Spartans beat Hug 21-8, improve to 2-0 on year

SPRING CREEK — It wasn’t always pretty, but the Spring Creek football team remained undefeated with a 21-8 victory Friday night over the visiting Hug Hawks.
The Spartans moved the ball well between the red zones, opening with a bang — junior quarterback Weston Petersen tossing a deep shot down the right sideline to senior Ian Russell for a 34-yard strike on the first play of the game.
Senior Austin Harmening carried for 14 yards and a first down, but the play was nullified by a holding penalty.
After carries of four and three yards by Harmening, the Spartans turned the ball over on downs at the Hug 30 on consecutive incomplete passes.
The Hawks killed their opening drive with penalties, senior Keefer Campbell making a tackle for a loss and setting up a 3rd-and-19.
The possession ended with a short dump pass from junior Connor Humphreys to Donovan Phothisane, Hug punting to the ball to the Spartans.
Spring Creek made its second drive count, marching 55 yards to paydirt.
The chains were moved with a 13-yard pass from Petersen to senior Maddox Moye, but the progress went in reverse with a holding penalty and an illegal motion.
Harmening earned another fresh set of downs with a 15-yard carry and was also hit late on the play — tacking on 15 more — and then carried for eight yards on first down.
Moye picked up 11 yards on a sweep and set up shop with a 1st-and-goal from the Hug 6.
On first down, Harmening rushed off-tackle left for the capper.
Russell’s point-after attempt was true, opening a 7-0 lead with 3:59 remaining in the first quarter.
Xander Humphreys returned the kickoff to the 34, and DeAndre Coprich picked up a first down with a 12-yard snag from Connor Humphreys.
However, Spring Creek junior David Hutchison dropped a ball carrier for a four-yard loss on 3rd-and-7, forcing another punt.
From their own 33, the Spartans turned the ball over on downs at the 37.
The Hawks rode the legs of Phothisane to the Spring Creek on two carries, and Connor Humphreys ran to the 11 — setting up 3rd-and-7.
Campbell ended the momentum with a tackle for a loss of two, and sophomore Caleb Higley dragged down a ball carrier for a loss and a turnover on downs.
The Spartans went right down the field with their most efficient drive of the contest, tearing off 85 yards.
Spring Creek rode the legs of Harmening and also stretched the field in chunks with tosses down the middle from Petersen to junior Klayten Piippo of 11 and 18 yards.
Petersen then rolled to his right and threw an absolute strike to senior Josh Billat, who went down and made a nice grab just above the carpet for a 20-yard gain to the Hawks’ 10.
From the 10, Harmening needed just one play to gash the middle and plunge across the goal line.
Russell’s PAT split the uprights and opened a 14-0 lead with 4:53 remaining in the second quarter.
In the second half, the Hawks turned in some offensive traction on their opening drive of the third quarter.
Beginning at their own 45, Phothisane carried for eight yards on a pair of carries — the chains moved with a hitch pass from Connor Humphreys to Xander Humphreys.
To the left side, Xander Humphreys turned a screen pass into an 11-yard gain to the Spring Creek 32 for another first down.
Connor Humphreys broke a big run down the left sideline to the Sprung Creek 10 — adding five yards on a misconduct penalty — Phothisane churning across the goal line for Hug’s first points.
The snap on the extra point was botched, Spring Creek leading 14-6.
The Spartans gained the points back — plus one — on their ensuing drive.
Piippo made another key catch for 13 yards to near midfield, and Harmening took control — rushing to the Hug 33 and packing three more times to the Hawks’ 18.
From the 18, he used the truck stick — running the length of a defender and bursting to daylight for his third touchdown of the ballgame.
The extra point opened a 21-6 advantage at the four-minute mark of the third quarter.
Piippo recovered a fumble on Hug’s next drive at the Hawks’ 43, and Petersen rolled to his left, bought time and threw a dart on the left sideline to Moye — who gained 11 yards with a toe-drag swag catch.
Senior Zane Simms ran 13 yards from the 25 to the 12, but the drive ended with incomplete passes to the end zone — Hug blocking a field goal try.
Connor Humphreys carried for 22 yards to the Spring Creek 44 following a Spartan penalty and threw a ball to the 31.
Phothisane ran for a first down to the 20, and a pass interference call marched the rock to the Spartans’ 12.
Coprich carried to the 1 and, on fourth down, a strange play resulted in points for the Hawks.
The ball carrier was stripped, but the officials ruled that Spring Creek senior Johnny Slade picked up the loose ball outside the goal line but retreated into the end zone before being tackled for a safety.
The Hawks gained the two points and pulled to within 13.
The teams traded turnovers on downs throughout the remainder of the game, Spring Creek hanging on for a 21-8 victory after a wacky second half in a game riddled with enough flags to make a quilt.