Spartans 9th, Lady Spartans 15th at Dani Bates

TWIN FALLS — At the Dani Bates Invitational, the Spring Creek boys cross country team once again paced the local field.
Varsity Boys
On Friday, Oct. 1, at Canyon Springs Golf Course, the Spartans’ boys led the way with a ninth-place finish in the team standings — scoring 302 points — Elko following in 20th place with a team score of 499.
Individually, Spring Creeks junior Liam Hamilton crossed the line first and 37th overall with a time of 17:16.1.
Fellow junior Joel Herman was not far behind and ranked 47th overall with a time of 17:38.3 — senior teammate Dillyn Sanchez crossing third for the Spartans in 18:10.7 and in 69th place.
Junior teammate Benjamin Claridge took 75th in 18:21.6, and sophomore Nathan Thomas capped the Spartans’ top-five with a time of 18:25.4 for 80th overall.
Elko sophomore Braylon Baggett ran first for the Indians and in 82nd place with a time of 18:29.1, senior teammate Gavin Nicola finishing in 18:35.9 for 88th.
Spring Creek sophomore Ian Mitchel closed his run inside the top-100 with an 18:46.8 for 97th place.
Junior Caden Wallace finished 107th for the Indians with a time of 19:08.6, Spring Creek senior Braden Fisher placing 111th in 19:15.2.
Elko senior Keian Lostra was 121st with a time of 19:27.3, and Owyhee sophomore Santino Thomas led the Braves with a 135th-place 20:35.4 — Elko sophomore Luke Dahl crossing next in 136th with a time of 20:35.4.
Elko senior Connor Cooper was 149th with a time of 21:54.9.
The local field was capped with consecutive finishes for the Braves, senior Nathan Patterson crossing in 27:39.5 for 156th and freshman Caleb Woods closing out the field with a 32:26.3 for 157th place.
Varsity Girls
As for the girls, the Lady Spartans rounded out the top-15 with 376 points — the Lady Indians trailing in 18th with a team score of 493.
Spring Creek junior Kiely Munson was the fastest local and ranked 53rd overall with a time of 21:50.4, challenged by Elko sophomore Reese Hatch — who crossed two spots later in 21:54.2 for 55th.
For the Lady Spartans, sophomore Brianna Perchetti began another streak with a time of 22:14.3
Junior Macey Reed followed with a time of 22:18.9 for 72nd place, and fellow junior Brandi Manhire crossed with a sub-100 finish in 23:22.2 for 99th.
Sophomore Arowyn Potter ran second for the Lady Indians and 114th overall with a time of 24:11.1, junior teammate Alysia Carr posted a 24:39.5 in 118th and sophomore Tandi Ratliff ran 123rd in 24:59.5.
Spring Creek freshman Ryan Youngblood finished in 25:50-even for 127th, and junior teammate Leigh Berry was five spots back in 132nd with a time of 26:35.2
Elko junior Anneka Haro posted a time of 27:05.3 for 134th, sophomore teammate Eliva Jimenez was three spots behind and closed her run in 27:36.7 and freshman Penelope Ruiz rounded out the Lady Indians’ roster with a 30:16-flat for 114th place.
Up Next
Both Spring Creek and Elko will take their next strides at the Lowry Invitational on Friday, Oct. 8, in Winnemucca.