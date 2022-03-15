Spartans defend turf

SPRING CREEK — At the Spring Creek League Meet — the first competitions of the season for several track and field teams — the hosts defended their home turf.

Both the Spartans and the Lady Spartans — the defending 2021 3A North regional champions — took first place in their respective classes, defeating second-place Elko on each side.

Girls

Spring Creek’s girls racked up a meet-high 233.5 points, the Lady Indians ranked second with 142 points, Lowry finished third with 132 points, Eureka was well back in fourth with 33 points and Battle Mountain rounded off the top-five with 21.5 points.

Jackpot took sixth with 19 points, Pershing County placed seventh with 10 points and Wells closed out the field in eighth with four points.

Results

100 meters — 1. Spring Creek senior Payge Walz 12.5 seconds; 2. Eureka senior Isabella Minoletti 13.12 seconds; 3. (Tie) Elko junior Tyra Christean and Battle Mountain junior Jolena Ayers 13.58 seconds; 5. Lowry junior Sydnee Pettis 14.3 seconds.

200 meters — 1. Christean 28.03 seconds; 2. Elko sophomore Abigail Ramirez 29.64 seconds; 3. Lowry junior Mia Hernandez 29.92 seconds; 4. Spring Creek senior Jaleesa Woo 30.21 seconds; 5. Spring Creek freshman Kendyl Capurro 31.18 seconds.

400 meters — 1. Eureka freshman Megan Johnson 1:08.62; 2. Spring Creek freshman Ryan Youngblood 1:10.06; 3. Spring Creek junior Macey Reed 1:13.59; 4. Spring Creek sophomore Hailie Perry 1:19.13; 5. Jackpot junior Luz Martinez 1:19.78.

800 meters — 1. Lowry senior Jovi Kuskie 2:33; 2. Ayers 2:37; 3. Elko junior Carly Nielsen 2:39; 4. Wells senior Haylee Sethman 2:43; 5. Elko freshman Lindsey Johns 2:45.

1600 meters — 1. Kuskie 5:45; 2. Nielsen 6:02; 3. Spring Creek sophomore Brianna Perchetti 6:12; 4. Pershing County senior Kylee Fuller 6:17; 5. Elko sophomore Emely Castaneda 7:05.

3200 meters — 1. Elko sophomore Reese Hatch 13:58; 2. Elko freshman Lilianna Haynes 14:45; 3. Spring Creek junior Brandi Manhire 15:51; 4. Wells senior Jimena Roque-Luna 16:37; 5. Spring Creek sophomore Hailey Syme 16:48.

100-meter hurdles — 1. Walz 14.87 seconds (tied her own school record); 2. Christean 18.15 seconds; 3. Eureka senior Kyra Todd 18.84 seconds; 4. Wells senior Bella Garcia 19.15 seconds; 5. Spring Creek freshman Jacey Lindquist 19.43 seconds.

300-meter hurdles — 1. Todd 55.06 seconds; 2. Elko freshman BrookLynn de Arrieta 56.24 seconds; 3. Spring Creek sophomore Brianna Dimick 58.31 seconds; 4. Fuller 59.31 seconds; 5. Lindquist 1:01.99.

Shot put — 1. McDermitt junior Cayla Crutcher 30-feet-7-inches; 2. Spring Creek senior Shyann Lamb 28-feet-3-1/2-inches; 3. Jackpot junior Kiyarra Saltas 27-feet-10-inches; 4. Eureka junior Lylah Hooper 27-feet-4-1/2-inches; 5. McDermitt sophomore Nicolette Northrup 26-feet-5-1/-2-inches.

Discus — 1. Owyhee junior Mattisen Jones 87-feet-5-1/4-inches; 2. Lowry freshman Karyn Sanchez 86-feet-3-4-inch; 3. Lamb 82-feet-4-inches; Saltas 80-feet-11-inches; Spring Creek senior Darbey Alexander 77-feet-1/4-inch.

High jump — 1. Lowry senior Hannah Whitted 5-feet-4-inches; 2. Spring Creek senior Hayden Youngblood 4-feet-10-inches; 3. Lowry senior McKenzi Petersen 4-feet-10-inches (more attempts); 4. Elko junior Emma Bailey 4-feet-6-inches; 5. Sethman 4-feet-4-inches.

Pole vault — 1. Hernandez 8-feet-6-inches; 2. Reed 6-feet-6-inches; 3. Spring Creek senior Abigail Waldron 6-feet-6-inches (more attempts); 4. Lindquist 6-feet; 5. Spring Creek sophomore Zoe Shorland 6-feet (more tries).

Long jump — 1. Walz 16-feet-6-inches; 2. Minoletti 15-feet-5-inches; 3. Dimick 15-feet-4-inches; 4. Hayden Youngblood 14-feet-7-3/4-inches; 5. Spring Creek freshman Roxanne Keim 13-feet-6-3/4-inches.

Triple jump — 1. Minoletti 35-feet-7-3/-4inches; 2. Hayden Youngblood 32-feet-1-3/4-inches; 3. Keim 31-feet-9-1/2-inches; 4. Ayers 31-feet-1-1/2-inches; 5. Spring Creek junior Rylee Keim 27-feet-8-1/2-inches.

4x100 relay — 1. Eureka 55.56 seconds; 2. Spring Creek 56.18 seconds; 3. Spring Creek 58.62 seconds; 4. Battle Mountain 1:00.68; 5. Wells 1:04.04.

4x200 relay — 1. Spring Creek 2:04; 2. Eureka 2:16.74; 3. Wells 2:17.94.

4x400 relay — 1. Elko 5:07.03.

4x800 relay — 1. Spring Creek 10:51.40; 2. Elko 11:00.37; 3. Wells 14:03.40.

Boys

Spring Creek’s boys won the team title by 103 points, scoring 223 points — Elko finishing second with 120 points and Eureka ranking third with 85 points.

Lowry scored 72 points and placed fourth, and Wells rounded out the top-five with 45 points.

Battle Mountain finished sixth with 26 points, Jackpot followed in seventh with 15 points, McDermitt was a point back in eighth with 14 points, Pershing County took ninth with 12 points and Owyhee closed off the top-10 with 10 points.

100 meters — 1. Eureka senior Clayton Shoda 11.23 seconds; 2. Lowry senior Giovani Sapien 11.31 seconds; 3. (Tie) Spring Creek senior Jacob Marizza and Pershing County senior Diego Gonzalez 11.47 seconds; 5. Elko sophomore Eli Finlayson 11.73 seconds.

200 meters — 1. Shoda 23.21 seconds; 2. Finlayson 25.26 seconds; 3. Battle Mountain junior Sean Bengoa 25.45 seconds; 4. Elko sophomore Quentin Williams 25.55 seconds; 5. Elko senior Andres Cervantes 25.72 seconds.

400 meters — 1. Spring Creek senior Dylan Dunn 57.59 seconds; 2. Spring Creek junior Caiden Cunningham 59.18 seconds; 3. Elko senior Keian Lostra 59.98 seconds; 4. Spring Creek junior Michael Schafer 1:00.33; Spring Creek junior Jaxon Miller 1:00.91.

800 meters — 1. Lowry senior Tyler Morrison 2:12.06; 2. Spring Creek sophomore Nathan Thomas 2:12.66; 3. Elko senior Philip Neff 2:12.94; 4. Spring Creek junior Jake Bradford 2:19.01; 5. Spring Creek junior Liam Hamilton 2:19.35.

1600 meters — 1. Spring Creek junior Joel Herman 4:54; 2. Thomas 5:02; 3. Hamilton 5:07; 4. Jackpot senior Hector Ontiveros 5:12.05; 5. Eureka sophomore Anthony Minoletti 5:12.5.

3200 meters — 1. Spring Creek senior Dillyn Sanchez 11:57; 2. Lowry junior Ivan Lara 12:06; Morrison 12:07; 4. Elko sophomore James Fericks 12:08; 5. Wells freshman Gonzalo Roque 12:19.

110-meter hurdles — 1. Elko junior Ayden Whiting 18.89 seconds; 2. Spring Creek junior Joseph Terras 19.31 seconds; 3. Lowry sophomore Timothy Patchen 21-seconds flat; 4. Elko junior Conner Tervort 24.01 seconds.

300-meter hurdles — 1. Marizza 49.24 seconds; 2. Terras 50.63 seconds; 3. Tervort 1:23.43.

Shot put — 1. Battle Mountain junior Ben Disbro 41-feet-4-inches; 2. Elko junior Liam Moore 40-feet-10-inches; 3. Lowry sophomore Nomar Aguirre 38-feet-11-inches; 4. Lowry junior Tyson Terry 38-feet-8-inches; 5. Jesse Jeronimo 38-feet-3-inches.

Discus — 1. Aguirre 119-feet-5-1/2-inches; 2. Jeronimo 119-feet-2-1/2-inches; 3. Spring Creek senior Wyatte Bradley 118-feet-5-1/4-inches. 4. Elko senior Trapper Steilman 114-feet-9-inches; 5. Moore 107-feet-10-1/2-inches.

High jump — 1. Spring Creek senior Kayden Boyle 5-feet-10-inches; 2. Sapien 5-feet-10-inches (more attempts); 3. Spring Creek junior Klayten Piippo 5-feet-8-inches; 4. Neff 5-feet-6-inches; 5. Spring Creek junior Blaze Howard 5-feet-6-inches (more tries).

Pole vault — 1. Bradford 10-feet-6-inches; 2. Lowry junior Kaid Sanchez 10-feet; 3. (Tie) Lowry freshman Shane Gilliland and Spring Creek sophomore Austin Reasbeck 9-feet-6-inches; 5. (Tie) Lowry junior Shaun Gilliland and Lowry senior Tyler Carpenter 9-feet-6-inches (more attempts).

Long jump — 1. Lowry’s Clayton Schode 19-feet-11-inches; 2. Lowry senior Iysis Arriola 18-feet-1-inch; 3. Dunn 17-feet-8-inches; 4. Reasbeck 17-feet-3-1/2-inches; 5. Finlayson 17-feet-1-inch.

Triple jump — 1. Boyle 39-feet-7-inches; 2. Arriola 37-feet-1-inch; 3. Dunn 36-feet-4-inches; 4. Whiting 35-feet-11-inches; 5. Howard 35-feet-5-inches.

4x100 relay — 1. Spring Creek 47.56 seconds; 2. Elko 47.69 seconds; 3. Spring Creek 48.28 seconds; 4. (Tie) Eureka and Battle Mountain 49.75 seconds.

4x200 relay — 1. Spring Creek 1:40.12. 2. Spring Creek 1:45.52. 3. Elko 1:47.52. 4. Jackpot 1:50.89.

4x400 relay — 1. Spring Creek 3:59.71. 2. Elko 4:02.14. 3. Elko 4:08.54. 4. Spring Creek 4:23.31.

4x800 relay — 1. Elko 9:24.43.

Up Next

Owyhee will jump back into action Wednesday at the New Plymouth (Idaho) Spring Opener, and Wells will compete Friday in the Kimberly (Idaho) Spring Opener.

Spring Creek’s and Elko’s junior varsity members will compete Friday, at the High Desert Frosh/Soph Invitational, in Reno.

The varsity programs will take part in the Fallon Elks Invitational on Saturday, at Churchill County High School.

Jackpot’s next competition will take place April 1, in Battle Mountain.

