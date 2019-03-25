FERNLEY – Due to rainfall, the Spring Creek baseball team only played the opening game of its three-game series at Fernley – the Spartans making the contest count.
Spring Creek earned solid pitching from senior Max Shanks, a stellar defensive effort and rode a five-run third inning for an 8-0 shutout victory over the Vaqueros.
Spring Creek took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, blowing the game open with five runs in the top of the third.
The Spartans added another run in the top of the fourth and added the final score in the top of the seventh, Shanks and the defense limiting Fernley to no runs on seven hits in an 8-0 victory.
Spring Creek’s defense played error-free baseball, the Spartans benefiting from four errors by the Vaqueros.
Senior James Testerman drove in a pair of runs and finished 1-for-4 at the plate, scoring a run of his own.
The only extra-base knock of the ballgame for the Spartans came off the bat of senior Jay King, who hit 2-for-3 with a double and tied for the team high with two runs scored.
Shanks not only hurt Fernley with his arm, he also did damage with his bat – hitting 2-for-4 with an RBI – junior Kyle Owsley also going 2-for-4 at the dish and driving in a run.
On the mound, Shanks picked up the complete-game win – allowing no runs on seven hits over seven innings – striking out seven batters without allowing a walk.
Junior Adam Davis batted 1-for-4 and drove in a run, and senior Brendyn Taylor added the Spartans’ final RBI without a hit and scored once.
Senior Brock Gilligan finished 1-for-4 and scored a run, senior Hunter Buzzetti scored twice and Spring Creek’s other run was scored by senior Terren Mitton.
SPRING CREEK – 015 100 1 – 890
FERNLEY – 000 000 0 – 074
“We played really well. Shanks pitched a great game and the defense was really good,” said Spring Creek coach Scott Gilligan.
The Spartans are slated to make up the doubleheader at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, in Fernley.
