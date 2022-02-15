Spartans close year with losses to Lowry, Fallon

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPRING CREEK — Unfortunately, the Spring Creek boys basketball went more than two months without a win.

Following consecutive road victories over North Valleys and Hug on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, the Spartans closed out the year with 16 straight losses — finishing the season with a 60-48 road loss Friday to Lowry and a 59-57 home loss Monday against Fallon.

Versus Lowry

Against the Buckaroos, the Spartans were competitive — Lowry winning the first-quarter battle by a tally of 16-13.

Both offenses went in the tank in the second period, the Spartans edging the Bucks 6-5.

At the half, Spring Creek trailed by only two with the score at 21-19.

But, Lowry went a long way toward its win with a 17-7 streak in the third quarter — opening a 38-26 lead as the game moved to the fourth.

In the final frame, both teams put up points at will — each scoring 22 points in period — but the Spartans were unable to completely dig their way out of the hole, falling 60-48.

Lowry senior Cal Peters scored a game-high 15 points and yanked down a game-best 11 boards for a double-double, adding three assists and rejecting a game-high two shots.

He was joined in double figures by 13 points apiece from juniors Lance Brinegar and Jordan Bills, most of which came from distance.

Brinegar cashed four 3s and finished with five rebounds and two assists, and Bills buried a pair of treys closed with five assists, two boards and a steal.

Junior Isaac Danner neared double digits with eight points and added six rebounds, a dime and a takeaway.

For the Spartans, senior Kayden Boyle scored a team-high 14 points and flirted with a double-double on a roster-best nine boards with an assist.

Junior Landon Albisu also scored in double figures with 12 points, three rebounds and two takeaways.

Senior Christian Schmidt approached double digits with nine points — splashing two triples — and added a rebound and a steal.

Lowry’s offense was closed out with five points from junior Marcos Rodriguez, four points from senior Giovani Sapien and a deuce by senior Ismael Magana.

Sapien played a great all-around game with a game-high six assists, five rebounds and a team-best two swipes — Rodriguez finishing with five rebounds, Magana adding three boards.

Spring Creek junior Maddox Moye scored six points and posted three rebounds, a team-high three steals and two assists.

Senior Jacob Marizza tallied five points, a team-best assists and three boards.

The offense was finished with a deuce from senior Josh Billat, who chipped in a rebound and a steal.

Without scoring, senior Klayten Piippo contributed seven rebounds, an assist and a swipe — senior Connor Wilkie grabbing a board.

SPRING CREEK — 13 — 6 — 7 — 22 — 48 Total

LOWRY — 16 — 5 — 17 — 22 — 60 Total

Versus Fallon

In the season finale, Spring Creek appeared to jump toward its first win in more than two calendar months — outscoring Fallon 14-2 in the first quarter.

But, the Greenwave began their comeback with a 16-10 advantage in the second period.

At the half, the Spartans led 24-18.

However — as was the case for the majority of the season — Spring Creek’s defense, or lack thereof, proved to be the downfall in the second half.

Fallon rolled off 25 points in the third quarter — giving up 13 to the Spartans — the Greenwave turning their six-point deficit into a six-point lead at 43-37 as the game moved to the fourth.

In the final period, the Greenwave tore up the scoreboard with 26 points — scoring 51 in the second half — although the Spartans also experienced their best offensive frame with 20 points.

At the buzzer, Spring Creek (2-20 overall, 0-10 in league) came up 12 points shy after holding a six-point surplus at the half — closing the year with a 69-57 loss to Fallon (16-10 overall, 5-5 in league), which swept the season series.

Fallon sophomore Kanigh Snyder scored a game-high 22 points and ran wild in the second half, scoring all of his points after the break.

Senior Tyler Austin also had a huge contest for the Wave, dropping 20 points.

Sophomore Brady Alves was the third double-digit scorer for Fallon, hitting four 3s and finishing with 14 points.

Spring Creek was paced by 11 points from Piippo and 10 points from Boyle, Moye nearing double figures with nine points.

The scoring for the Spartans was rounded off with seven points in the second half by Schmidt, six points apiece from Marizza and Billat — who scored all of his points in the fourth quarter — five points by Albisu and a three for junior David Hutchison.

Fallon’s offense was capped by seven points from freshman Braden Sorensen, three points by sophomore Baylor Sandberg, two for senior Jace Nelson and a free throw by senior Logan Johnson.

FALLON — 2 — 16 — 25 — 26 — 69 Total

SPRING CREEK — 14 — 10 — 13 — 20 — 57 Total

