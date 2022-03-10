Spartans begin regular season at Hawks

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek baseball team — which began the year with a 2-3 mark at the Kingman Invitational — can push its record above .500 with a pair of road wins as the regular season gets underway.

The Spartans will begin 3A North play against Hug (0-2) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

The Hawks forfeited each of their first two scheduled games against Portola.

As for the Spartans, senior Ian Russell has paced the offense with a .571 batting average and four doubles — driving in five runs — tallying eight hits and scoring four runs of his own.

Senior Garrison Bylund tops the roster with six RBI and is tied for the team high with five runs scored, currently hitting .444 with a home run.

In his first season of varsity ball, sophomore PJ Zubiria has batted .417 with three RBI, a double and a triple — scoring five times as well.

Fellow sophomore Logan Lopez has hit .400 with two RBI and four runs scored.

The Spartans have received another lift from the 10th-grade class, as sophomore Caleb Culp has tallied a .333 clip at the plate with an RBI and a run scored.

Seniors Blake Taylor and Connor Clarke have each started the year with .250 averages; Clarke driving in five runs and scoring three times and Taylor scoring twice and notching a double on his lone hit in four at-bats.

As a group, the Spartans have stolen seven bases — Zubiria leading the charge on the paths with a pair of swipes.

Bylund was electric in his lone start — despite taking a loss — allowing one-unearned run on two hits with six strikeouts and three walks in four innings of work.

Junior Ayden Harp totaled a 1.40 ERA and gave up one run on four hits with a walk over four frames.

Culp notched a 2.33 ERA and allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits with five Ks and no free passes across three innings.

Senior Kade Luzier continued the Spartans’ stellar work on the bump, giving up seven runs — three earned — on seven hits with four strikeouts and a walk over five innings for a 4.20 ERA.

Game Time

Spring Creek will close out the weekend with an 11 a.m. Saturday contest against North Valleys.

GALLERY: Meet the 2022 Spring Creek Baseball Team

