SOUTH TAHOE – The Spring Creek baseball team fell for the first time in the second game of its series at South Tahoe, but the Spartans won the war.
With victories of 5-3 and 4-3 in the first and third ballgames of the slate, Spring Creek took the series two games to one – earning narrow victories – falling by a close score of 3-1 in the second contest.
Game One
Despite the low-scoring nature of the ballgame in Spring Creek’s 5-3 victory, both teams did offensive damage in chunks.
South Tahoe racked up all three of its runs in the bottom of the first inning, while Spring Creek compiled the game-winning runs in the top of the second – all five of them.
After an eight-run onslaught in two frames (bottom first, top second), neither team mounted a score in the final 11 frames.
Goose eggs were posted to the book for the last 5-1/2 innings, the Spartans riding their pitching and defense for a 5-3 victory.
Senior Jay King led the Spartans with two RBIs, each coming on a double – finishing 1-for-4 at the plate.
Senior Clay Campbell went 2-for-4 with a two-base rip and drove in a run, and junior Kyle Owsley finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored – senior Brock Gilligan (1-for-4) driving in Spring Creek’s other run and scoring one of his own.
Senior Brendyn Taylor tallied the Spartans’ other multi-hit performance and closed 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
The Spartans’ other extra-base hit came off the bat of senior Hunter Buzzetti (1-for-3) for a double.
He also scored a run.
On the hill, senior Max Shanks went the distance – earning the win and allowing three runs on seven hits over seven innings with four strikeouts and no walks.
South Tahoe sophomore Eric Vasser hit 1-for-3 with a double and drove in a run – scoring one of his own – senior Aaron Johnson (1-for-3) adding the Viking’s other RBI.
Senior Kevin Lehmann batted 1-for-3 and scored a run, junior brother Cameron Lehmann tallying the Vikings’ other run scored.
With two hits in three at-bats, senior Connor Long led the team in knocks.
Junior Christian Jacuk and senior Cameron Johnson each finished 1-for-3 at the plate.
SPRING CREEK – 050 000 0 – 581
SOUTH TAHOE – 300 000 0 – 373
Game Two
One again, the Vikings scored early – posting a run in the bottom half of the first – answered by a run from the Spartans in the top of the third.
However, Spring Creek would not plate another run for the remainder of the contest.
On the other hand, South Tahoe – after finishing poorly in the series opener – came up clutch down the stretch, plating two runs in the bottom half of the sixth.
South Tahoe’s late push gave the Vikings a 3-1 victory for their lone win of the series.
Aaron Johnson’s only hit (1-for-3) was a big one – leading the Vikings with a two-RBI double – Kevin Lehmann finishing 1-for-2 and scoring a game-high two runs, junior Jaden Aquino crossing for South Tahoe’s other run.
Long closed 1-for-3 and rounded out the hitting for the Vikings.
South Tahoe was outhit 9-3, but the Spartans could not capitalize on their knocks.
Shanks had a great day at the plate and finished 3-for-4 with an RBI, driving in Gilligan (1-for-4) for the Spartans’ lone run.
Junior Adam Davis went 2-for-3 at the dish, Campbell closed 1-for-3 and King and Buzzetti each hit 1-for-4 – Buzzetti’s knock going for his second double of the series.
On the mound, King allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits with six strikeouts and four walks over six innings.
SPRING CREEK – 001 000 0 – 192
SOUTH TAHOE – 100 002 0 – 331
Game Three
After a strong finish by the Vikings in the second game of the series, it was Spring Creek’s turn to shift the momentum late in the rubber match.
The Spartans scored three runs in the top of the sixth and the game winner in the top of the seventh – Spring Creek erasing a 3-0 deficit and pulling off a 4-3 win.
South Tahoe plated a run in the bottom of the second inning and two more in the bottom of the fifth before allowing Spring Creek to finish the game with four-unanswered scores.
Gilligan was the man for the Spartans, both his bat and his arm.
At the plate, he finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
On the mound, he was lock-down good – allowing three runs (only one earned) on just three hits over seven-innings of complete-game stuff with five Ks and one walk.
Shanks batted 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Buzzetti (1-for-3) tagged his third extra-base hit of the series with a triple – driving in a run and scoring another.
Senior James Testerman and Davis each hit 1-for-3.
King, Owsley and senior Terrence Mitton provided one run apiece without notching a hit.
Aaron Johnson (2-for-3) and Cameron Johnson each hit a double, Aaron Johnson’s knock driving in a run.
Cameron Johnson scored one run, as did Vasser and Aquino.
SPRING CREEK – 000 003 1 – 485
SOUTH TAHOE – 010 020 0 – 333
Up Next
The Spartans – weather permitting (chance of showers Thursday, Friday and Saturday) – will play on their home field for the first time at 2 p.m. Friday against defending state champion Truckee, the three-game series featuring a matchup of 11-1 squads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.