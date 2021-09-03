Spartans beat Hug 21-8, improve to 2-0 on year

From the 18, he used the truck stick — running the length of a defender and bursting to daylight for his third touchdown of the ballgame.

The extra point opened a 21-6 advantage at the four-minute mark of the third quarter.

Piippo recovered a fumble on Hug’s next drive at the Hawks’ 43, and Petersen rolled to his left, bought time and threw a dart on the left sideline to Moye — who gained 11 yards with a toe-drag swag catch.

Senior Zane Simms ran 13 yards from the 25 to the 12, but the drive ended with incomplete passes to the end zone — Hug blocking a field goal try.

Connor Humphreys carried for 22 yards to the Spring Creek 44 following a Spartan penalty and threw a ball to the 31.

Phothisane ran for a first down to the 20, and a pass interference call marched the rock to the Spartans’ 12.

Coprich carried to the 1 and, on fourth down, a strange play resulted in points for the Hawks.

The ball carrier was stripped, but the officials ruled that Spring Creek senior Johnny Slade picked up the loose ball outside the goal line but retreated into the end zone before being tackled for a safety.

The Hawks gained the two points and pulled to within 13.