RENO – Thanks to winning two out of three games on the road to close the regular season, the Spring Creek baseball team can rest and save arms in the first round of the Division 3A North regional tournament.
Equally as important, the Spartans’ journey toward a return to the 3A state tournament after a one-year absence will now only require two victories without a loss.
After taking the first and second games of a three-game series at North Valleys – losing the finale – the Spartans (20-7 in league) have sewn up the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye for the Division 3A North regional tournament.
Game One
The Spartans claimed the series opener against the Panthers in a defensive battle, winning the low-scoring ballgame and shutting out North Valleys 3-0.
Spring Creek’s first run came in the opening frame, senior Clay Campbell leading off the contest with a double.
He scored on a one-out base knock from senior Jay King.
In the top of the second – another one-run frame for the Spartans – Spring Creek took a 2-0 lead as senior Hunter Buzzetti scored on a single by senior Brendyn Taylor to third base.
North Valleys threatened to score in the home half, leading off with a double by senior Clay Parry.
Junior Noah Higashi reached on a one-out error at third base, but senior Matt Shanks recorded the second out with a strikeout – the Spartans escaping the frame with a groundout to Taylor at second base.
Spring Creek retired North Valleys in order in the bottom of the third, Taylor catching a fly ball and Shanks firing consecutive Ks.
In the top of the fourth, the Spartans plated their final run and the last score of the contest.
With two outs, senior James Testerman singled to short and stole second base, driven in by a fly ball down the first-base line from Taylor.
Parry went for his second double in the home half with one away, but the Spartans stiffened with a fly out to junior Kyle Owsley in center field and a fly ball to Taylor.
All North Valleys managed was a leadoff single in the bottom of the fifth, but the Panthers mounted a threat in the bottom of the sixth.
Junior Dylan Hyde led off with a base knock to second, and Parry ripped a one-out single through the left side.
The Spartans turned a crucial double play to end the inning, senior Brock Gilligan starting the turn at short.
With two away in the bottom of the seventh, sophomore Alex Lassonde hit a base knock to short.
However, the rally ended there – the Spartans killing any momentum with a fielder’s choice by Gilligan for the final out.
Spring Creek claimed the series opener 3-0 in a defensive struggle, the last-seven half innings providing no runs by either team.
Stats
Spring Creek pitching: Shanks 7 IP 7 H 0 R 0 BB 5 K.
North Valleys pitching: Bassi 7 IP 8 H 3 R 3 ER 0 BB 6 K.
Spring Creek batting: Taylor 2-3 2 RBI, Buzzetti 1-2 1 R, King 1-3 1 RBI, Testerman 1-3 1 R, Shanks 1-3, Gilligan 1-3, Campbell 1-4. 2B: Campbell.
North Valleys batting: Parry 3-3, Hyde 1-3, Hawkinson 1-3, Lassonde 1-3, Cappini 1-4. 2B: Cappini (2).
SPRING CREEK – 110 100 0 – 381
NORTH VALLEYS – 000 000 0 – 071
Game Two
Following Shanks’ complete-game shutout in the series opener, Spring Creek gained a one-hit, one-unearned-run effort on the mound from King over seven innings in a 5-1 victory in the first half of Saturday’s doubleheader.
Spring Creek left the bases loaded in the top of the first – King drawing a walk, Shanks going for a single and Buzzetti earning a free pass – the inning closing with a strikeout by Parry.
Junior Kobe Grassi reached on a one-out error in the bottom half, walks to Parry and senior Jace Miller loading the bases.
A strikeout put two away, but the Panthers plated their lone run on a passed ball – Grassi darting home – but King stranded two with consecutive punchouts.
He bookended a one-two-three frame with two more Ks in the home half of the second, and Spring Creek plated a pair in the top of the third with two outs.
Buzzetti drove in King with a double to right field to tie the game, and the Spartans grabbed the lead for good on the next at-bat – junior Tanner Knudsen scoring Buzzetti with a base knock to second.
The Panthers went three-up, three-down in the bottom of the third – King tossing a pair of Ks to end the inning.
North Valleys’ lone hit went for a single by Hyde with one out in the bottom of the fourth, the frame ending with a strikeout by King and a throw from Buzzetti to nab the runner at second.
Parry retired Spring Creek in order with a pair of punchouts in the top of the fifth, but King fought fire with fire in the home half – striking out the side in succession.
In the top of the sixth, the Spartans found some breathing room – provided by some power.
Owsley extended the inning with a two-out bunt for a base knock, and Campbell unloaded for a two-run crank over the fence in left – opening a 4-1 lead.
In the home half, the Panthers chances of a comeback were dimmed by a one-two-three inning – King striking out the third batter.
With King cruising on the hill, the Spartans essentially iced the game with another two-out run in the top of the seventh.
Buzzetti and Knudsen went for back-to-back singles, Testerman driving in Buzzetti with an RBI base knock for a four-run cushion.
Hyde and junior Amann Bassi each draw walks in the home half, but a looking K by King closed the show.
The Spartans clinched the No. 2 seed of the regional tournament with a 5-1 win.
King allowed just one hit of scoreless ball over seven innings, unleashing 14 strikeouts against four walks.
Campbell’s home run was the first of his career in the purple and black.
Stats
Spring Creek pitching: King 7 IP 1 H 1 R 0 ER 4 BB 14 K.
North Valleys pitching: Parry 5-1/3 IP 4 H 2 R 2 ER 5 BB 4 K. Hinkle 1-1/3 IP 4 H 3 R 2 ER, Sieverin 1/3 IP 1 H.
Spring Creek batting: Buzzetti 2-3 1 RBI 2 R, Knudsen 2-4 1 RBI, Owsley 1-2 1 R, Testerman 1-3 1 RBI, Taylor 1-3, Campbell 1-4 2 RBI 1 R, Shanks 1-4. 2B: Buzzetti. HR: Campbell.
North Valleys batting: Hyde 1-2.
SPRING CREEK – 002 002 1 – 591
NORTH VALLEYS – 100 000 0 – 111
Game Three
With the No. 2 seed cinched up, the Spartans let up and lost the series finale 9-1.
North Valleys scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first, Hyde driving in senior Bradley Cappini with a one-out single and Miller crossing on a two-out error at third base.
Spring Creek’s lone run came on a two-out line drive by Taylor in the top of the second, scoring Knudsen.
Lassonde led off the bottom of the second with a double and rolled home on an RBI single by Higashi down the third-base line for a 3-1 lead.
The Panthers went off in the bottom of the fourth, Lassonde ripping a two-run homer on the second AB.
With two outs, North Valleys crossed the final-four runs of the game.
Cappini scored on a single by Bassi to center field, Bassi crossed on a dribbler in front of the plate by Hyde – who scored on a single from Miller to second base – and Miller rolled around on a base knock by Grassi up the middle.
The Panthers avoided a sweep with a 9-1 victory in the regular-season finale.
Stats
Spring Creek pitching: Gilligan 3-2/3 IP 9 H 8 R 7 ER 0 BB 2 K, Thurston 2-1/3 IP 4 H 1 R 1 ER 2 BB 1 K.
North Valleys pitching: Cappini 7 IP 3 H 1 R 1 ER 4 BB 3 K.
Spring Creek batting: Testerman 2-3, Taylor 1-2 RBI.
North Valleys batting: Lassonde 2-2 2 RBI 2 R, Hyde 2-3 2 RBI 1 R, Grassi 2-3 1 RBI 1 R, Parry 2-3, Cappini 2-4 2 R, Hinkle 1-1, Miller 1-4 1 RBI 2 R, Bassi 1-4 1 RBI 1 R. 2B: Lassonde. HR: Lassonde.
SPRING CREEK – 010 000 0 – 131
NORTH VALLEYS – 210 600 0 – 9(13)0
Regional tournament
The No. 2 Spartans (20-7 in league) will have a first-round bye in the 3A North regional tournament and face either No. 3 Fallon (18-9 in league) or No. 6 North Valleys (14-13 in league) in the quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, at Upper Kump Field.
The winner will advance to the regional semifinal and be one away from a berth to the state tournament.
