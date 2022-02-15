Spartans crown 5 regional champions

SPRING CREEK — On Saturday, the Spring Creek wrestling team’s string of five-consecutive regional championships came to a close — finishing third in the team standings — but the Spartans still posted impressive performances.

Elko won the 3A North regional championship with 284 points, Lowry took second with 247.5 points and Spring Creek was third with 235 points.

The Spartans won five individual regional titles and qualified 10 wrestlers for the Division 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships.

Regional Champions

Terron Mogensen

Senior Terron Mogensen was the top scorer for Spring Creek, notching a 4-0 record in the 145-pound division — posting all of his victories by fall.

He pinned Dayton’s Jay Parsons in 1:06 and duplicated the time with a win by fall over Fallon’s Caden McKnight in the quarterfinal round.

Mogensen took down Elko’s Noah Chacon by fall at 1:33 mark of the semifinal, then clinched the regional championship with a pin of Lowry’s Jesse Hawkins in the title match.

Colton Browne

At 138 pounds, junior Colton Browne also rolled through the competition — going unbeaten at 3-0 with all of wins coming on pins.

Following a bye, Browne beat teammate Quincy Gerber by fall in 1:06 during the quarterfinal round and pinned Fallon’s Isiah Diaz at the 1:33 mark of the semifinal.

In the final, he pinned Elko’s Elliot Leaman in 1:10.

Keefer Campbell

Senior Keefer Campbell never went the distance in any of his matches either — stopping the show early in each — posting a 3-0 record with three pins at 170 pounds.

From a bye, he beat Fernley’s Anthony Robles by fall in 1:15 during the quarterfinal and pinned Elko’s Andres Flores in 35 seconds in the semifinal round.

Campbell claimed the title match with a pin of Fernley’s Brandon McCullar at the 2:40 mark.

Wesley Ricaporte

In the 126-pound division, junior Wesley Ricaporte closed with a 3-0 record and a pair of victories by fall.

After a bye, Ricaporte pinned Sparks’ Maliyah Moore in 1:17 in the quarterfinal and took out Fallon’s Andrew Douglas by fall in 1:27 during the semifinal.

He capped the title match — leading 4-3 at the time — with a late takedown of Elko’s Blaze Jones for a 6-3 decision.

Shawn Lortie

Senior Shawn Lortie — like Ricaporte — brought some thunder late and ended the regional tournament with a 3-0 record and two pins.

In the quarterfinal, he pinned Fallon’s Colton Blankenship in just 44 seconds and edged out Lowry’s Hunter Smith by a 6-4 decision in the semifinal.

Lortie trailed Elko’s Eli Finlayson for the majority of the 182-pound final, but he made a quick reversal, a takedown and a timely pin at the 5:40 mark for the championship.

Runner-Up

Jake Bradford

Junior Jake Bradford was the runner-up at 120 pounds, finishing with a 2-1 record and two wins by fall.

After a bye, he pinned Fallon’s Jaiden McFadden in 1:59 during the quarterfinal and defeated Elko’s Titan Kennedy by fall at the 1:34 mark of the semifinal.

In the championship match, Bradford never got going offensively and was on the defense for the bulk of the action — losing for the line time in a 4-0 shutout to Elko’s Craig Slater.

Consolation Champions

The Spartans gained a multitude of their points due to a trio of consolation champions.

Anthony Ward

Senior Anthony Ward scored nearly as many team points as some of Spring Creek’s regional champions — running the gauntlet of six matches — tallying a 5-1 record with four wins by fall at 152 pounds.

He began with a win by fall at the 1:12 mark over Lowry’s Jesus Gonzales, but he was pinned in 3:50 by Elko’s Kaden Haase in the quarterfinal round.

From the consolation bracket, Ward earned an 8-3 decision over Elko’s Jesston Tkach and pinned Fallon’s Macray O’Neill in 52 seconds.

In the consolation semifinal, he pinned Fallon’s Troy Shelton in 45 seconds.

Ward claimed the consolation title with a win by fall at the 1:17 mark of the third-fourth match against Lowry’s Damon Fetty.

Matt Loyd

At 195 pounds, sophomore Matt Loyd closed with a 2-1 record — booking both of his wins with pins.

From a bye in the quarterfinal, Loyd was beaten 12-6 in the semifinal round by Sparks’ Jesus Chavez.

He rebounded with a win by fall over Sparks’ Roman Agundes at the 2:20 mark of the consolation semi, claiming the consolation championship with a dominant performance and an eventual pin of Elko’s Ayden Rodriguez in 4:42 in the third-fourth match.

Joe Gillespie

In the 113-pound division, freshman Joe Gillespie also overcame a loss in his first match — finishing with a 2-1 record, a win by fall and a victory by major decision.

Following a quarterfinal bye, Gillespie was pinned in 40 seconds during the semifinal round by Lowry’s Marcas Ricci.

He answered with a major-decision victory in the consolation semi over Dayton’s Sheamus Greenwalt with the score at 9-0.

In the third-fourth match, Gillespie pinned South Tahoe’s Zach Briggs at the 4:38 mark.

Fourth-Place Finisher

Jaxson Taylor

With three consolation champions, one Spring Creek wrestler reached and lost in the consolation final.

At 106 pounds, freshman Jaxson Taylor went 1-2 with a pin.

He lost his first match in the semifinal round, pinned by Lowry’s Coda Nichols in 1:46.

In the consolation semi, Taylor notched his only victory — pinning South Tahoe’s Charlie Bergquist in 2:16 — but he followed with a loss by fall in 51 seconds to Elko’s Camden Jensen in the third-fourth match.

Fifth-Place Finisher

Logan Austin

Sophomore Logan Austin went an even 2-2 at 220 pounds, tallying each of his wins by fall.

He was pinned in 57 seconds by Elko’s Lenny Dohl in the quarterfinal round, but he bounced back with a 41-second pin of Hug’s Christopher Najera.

But, Austin was beaten by fall at the 4:01 mark of the consolation semifinal by South Tahoe’s Cristian Arce.

In the fifth-sixth match, he evened his record with a pin in just 21 seconds against Wooster’s Xavier Elhifny.

Sixth-Place Finisher

Quincy Gerber

In the 138-pound class, junior Quincy Gerber finished with a 3-3 and booked all of his wins by fall.

He pinned Wooster’s John Lucchesi in 1:07, but he was beaten by fall in the quarterfinal round by Browne at the 1:06 mark.

Gerber answered with a pair of wins from the consolation side — pinning Fallon’s Quentin Hornbeak in just 42 seconds and needing only 28 seconds for a win by fall against Fernley’s Brody Garrett — but he closed the tourney with consecutive losses, dropping an 8-2 decision to North Valleys’ Andrew McClung in the consolation semi and losing by fall to Diaz in the fifth-sixth match.

Non-Placers

Spring Creek had four wrestlers finish with 1-2 records with one win by fall; senior Chandler Green at 120 pounds, sophomore Joseph Reasbeck in the 132-pound class, sophomore Wyatt Bradford in the 145-pound division and senior Conner Cluff at 160 pounds.

In the 182-pound division, junior Simon Matt went 0-2.

State Tournament

Spring Creek’s 10 qualifiers will compete in the Division 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships — a one-day tournament — at 9 a.m. Saturday, in Boulder City.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.