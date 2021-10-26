Spartans and Buckaroos tie, 2-2

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek boys soccer team’s second matchup against Lowry went much better than the first.

After a 5-1 road loss on Oct. 5, in Winnemucca, the Spartans kept their postseason chances alive Tuesday, in Spring Creek.

Despite not being able to pull off a victory — which would have likely sealed a position in the regional tournament — Spring Creek did not hurt itself at all, tying the Buckaroos 2-2.

In the early going, Lowry had the first decent chance of scoring — senior Andrew Bravo hitting a shot from the left with his left foot into the side of the frame.

For the Spartans, freshman Norman House worked behind the defense and dribbled down the middle of the field — the Bucks’ keeper advancing forward and deflecting the boot just as it came off House’s foot.

Another freshman, Justin Miner, lined an attempt along the ground — Lowry’s goalie making the scoop.

Spring Creek continued to get contributions from its ninth graders, as freshman goalkeeper Brady Smith made a great save on a good look from Bravo — who was set up from a wall pass.

In the 16th minute, the Spartans grabbed a 1-0 lead.

On a ball down the right side, sophomore Nathan Morrill made a sliding kick on the edge of the box and crossed the shot into the net.

Spring Creek continued to take the fight toward the Bucks’ goal, nearly adding to their lead on several occasions.

A cross by Morrill was snagged out of the air by the keeper, and junior Spencer Anderson made numerous runs down the field — often seeing passes sail a little too far ahead — unable to settle possession and fire attempts before the goalie made multiple grabs.

On the other end, senior Yahir Avalos took a shot for Lowry but pushed his kick wide to the right,

However, the Bucks evened the tally in the 30th minute — doing so courtesy of a Spring Creek foul in the box.

Junior Jose Avila struck his penalty kick and pushed the ball home into the upper portion of the frame — knotting the score 1-1.

Smith maintained the draw with a nice stop against a ball on the right wing from senior Jordan Wirthlin.

The game would come down to the second half.

Despite not possessing or passing as well in the second half as it did toward the beginning of the first, the Spartans made limited chances count.

In the 62nd minute, Anderson lifted Spring Creek to a 2-1 lead.

Receiving a pass on the right side, he crossed over his defender and tagged a rocket as he moved to the left from near the middle of the field, cashing the go-ahead goal.

The Spartans came extremely close to opening a two-score margin as sophomore Carson Fisher earned a pass down the middle of the pitch, his shot clanging off the left upright.

Lowry got the better end of the possession late, but the Bucks struggled mightily to break through the back end of the Spartans’ defense — despite earning several corner kicks — Spring Creek scrambling, deflecting attempts and Smith making a multitude of stops.

He routinely read plays, moved into position and scooped up balls before runners arrived — also collecting a number of saves on shots by senior Johan Silva and Wirthlin.

But, toward the end of the contest, the Bucks avoided a loss.

In a game that was littered with cards and fouls, Silva turned the corner on the left side of the box and crossed a ball to the opposite-right post.

The snag was not made between the post, and Wirthlin flew in for a toe-punch score around the 72nd minute.

Neither team managed to add to their total in the closing moments, resulting in a 2-2 draw.

Up Next

The Spartans (3-5-2 in league) can possibly clinch the third and final berth from the Division 3A North-East to the regional tournament with a win in their season finale at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, in Fallon (2-4-1 in league) — the Greenwave still having to play Elko on Wednesday, the Spartans and a weather-delayed match versus Dayton on Friday — Fernley also still in the mix at (2-5-2 in league).

