ELKO – The Spring Creek baseball team improved to 6-0 on the season with a pair of doubleheader victories Saturday against Lowry, but the Spartans played the Buckaroos closely in each contest of the three-game series.
The Spartans opened the morning game with a walk-off, hit-by-pitch for an 11-10 win and closed the series with a 9-6 victory in the second half of the twin bill.
Game One
Neither team mustered any offense for the first 2-1/2 innings Saturday morning, but the Spartans broke free in the bottom half of the third inning – the six-run frame serving as the turning point of the ballgame.
Spring Creek senior pitcher Jay King avoided two walks and a single by Jacob Marriott in the top of the first, striking out the side – the third K coming with the bases cranked.
Lowry senior Ridge Ricketts retired the Spartans in order in the bottom half, and King faced the minimum in the top half of the second.
Opening with a punchout, his fourth, a walk to junior Michael Yarnell was nullified by a gun to second base by senior catcher Buzzetti on an attempted steal.
King hurled his fifth strikeout to end the inning.
In the bottom of the second, senior Max Shanks led off with a double to center field but was stranded with three-consecutive outs.
The Spartans returned the favor with a defensive effort in the top of the third – a groundout to junior Cameron Dockery at third base, a popup to senior shortstop Brock Gilligan and a punchout by King marking a three-up, three-down frame.
Defensive miscues by the Bucks led to the biggest inning of the contest in the bottom of the third.
Junior Adam Davis led off with a single, and Lowry committed back-to-back errors – one at second base and another at third – loading the bases.
Another error on a fly ball in left field allowed Davis to score the first run of the game, and King smoked a two-RBI double to right field – driving in junior Kyle Owsley and senior Clay Campbell – the Spartans opening a 3-0 lead.
Déjà vu.
An error in right field – the fourth of the inning – gave the Spartans a 5-0 advantage as Gilligan and King came around with no outs.
Shanks scored on an RBI base knock to left field by senior James Testerman.
The Bucks cut down a run at the plate, Yarnell launching from left field to junior Dominick Kelley for the third out.
Lowry began its comeback bid in the top of the fourth.
Marriott led off with a walk, and junior Tyler Neu singled to left field.
A wild pitch allowed Marriot to take third – Neu advancing to second – and a groundout RBI by senior Josiah Chapman drove in Marriott for Lowry’s first run.
Neu scored on a groundball to right field by junior Jordan Parker, and the Bucks plated their third run of the inning when senior Brendan Domire was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
The Spartans gained a run back in the bottom half.
An error in right field allowed Campbell to reach base and he stole second, advancing to third on a single by Gillian up the middle – Campbell scoring on a sacrifice fly by King.
The Bucks not only made things interesting in the top of the fifth, they took the lead with a five-run frame.
Marriott led off with a double to center field, scoring on a one-out double to left by Chapman.
Parker singled and Yarnell drew a walk – loading the bases – Chapman and sophomore Anthony Hemp driven in by a two-RBI single to shortstop by junior Brooks Bergenheier.
Yarnell scored when Domire was hit by a pitch with the bases cranked for the second time, and Bergenheier rolled home on a fielder’s choice – Lowry going up a run at 8-7.
Spring Creek bounced back with three runs in the bottom half.
Testerman reached on an error at shortstop and scored on an error at third by a grounder from Owsley – tying the game 8-8 – and another error, the third of the frame, allowed Davis a trot home.
The Spartans grabbed a 10-8 lead on RBI double by King to center field, scoring Owsley.
Neu led off the top of the sixth with a base knock up the gut, Chapman wore a pitch – Neu taking third on a wild pitch and scoring on a sac fly by Hemp.
Chapman tied the game on an RBI single by Yarnell to center field, but senior pitcher Brendyn Taylor turned a 1-3 double play to close the frame – catching a popup and doubling off Yarnell at first with a throw to Shanks.
Despite a leadoff single by Buzzetti, an error in right field that allowed Taylor to reach and a base knock by Davis – the Spartans stranded three runners with one out in the bottom half – a strikeout and a fly out ending the inning.
Spring Creek’s defense came up with a clutch one-two-three inning in the top of the seventh, setting the stage for a walk-off win.
Gilligan reached on a leadoff error at second base, King and Shanks each drew walks to load the bases and Buzzetti stood his ground – wearing the RBI – the hit-by-pitch giving the Spartans an 11-10 walk-off W.
King drove in a game-high four RBIs, Buzzetti’s RBI serving as the game-winner for Spring Creek.
In a 2-for-3 effort at the dish, each of King’s hits went for doubles – an RBI and a two-RBI rip – his sacrifice fly not counting as an at-bat.
In the start, King was given a no-decision and allowed three runs on three hits over 3-2/3 innings, striking out six batters and walking one.
Taylor picked up the win, also giving up three runs on three hits over 2-2/3 innings.
Davis topped Spring Creek’s lineup with three hits in five ABs.
The Bucks could not avoid giving up the loss after committing an absurd 12 errors.
LOWRY – 000 352 0 – (10)9(12)
SPRING CREEK – 006 130 1 – (11)(10)1
Game Two
The third and final game of the series provided another tight, back-and-forth ballgame – the Spartans taking over later for a 9-6 victory.
Lowry took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an error at shortstop, allowing Domire a run.
The Spartans avoided further damage with runners on the corners with two outs, Owsley ending the frame with a catch in center field.
Spring Creek evened the tally in the bottom half, King ripping an RBI single that drove in Campbell.
On the mound, Gilligan gave up just a single to senior Kyle Sappington in the top of the second.
In the bottom half, the Spartans took a 2-1 lead – Campbell smoking an RBI double that drove in Testerman.
Lowry managed only a single by Leveille in the top of the third, but Spring Creek managed just one base runner on a walk to Buzzetti in the bottom half.
In the top of the fourth, Gilligan retired the Bucks in order.
Testerman scored for the second time in the bottom half – coming in after an error on the mound – and Campbell hammered his second two-bagger of the contest, giving Spring Creek a 4-1 lead as he drove in Davis.
The Bucks answered with their best frame in the top of the fifth, Sappington pulling Lowry to within two as he scored on an RBI single by Leveille.
Lowry tied the contest with a two-RBI double by Marriott, Ricketts and Leveille making the score 4-4.
With a two-out rally, the Bucks took the lead – Marriott scoring on an RBI base knock by Kelley and Hemp sending an RBI double to right field – Yarnell scoring for a 6-4 advantage.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Spartans cut the deficit in half – Davis driving in Taylor with a sacrifice fly.
Spring Creek came up with a much-needed one-two-three frame in the top of the sixth, and the Spartans’ offense came up clutch in the bottom half.
Campbell led off with his third double of the ballgame, scoring on a single by Gilligan to tie the contest 6-6.
King doubled to left field and drove in Gilligan, giving Spring Creek the lead for good at 7-6.
A single by Shanks on a line drive to left field gave the Spartans their fourth straight hit, scoring King for an 8-6 advantage.
Testerman capped the scoring with an RBI base knock up the middle, senior Terren Mitton rolling home for the final run of the game.
In the top of the seventh, Spring Creek’s defense made a stand – a fly ball to Owsley in center field, a lineout to Shanks at first base and a fly out to Testerman in right ending the game with a one-two-three frame.
Spring Creek overcame another up-and-down ballgame, sweeping the series with a 9-6 win.
Each of Campbell’s three hits went for doubles in a 3-for-3 performance, driving in two runs.
Testerman finished 2-for-3 with an RBI, King drove in a pair of runs and went 2-for-4 with double and Gilligan closed 2-for-4 at the plate with a run driven in.
On the mound, Gilligan went the distance – picking up the win and allowing six runs on 10 hits over seven innings, fanning two batters without a walk.
LOWRY – 100 050 0 – 6(10)2
SPRING CREEK – 110 214 X – 9(10)2
Up Next
The Spartans (6-0 in league) will travel and face the winless Vaqueros (0-6 in league) at 2 p.m. Friday, in Fernley, starting a three-game slate.
