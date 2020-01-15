Spartans bounce back versus Panthers

Owsley also set up his teammates with five assists, snagged four rebounds and made two steals.

Junior Grant Brorby scored 11 points on 5-for-9 shooting and was also a facilitator with a game-high seven assists, sparked the defense with a game-best three takeaways and pulled down two rebounds.

Sophomore center Garrison Bylund was active and served as the fourth player in double figures for the Spartans, finishing with 10 points and six rebounds.

Seniors Devin Holmes and Cohen Woster each scored three points.

Holmes tallied three rebounds, two assists, two steals and drew a pair of charges.

Juniors Sam Tomera and Aaron Lousignont scored two points apiece, Tomera notching three boards, an assist and a steal — Lousignont adding two rebounds.

The offense for the Spartans was capped by a free throw from junior Jayce Esplin.

For the Panthers, senior Devon James was the only double-digit scorer with 13 points and hit a pair of deep shots — finishing with four rebounds, two assists and a pair of takeaways.

Junior Caleb Hunter closed with seven points, a team-high nine rebounds and two steals.