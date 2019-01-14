SPRING CREEK – The two-time defending state champions rode a hometown crowd, talent and preparation to dominating performances Friday and Saturday.
The Spartans wrestlers had field days during the 26th annual Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational, winning first place by 131.5 points.
Spring Creek mounted an absurd 312 points, Minico (Idaho) finishing in second place with 180.5 points and Lowry taking third with 162 points.
The Spartans posted five individual champions and placed 12 wrestlers in 14 weight classes.
At 106 pounds, sophomore Chase Milligan gave Spring Creek its first tile.
He finished with a 5-0 with four victories by pinfall and another by technical fall.
Milligan advanced to the final with a pin of Caldwell’s (Idaho) Aiden Go at the 5:49 mark in the semifinal, and he claimed the championship with a pinfall win in 3:06 over Lowry’s Isaiah Blanco.
The Spartans’ next title winner was 126-pound senior Josh Tripp, who also went 5-0 and notched four pins.
Tripp pinned Reno’s Victor Martinez in 45 seconds in the semifinal round, notching his championship with a major-decision victory of 11-2 over Lowry’s Taylor Corak.
Senior Dyllan Fuchs finished 5-0 with three pins and a win by tech fall at 145 pounds.
He reached the championship round with a fall victory in 1:17 against Yerington’s Donavan Coplin in the semifinal round, locking down his title with a 6-2 decision over Reed’s Alejandro Casarez in the final.
In one of the more tightly-contested divisions – including the final – sophomore Beau Chacon earned Spring Creek’s fourth title at 160 pounds.
He closed with a 5-0 mark – winning each of his first-four matches by fall – but his fifth and final match proved to be the most difficult.
In the championship, he produced a 2-1 decision over Sparks’ Tyler Green.
The Spartans’ fifth and final champion came in the 195-pound weight class, junior Jeff Guthrie posting a 4-0 record.
He received a bye in the first round and reeled off four straight pins, defeating Buhl’s (Idaho) AJ Dominguez by fall in 1:30 in the semifinal.
In the final, Guthrie used 2:41 to pin Douglas’ Chad Singer.
Sophomore Q Boyd nearly gave Spring Creek its sixth title at 138 pounds, finishing second.
He tallied a 4-1 record with three pins, advancing to the final round with a victory by injury against Reno’s Frank Giovanetti in the semifinal.
Boyd’s lone loss came in a narrow, 3-2 decision against Yerington’s Dante Reviglio in the 138-pound championship.
Junior Hunter Hood placed third in the 220-pound division with a 3-2 record, each of his wins coming by fall.
He began the tournament with two straight pins before losing by fall to Tonopah’s Kevin Pope by fall at the 2:41 mark in the semifinal, but Hood bounced back with a win by fall in three minutes against Minico’s Johnny Aguilar in the consolation semifinal.
In the consolation final, Hood took third place when he pinned Fernley’s Setriano Pirrodi at the 3:41 mark.
Two Spring Creek wrestlers, sophomore Bear Browne and senior Clay Campbell, placed fourth in the respective divisions.
Browne posted a 4-2 record with one pin at 132 pounds.
He notched three straight wins to start the tourney, losing his first match in a 4-2 decision to Minico’s Dawson Osterhout in the semifinal.
In the consolation semi, Browne needed every point in a 3-2 ultimate-tiebreaker win over Wells freshman Chris Franco.
In the third-fourth match, Browne lost an 11-4 decision to Twin Falls’ (Idaho) Anthony Maldonado.
At 170 pounds, Campbell closed with a 3-2 record – posting two wins by fall.
After receiving a bye in the first round, he tallied consecutive wins – one by fall – before losing by fall in 3:43 against Minico’s Tazyn Twiss in the semifinal.
Campbell responded with a win by fall at the 4:33 mark of the consolation semi against Fernley’s Carter Chapin by lost fall in four minutes during the third-fourth match versus Caldwell’s Carlos Flores.
Spring Creek placed two wrestlers in fifth; junior Jacob Taylor and senior Caden Constable.
Constable closed with a 5-2 record in the 152-pound class, each of his wins coming by fall.
He pinned his first-two opponents before coming up short in an 11-4 decision versus Reed’s Christian Richer in the quarterfinal, but Constable answered with back-to-back fall victories.
In the consolation semi, he lost a 5-2 decision to Fernley’s Jackson Chapin but pinned Reno’s Dylan Cox at the 5:17 mark of the fifth-sixth match.
Taylor finished 4-2 with three pins at 113 pounds.
He received a bye and earned a 2-0 decision over sophomore teammate Aiden Painter before being pinned by Yerington’s Jonah Eriksen at the 5:02 mark of the quarterfinal round.
Taylor won each of next-two consolation matches by fall but lost in the consolation semi in an 11-5 decision to Elko sophomore Zeth Kinterknecht.
In the fifth-sixth match, Taylor pinned Reno’s Landen Keller in 2:37.
Junior Kodis Campbell took sixth place at 120 pounds, finishing with a 2-3 mark.
After receiving a bye, he won each of his next-two matches by fall before losing three straight.
He fell short in a 4-1 decision to Minico’s Zak Allred in the semifinal, was downed in a heart-breaking 9-7, sudden-victory loss with a takedown by Virgin Valley’s Vicente Pinto and narrowly came up short in a 5-4 loss to Reed’s Marley Peros in the fifth-sixth match – Peros scoring two points in the final seconds to erase a 4-3 deficit.
Junior Nicholas Ortega did not place but finished with a 3-2 record with two pins at 285 pounds.
Junior varsity
Many members of Spring Creek’s “B” team brought their “A” games, the Spartans’ junior varsity besting 16 of 28 teams and placing 15th with a team score of 73.5 points.
Senior Austin Wirth led the way and took third place at 138 pounds, scoring more than one-third of the Spartans’ points.
He finished with a 6-1 record – posting two wins by fall, one by tech fall and another by major decision.
Wirth won each of his first-two matches before losing a 7-3 decision to Buhl’s Adam Mings in the quarterfinal round, but Wirth tore off four-consecutive wins to close the tournament.
He blanked Wells senior Enrique Aguilar by a score of 16-0 for a tech-fall victory, pinned Minico’s Milton Hernandez in 2:57, defeated Giovanetti by injury default in the consolation semi and avenged his loss to Mings with a 7-5 victory in the third-fourth match.
Painter went 4-2 with three pins at 113 pounds, and 145-pound junior Gabe Ekanger closed with a 4-2 record with two wins by fall.
Also in the 145-pound division, junior Joey MacDiarmid finished 3-2 and earned each of his wins by pinfall.
Freshman Terron Mogensen went 3-2 with one pin at 126 pounds.
At 106 pounds, freshman Zane Ard finished 2-1 with a pin and junior AJ Ekanger went 2-2 with two pins in the 138-pound class.
Up Next
The Spartans will wrestle Friday and Saturday at Skyline High School during the Tiger Grizz Invitational, in Idaho Falls.
