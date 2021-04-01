Spartans come back, tie Dust Devils

DAYTON — On Wednesday, the Spring Creek boys soccer team — ranked No. 3 in the Division 3A North-East — pulled off the next-best thing to a victory.

Playing on the road at Dayton, Spring Creek found itself in a 2-1 deficit late in the second half but added the equalizer in a 2-2 tie.

Dayton led throughout the contest, taking a 1-0 lead in the first half.

In the second half, the Spartans needed two goals after allowing another.

Both of Spring Creek’s scores came from the foot of sophomore Spencer Anderson, whose second goal of the ballgame gridlocked the contest with around the 70-minute mark.

Senior Tyler Ley assisted one of the scores.

For Dayton, seniors Caleb Sumsion and Lance Peterson notched once goal apiece — Peterson assisting Sumsion’s goal — and junior Juan Aguinaga assisted Peterson’s score.

The tie made the Spartans’ record 5-4-1 overall and 4-4-1 in league play.

Up Next

Spring Creek will close the regular season on the road with an 11:45 a.m. Saturday kick in Fernley.

As it currently stands, the No. 3 Spartans would host the No. 4 Vaqueros in the 3A North-East playoff round on April 10.

