shot by Maltese.

After being under siege for the majority of the first 15 minutes, the Lady Spartans gradually flipped the field — benefiting from possession and passing by freshman Jacey Lindquist, junior Syerra Silva and junior Meagan Borresch.

The positive play led to a direct by Beatty from long distance — which was saved by the keeper — and another direct kick from near midfield on the right side by Beatty was also stopped by South Tahoe’s goalie.

In the 23r minute — after dominating a bulk of the action — the Lady Vikings finally cashed in.

With the ball on the left wing, a pass was made to the middle and Maltese dribbled to her right — turning her shoulders and squeezing a bowing shot to her left — the ball finding nothing but the back of the net.

South Tahoe opened a 1-0 lead.

Dilworth kept the margin at one with a nice stuff against a shot by junior Krystyna Schembri.

On the other end, Beatty launched another direct kick near midfield — the ball dropping short of the net.

South Tahoe’s keeper advanced forward for a deflection, but no Spring Creek players were in position for a follow-up kick.

Spring Creek gained another attempt at the frame by sophomore Aubrey Dawson, but her try from the right wing landed wide to the right of the intended target.

As the half progressed, Lindquist and fellow freshman Sharmayne Lamb created moments of excitement on the right side and in the middle for the Lady Spartans — despite no balls threatening the South Tahoe frame.

Near the break, South Tahoe reasserted itself and managed to keep the ball in front of spring Creek’s frame — the Lady Spartans stiffening and not allowing another score.

At halftime, the Lady Vikings were on top 1-0.

To start the second half, South Tahoe continued to own the time of possession and the field position — routinely operating the midfield and in front of Spring Creek’s net.

Nealis made a corner kick but hit the ball into the outside of the frame.

Senior Jenna Pevenage had a shot collected by Dilworth, and Gonzales also had a kick from the right wing that was stopped by Dilworth.

The Lady Spartans survived consecutive kicks without damage, and a line-drive rope from junior Independence Newberry zipped wide to the left.

On a foul that occurred just outside the Spring Creek box, South Tahoe was awarded a direct kick — Nealis’ try bouncing back after a deflection by Spring Creek’s wall.

Maltese took a shot from the left side that was deflected out by Spring Creek, and senior Shyann Lamb rose for a clutch header away from the Lady Spartans’ frame on the corner boot.

After a direct kick by South Tahoe and a clear by Spring Creek, senior Emma Terrell pushed a long try from the back end wide to the left.

The Lady Vikings came close to scoring a pair of goals, but they were ruled offside on both occasions — a flying-finish attempt by Schembri and a kick from the middle by Maltese.

Following a long free kick by Beatty, the Lady Spartans regained possession of the ball — Shyann Lamb swinging it around to the right side and firing a kick from distance.

Her kick was a line drive and hit short, bounced up and was grabbed by the South Tahoe goalie.

The Lady Spartans continued to scramble in the back end with hustle plays by senior Payge Walz, senior Myah Baisley and Moon — who were under a constant barrage of possessions by the Lady Vikings.

South Tahoe was unable to convert on another corner kick, and the Lady Spartans created a rare charge toward the Lady Vikings’ frame after winning an occasional ball in the midfield.

Shyann Lamb created space and kicked down the middle behind the defense to Walz, who had her attack nullified with a sliding deflection by the keeper — who got to her feet and regained possession of the ball.

Back to the other side, Dilworth came up huge on a series of swats — denying a shot from the middle by Nealis and the ensuing rebound try on the left edge by Pevenage.

Down the stretch, Spring Creek scrambled in the back end to avoid giving up another score but kept kicking the ball out of bounds as time dwindled.

Failing to make another threat toward South Tahoe’s frame in the closing seconds, the final whistle sounded — the Lady Spartans’ season ending with a 1-0 loss.

Up Next

The Lady Vikings will face Truckee in the regional championship at noon Saturday, in Winnemucca.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.