SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek boys soccer team never received the memo that it was about three games behind Lowry in the 3A North standings.
In the first meeting, the Buckaroos rolled to a 3-1 on Sept. 17, in Winnemucca.
A change of location, a different team — for both squads — produced a lopsided result in Spring Creek’s favor on Tuesday.
The Spartans absolutely went off.
Spring Creek booked three goals in each half and rolled to a 6-0 victory, playing its reserves the final 15 to 20 minutes of the one-sided affair.
“I couldn’t believe it. Our guys had fun and played really well, but I didn’t see the same Lowry team we played in the first game,” said head coach Tanner Rios. “You never know what to expect. You really don’t have a clue.”
In the eighth minute, the Spartans seized control and never looked back.
With the Lowry keeper out of the posts, junior Patrick Pemelton figured what the heck.
He unleashed a kick from near midfield, launching the ball over the head of the goalie for a 1-0 lead.
In the 35th minute, Albert Lahoz crossed a ball to senior Noah Rice, who took a shot — the keeper making a deflection — Lahoz gaining possession of the rebound and pounding home a goal for a 2-0 advantage.
The lead reached three in a matter of three minutes.
From a direct kick, Pemelton pelted a shot that drove into the top-right corner of the net for a 3-0 cushion.
After the break, more Spartans.
Despite Rios saying the Bucks made a push with some nice runs and a few hard-hit shots, the balls were denied by junior goalie Jacob Rios.
Spring Creek went back on the attack, opening a 4-0 lead in the 48th minute.
Rios put the ball in play from a goal kick, sending a boomer down the pitch — assisting Rice from the other end of the field.
Rice dribbled in and finished his attempt.
In the 60th minute, Rios was once again a factor on the opposite end.
He played a thru ball to Lahoz, volleying outside the 18-yard box with the goalie out to Rice — who stepped around the keeper and tagged his second goal in a 12-minute span for a 5-0 lead.
The wheels were off for Lowry, rolling for the Spartans.
Just a minute removed from a five-goal advantage, Spring Creek gained a half-dozen.
Senior Cade Carson possessed on the left wing and crossed the ball to Pemelton, the keeper far from the frame once again.
Pemelton coolly drained his third goal of the game for a hat trick, sending the ball into an open net.
At the final whistle, the Spartans kept their playoff hopes alive with a 6-0 blowout win.
“We need to win to have a chance to make the playoffs, but when we play like we did — up high and applying pressure — we’re pretty good and can beat anybody,” coach Rios said. “It’s going to be interesting. If nothing else, we want to finish the season strong.”
Up Next
The Spartans (6-9-1 in league) will host Fallon (0-12-2 in league) at 4 p.m. Thursday, in Spring Creek.
