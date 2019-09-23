FALLON — Despite some inconsistent stretches during the first half of the league season, the Spring Creek boys soccer team is in the hunt for a playoff spot.
On Saturday morning, the Spartans played what head coach Tanner Rios called a “great game” and came away with a late-score win.
Spring Creek broke a scoreless tie in the 79th minute, benefiting from a penalty kick for a 1-0 road victory in Fallon.
“Their goalie (Cesar Molina) played great. He kept them in the game,” Rios said. “We had quite a few opportunities but he saved everything.”
The Spartans fired 23 shots in the contest, nailing 11 on-goal and sending 12 off-target.
Spring Creek moved senior Brandon Shields to the front, and he had “four or five breakaways,” Rios saying the Fallon goalkeeper was “aggressive and made saves with his hands and his feet.”
Rios said Spring Creek’s best chance to score in the first half came just three minutes before the break.
“In the 37th minute, we worked the wings and crossed a ball to the middle to (Spencer) Anderson,” Rios said. “He got the ball in the middle of the 18 (box) and hit a great shot. Fallon’s goalie laid out for a fully-extended save.”
For the Spartans, their goalie — junior Jacob Rios — also did his part to preserve a scoreless affair.
“In the 15th minute, they had a breakaway for a one-on-one,” said coach Rios. “Jake came out and cut in and made a good save.”
Spring Creek made adjustments in the second half in hopes of creating scoring chances, needing to capitalize on at least one.
“We talked about some our games. Against Lowry, we only had one cross,” Rios said. “Against Fallon, we made 14 crosses and had four or five really good opportunities to score from those.”
Another adjustment was possession of the ball.
Despite possessing 54 percent of the first half, the Spartans got even greedier in the second half — possessing two-thirds of the time for a 66-percent clip.
“We took control of the midfield. That gave us an advantage,” Rios said.
Fallon had 11 shots in the contest, Rios saying “three of four were on-goal.”
In the back end, senior Brendan Anderson made a great recovery and cut in for a deflection at the last second.
After missing out on several chances to score with an increase of cross passes, the Spartans made one count in the final minute.
“Jackson (Jones) crossed the ball to Spencer (Anderson), and he took the shot but it was blocked,” Rios said. “The rebound came back to the middle and Shields was facing the opposite way. When he turned to shoot, the goalie wrapped up his feet and we got a PK.”
Junior Alex Estrada continued his scoring streak, knocking in the game-winning goal for the only score of the contest.
The Spartans played a solid game and benefited from a golden chance late for a 1-0 victory.
“I felt bad for the goalie and for them. They’re pretty good, and he played a great game,” Rios said. “But that’s soccer, anything can happen. I’ll take the win anytime.”
Up Next
The Spartans improved to 3-4-1 in league play and will close out the first half of the 3A North season against Elko (1-3-3) at 5 p.m. Friday, at Adobe Middle School.
The Indians will play a must-win contest versus Lowry (5-2-1 in league) at 5 p.m. Tuesday, in Winnemucca.
