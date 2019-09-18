WINNEMUCCA — Right now, the Spring Creek boys soccer team is riding a roller coaster.
The Spartans’ highest of highs came in their league and home opener — blanking Truckee 5-0 for the first victory against the Wolverines in program history — but Spring Creek went winless in its next-four games, losing three times and tying once.
Head coach Tanner Rios thought his team turned the corner with a 2-1 home win Saturday over North Valleys.
However, in Tuesday’s road game at Lowry — the Spartans fell behind early and lost by a final score of 3-1.
“Lowry scored a legit goal in the fifth minute,” Rios said. “They played a long ball down the right side and had a breakaway.”
The Buckaroos crossed the ball toward the middle, and sophomore Andrew Bravo opened a 1-0 lead for the home team.
Lowry took a 2-0 advantage 20 minutes later, senior striker Anthony Cuevas scoring in the 26th minute.
The rest of the first half played out scoreless, as did the first 20 minutes of the second half.
In the 60th minute, junior Alex Estrada — who scored on a direct kick Saturday from distance against the Panthers — unleashed another powerful rip.
His direct kick from the left side and beyond the 18-yard box torched the net for Spring Creek’s first and only score of the match.
In the 70th minute, hopes of a comeback were dashed greatly.
Trailing 2-1, the Spartans were called for a foul just inside the box — Lowry given a penalty kick.
Cuevas did not miss, his second goal of the contest opening a two-goal cushion with just 10 minutes on the clock.
“I didn’t agree with the call. Our defender made a clean slide tackle and went straight for the ball,” Rios said. “That really killed our momentum and we weren’t able to catch up.”
The Buckaroos went on to win by a final score of 3-1, Lowry improving to 5-2-1 in the Division 3A North and dropping Spring Creek to 2-4-1 in league play.
“We made ourselves look bad. There is no way we shouldn’t have won that game,” Rios said. “We need to find out where we are and play better if we want to go to state. We have to find some consistency. I know we have a good team, but we need to know we’re good and play like we’re good.”
Up Next
The Spartans have just one game on their weekend slate, playing on the road at 9 a.m. Saturday against winless Fallon (0-5 in league).
