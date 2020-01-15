Spartans bounce back versus Panthers

Following a 51-27 home loss Friday to Truckee, the Spartans collectively picked up the slack from a lackluster effort with a convincing victory Saturday versus North Valleys.
Spring Creek made shots and played better defense — shooting 50 percent from the floor — limiting the Panthers to a 31-percent clip from the field, the Spartans notching their third win in league play by a final score of 65-41.
Balance was key for the Spartans, who finished with four players in double digits and had nine players in total who found the scorebook.
Senior Reed Westwood led all scorers with 17 points — shooting a lights-out 7-of-10 from the floor — grabbing a game-high 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Westwood not only made shots, he denied them — swatting three North Valleys attempts.
He was followed by 16 points on 5-for-7 shooting from senior Kyle Owsley — who was dead-eye from deep — burying four 3s in five tries.
Owsley also set up his teammates with five assists, snagged four rebounds and made two steals.
Junior Grant Brorby scored 11 points on 5-for-9 shooting and was also a facilitator with a game-high seven assists, sparked the defense with a game-best three takeaways and pulled down two rebounds.
Sophomore center Garrison Bylund was active and served as the fourth player in double figures for the Spartans, finishing with 10 points and six rebounds.
Seniors Devin Holmes and Cohen Woster each scored three points.
Holmes tallied three rebounds, two assists, two steals and drew a pair of charges.
Juniors Sam Tomera and Aaron Lousignont scored two points apiece, Tomera notching three boards, an assist and a steal — Lousignont adding two rebounds.
The offense for the Spartans was capped by a free throw from junior Jayce Esplin.
For the Panthers, senior Devon James was the only double-digit scorer with 13 points and hit a pair of deep shots — finishing with four rebounds, two assists and a pair of takeaways.
Junior Caleb Hunter closed with seven points, a team-high nine rebounds and two steals.
Senior Marcus James scored six points, dished a team-high three assists, snagged three boards and made a pair of swipes.
Senior Tyler Perez also finished with six points on two 3s.
Senior Jay Jezar dropped four points, grabbed five boards, dished an assist and made a steal.
Seniors Maximus Quevedo (two rebounds, two steals, assist) and Jazwuan Reno each scored two points, and North Valleys’ scoring was finished by a free throw from senior Draco Lozano Gomez — who tallied two rebounds.
Game Time
The Spartans (4-12 overall, 3-5 in league) were set to close out the first half of the 3A North slate with a major test against Elko (14-1 overall, 8-0 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, in Spring Creek.