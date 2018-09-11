SPRING CREEK – In their opening soccer matches of league play, the Spring Creek Spartans came up just short against quality opponents.
Spring Creek lost Friday’s road game at Truckee by a final score of 2-1, playing North Tahoe to a 1-1 ballgame for 72 minutes but allowing two late goals in a 3-1 defeat.
Versus Truckee
The Spartans placed themselves in a hole early against the Wolverines, head coach Leaf Knotts saying that a “blown-markup assignment” led to Truckee’s first score.
In the eighth minute, Truckee worked the ball from the outside toward the middle, back to the outside on a diagonal pass to senior Nick Rae – who drilled the shot.
“Our center back didn’t slide up on the play and that left the guy wide open,” Knotts said.
The remainder of the first half played out scoreless, but the Wolverines took a 2-0 advantage in the second half on a Spring Creek foul in the penalty box.
Senior Christian Ruiz’s PK gave Truckee a two-goal cushion.
Spring Creek’s foreign exchange student from Brazil, senior Gustavo Liria, pulled the Spartans to within one score with a goal in the 71st minute.
His goal came from the corner, toe-punching home a shot that sliced the deficit to 2-1.
“We pressed pretty hard and created some good chances in the final minutes, but we didn’t generate anything to force a tie,” Knotts said.
The Spartans fell in their league opener by a final score of 2-1.
Truckee led the battle of shots by a wide margin of 15-3, Knotts saying the Wolverines had a “five-minute span where they were just peppering us.”
Spring Creek sophomore goalkeeper Jacob Rios finished the match with seven saves.
Versus North Tahoe
In the finale of the road trip, the Spartans fell to North Tahoe 3-1, the Lakers scoring two of their goals in the final eight minutes.
North Tahoe opened the scoring with a goal in the middle of the first half on a corner kick.
“Jacob punched the ball out to the middle, and it was volleyed out of the air by one of their good guys to the lower-left corner,” Knotts said. “Once the ball went out to the middle, Jacob never even saw the shot until it was in the goal.”
Michael Callejas’ score gave the Lakers a 1-0 lead at the break.
Spring Creek evened the match in the 56th minute.
Senior defender Samuel Claridge sent a long through-ball over the top of the defense, and senior forward Chris DeAngelo received the pass, beat his man and took it in for the game-tying goal.
As the game approached the finish line, Knotts said the Spartans turned the ball over on a bad throw-in in the 72nd minute.
“They intercepted it and made a combination pass and Callejas scored his second goal of the game,” he said.
In the 78 minute, the Lakers had the ball at the right corner of the 18-yard box and Spring Creek’s defense could not boot the ball from danger.
“We didn’t get the ball cleared, it bounced around and Benito Gonzalez kicked it in near-post,” Knotts said.
The Spartans also lost a goal-scoring opportunity in the game on a corner kick, Knotts saying shots “hit the post three times.”
Spring Creek fell by a final score of 3-1 in a match that was close for all but a few minutes.
The battle of shots was more even against North Tahoe, the Lakers kicking 16 attempts to 13 shots for the Spartans.
Rios closed the game with nine saves.
The Spartans (0-2) will return home and look for their first Division 3A North victory at 5 p.m. Friday against South Tahoe (2-1), in Spring Creek.
The weekend will wrap up with a 10 a.m. Saturday kick versus Incline (0-3), the earlier start time stemming from the fact that the Highlanders do not have a junior varsity team.
