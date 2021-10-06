Spartans 9th, Lady Spartans 15th at Dani Bates

Elko senior Keian Lostra was 121st with a time of 19:27.3, and Owyhee sophomore Santino Thomas led the Braves with a 135th-place 20:35.4 — Elko sophomore Luke Dahl crossing next in 136th with a time of 20:35.4.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elko senior Connor Cooper was 149th with a time of 21:54.9.

The local field was capped with consecutive finishes for the Braves, senior Nathan Patterson crossing in 27:39.5 for 156th and freshman Caleb Woods closing out the field with a 32:26.3 for 157th place.

Varsity Girls

As for the girls, the Lady Spartans rounded out the top-15 with 376 points — the Lady Indians trailing in 18th with a team score of 493.

Spring Creek junior Kiely Munson was the fastest local and ranked 53rd overall with a time of 21:50.4, challenged by Elko sophomore Reese Hatch — who crossed two spots later in 21:54.2 for 55th.

For the Lady Spartans, sophomore Brianna Perchetti began another streak with a time of 22:14.3

Junior Macey Reed followed with a time of 22:18.9 for 72nd place, and fellow junior Brandi Manhire crossed with a sub-100 finish in 23:22.2 for 99th.