SPRING CREEK – A loss followed by a win is just how Spring Creek head football coach Mike Tournahu would draw up his team’s second game of the young season.
After getting drilled 48-6 on the road at Fallon in the season opener, the Spartans bounced back in their home opener Friday night – albeit with some adversity early on.
Spring Creek fell behind 14-3 but mounted 24-unanswered points and extended to a 27-14 victory over the Buckaroos.
The Spartans took an early 3-0 lead on a 23-yard field goal by junior Ethan Lulay, set up by a Lowry fumble that was pounced on by Spring Creek.
The Buckaroos tore a page from the same book and began to do their damage courtesy of Spring Creek turnovers.
“We had two interceptions that set up their scores. They took one back inside the 10-yard line and the other was around our own 35,” Tournahu said. “We set them up in great field position.”
Lowry found the board, turning each pick into a touchdown.
Senior receiver Dorsey Naveran caught a touchdown pass from senior quarterback Brendan Domire, the second Lowry score coming from the legs of a Domire run.
Both extra points were true, and the Bucks jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Turning point in the ballgame.
As the Spartans settled in and stopped turning the ball over, the defense never allowed a point for the remainder of the game.
As the second quarter began, the Spartans’ offense began to click – starting with a deep pass.
Junior quarterback Jeff Guthrie connected for a 53-yard pitch and catch with junior receiver Kyle Owsley, notching Spring Creek’s first touchdown in front of the home crowd in 2018.
Lulay added the PAT and closed the deficit to four at 14-10, and his second field goal of the game split the uprights from 27 yards – slicing Lowry’s lead to one at 14-13.
The Spring Creek defense made a stand late in the first half, giving the ball back to the Spartans’ offense around the Lowry 40 with less than two minutes on the clock.
Junior running back Reed Westwood gave Spring Creek the lead for good with only 18 seconds remaining in the half, scampering 12 yards for his first touchdown of the year.
After losing the first quarter 14-3, the Spartans staked claim to the second-quarter battle with a 17-0 stretch.
The extra point pushed Spring Creek to a 20-14 lead at the break.
Neither offense managed to mount points in the third period, a big play by the Spring Creek defense setting the stage for the capper in the fourth quarter.
With six minutes remaining in the game, senior cornerback Dorian Ard made an interception near midfield and returned the ball 20 yards to the Lowry 30.
The Spartans iced the game with Guthrie – not with his arm – Spring Creek chewing up ground and clock with the run.
Guthrie’s two-yard quarterback sneak for six points and Lulay’s PAT solidified Spring Creek’s 27-14 victory for the Spartans’ first win of the season.
The Spartans rushed for 226 yards on 47 carries, led by 106 yards on the ground from 24 totes by Westwood – including a touchdown.
Guthrie carried the ball 15 times for 63 yards and a score, finishing 5-for-11 for 79 yards through the air – 53 of which came on a TD throw to Owsley.
Owsley added another catch for 15 yards.
Defensively, two Spartans notched double-digit tackles in the contest – led by 15 stops by Lulay.
Junior Dace Draper closed the game with 12 tackles (eight solo), and senior Chance Bailey and Westwood made eight tackles apiece.
Two of senior Hunter Buzzetti’s five stops went for losses, and he tallied one and a half sacks.
Buzzetti, Westwood and Bailey each forced a fumble – Lulay and Buzzetti scooping up one loose ball apiece.
“We were much more disciplined with our assignments and we tackled very well, especially our linebackers,” Tournahu said. “We lined up correctly and the kids did a good job of flying to the football.”
The Spartans (1-1) will get another taste of home field in their next game, taking on South Tahoe (0-3, 0-2 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
