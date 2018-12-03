BOISE, Idaho – Spring Creek’s back-to-back Division 3A state champion wrestling team wasted no time in showing why the Spartans claimed the titles in 2017 and 2018 and are the favorite for a three-peat in the spring.
To start the 2018-2019 season, the Spartans quickly tore off matching 63-24 victories Thursday during the Borah Duals, defeating Boise and host Borah by the same scores.
Multiple wrestlers went 2-0 on the night: 106-pounder Chase Milligan, Josh Tripp (120 pounds), 132-pound AJ Ekanger, Riley Fuchs (138 pounds), Q Boyd at 145 pounds, Dyllan Fuchs in the 152-pound class, Caden Constable in the 160-pound division, 170-pound Beau Chacon, 195-pounder Kody Jenkins and 285-pound Trey Sharp.
Buck’s Bags Duals
In Boise, Idaho, Spring Creek competed in six duals during the annual Buck’s Bags Duals – winning five to advance to the championship to face eventual-winner Kuna (Idaho).
Spring Creek was dominant in four of its first-five battles.
The Spartans owned Centennial 59-21, beat Jerome 53-21, throttled Capital by their widest margin of victory of 64-15 and nearly evened the separation with a 48-point win of 60-12 over Meridian.
Spring Creek’s closest victory came by a final score of 42-33 over Bonneville.
In the championship dual, Spring Creek came up on the low side of a close, 39-31 battle against Kuna.
The Spartans placed five wrestlers on the All-Tournament Team – each going undefeated in six matches.
At 160 pounds, Milligan pinned each of his six opponents.
Druzton Collins tallied four victories by way of pins at 120 pounds, as did Tripp in the 126-pound division.
Dyllan Fuchs and Chacon both went 6-0 with two pins at 152 and 170 pounds, respectively.
Jenkins also notched six victories in the 195-pound class against just one loss, pinning five opponents.
Riley Fuchs pinned three opponents and closed with a 5-1 record at 132 pounds.
Four Spring Creek wrestlers tabbed 4-2 marks: Constable pinning each opponent in his victories at 160, Clay Campbell notching one pin at 182, Hunter Hood gaining all of his wins with pins at 220 pounds and Jeff Guthrie making one pin in the 220-pound division.
Of the Spartans who closed the weekend with three victories, each went 3-3.
Austin Wirth pinned down two of his three wins at 138 pounds, Aiden Painter winning one match by pinfall at 113 and Boyd pinning an opponent in the 145-pound class.
Only competing twice, Ekanger closed with a perfect record of 2-0 and took care of business with pinfall victories in each match.
Columbia JV Duals
The Spring Creek junior varsity wrestlers also finished in second place at the Columbia JV Duals, in Boise.
Several Spartans went undefeated, including Bear Browne (138 pounds), Jareyn Martinez (170), Hood (195) and Chandler Hill (285).
Upcoming
Spring Creek will compete Thursday at the Evanston (Wyoming) Duals, wrestling Friday and Saturday in the Evanston Invite.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.