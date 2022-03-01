Spartans’ baseball may be pretty ‘solid’

SPRING CREEK — Coming off an abbreviated, delayed and haphazard season in the spring of 2021, the Spring Creek baseball team is looking forward to a more structured and successful campaign in 2022.

“We’re kind of solid everywhere. I think pitching may be a strength for us. We’re pretty deep and have a lot of guys who can throw. Defensively, we should be pretty good,” said Spring Creek head coach Scott Gilligan. “Like always this time of year, hitting will be behind. But, hopefully, once we get outside and get more at-bats, we can improve as the year goes along and peak at the right time.”

In 2021, the Spartans went 3-13 overall and 3-13 in the Division 3A North-East — finishing sixth in the league standings.

Spring Creek nearly pulled off an upset against No. 3 Fallon — the eventual regional champion — in the 3A North-East tournament, falling 8-7 in a game which the Spartans led 7-4 but allowed a run in the bottom of the sixth and gave up three more in the home half of the seventh.

For the upcoming season, the Spartans’ varsity roster consists of 15 players — nine of which who have at least some varsity experience.

As for makeup of the 15, seven are seniors, four are juniors and four are sophomores — eight of the athletes potentially playing for Spring Creek beyond the 2022 season.

Returners

Now-senior catcher Connor Clarke led the Spartans in hitting as a junior, batting .431, driving in 13 runs and smacking Spring Creek’s lone home run — sharing the team high with six doubles and a triple.

During his junior year, now-senior Garrison Bylund hit .324 with six RBI and also legged out six doubles.

He should serve as a key cog in Spring Creek’s pitching rotation as well, going 1-2 with a team-best 5.32 ERA — tying for the team high with 21 strikeouts and walking 16 batters in 26-1/3 innings of work.

As a sophomore, Ayden Harp batted .206 with four RBI and three doubles and also saw some time on the mound — posting a 5.53 ERA with eight Ks and five walks across 6-1/3 innings.

Senior Ian Russell hit .195 with seven RBI and two doubles as a junior, sharing the team high with two steals.

Moving up to the JV in the middle of the season, now-junior David Hutchison played third base for the Spartans as a sophomore — batting .077 with a double.

During his sophomore season, now-junior Riley Smith hit .071 with three RBI.

The returning players also include senior first baseman Blake Taylor, sophomore Logan Lopez — who made some remarkable plays defensively as a freshman at shortstop — and sophomore pitcher Slayde Jones.

Newcomers

As for the six newcomers to the varsity program, three are seniors — Kade Luzier, Austin Huerta and Travis Casey — Trevor Hampton is a junior and Caleb Culp and PJ Zubiria are sophomores.

Season Opener

The Spartans will open the year in a preseason tournament — the Kingman (Arizona) Invitational — from Thursday through Saturday, playing three games on Thursday against Kofa (Yuma, Arizona), Bagdad and Page.

3A North Openers

Spring Creek will begin its 3A North slate — a pair of single contests — in East-West crossovers at 3 p.m. Friday, March 11, against Hug, and 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at North Valleys, in Reno.

Home Openers

The Spartans will not play at home until another slate of consecutive single contests against West competition, hosting Wooster at 3 p.m. March 25, and Sparks at 11 a.m. March 26.

Playoff Format

As of now, the postseason will consist of a six-team tournament — the No. 1 East and No. 1 West teams receiving byes.

The next-four (third through sixth) will earn points for wins (unsure of how much crossover and league games are worth comparative to one another) — regardless of conference — one league potentially taking five teams to the 3A North regional tournament.

