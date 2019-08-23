LAS VEGAS — In the Spring Creek boys soccer team’s season opener and the first game as head coach for Tanner Rios, the Spartans cost themselves Thursday in a 2-1 loss to Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas.
“It wasn’t a very exciting game. Most of the action was in the midfield,” Rios said. “They only took about five shots and we only had three or four.”
Rios said the Spartans cost themselves on each of the two goals the Falcons tallied, CASLV scoring the first goal around the 15th minute and the last goal with two minutes remaining, breaking a 1-1 tie for the victory.
“The first goal was from the 18-yard box. Jake (Rios) was out a little way from the goal and the ball just went through his fingers,” said Coach Rios. “The second one was came with two minutes left. We had a miscommunication. Our center-mid tried to clear the ball and missed it. There was a pass to the 18-box and they put it in.”
The Spartans nearly struck first, finding a golden opportunity immediately after the opening kickoff.
“We had a free kick from just outside the box on the right side toward the corner. Alex (Estrada) crossed it in, and Noah Rice took the shoot but it missed,” Rios said.
Spring Creek evened the tally about 10 minutes before halftime, using a combination of passes.
Senior Brandon Shields passed the ball to the wing to senior Cade Carson, who gave the ball back — running a little give-and-go — Shields firing the shot and cashing it in for the Spartans’ first goal of the season.
“There scores were not really things they created, they were things we did to ourselves,” Rios said. “I felt we should have won the game 1-0, but our mistakes made the score 2-1. It was really hot too — like 107 degrees — and we ran out of energy.”
As the Spartans look for their first win of the season and their first of the Green Valley Tournament, the challenge will be a difficult one — facing the hosts at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“Green Valley beat Silverado 2-1 in their first game,” said Coach Rios. “They’re good. That’s going to be a real test.”
Spring Creek will wrap up the tourney with a 9:40 a.m. Saturday kickoff against Silverado.
