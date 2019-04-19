SPRING CREEK – The Spring Creek baseball team wasn’t perfect Friday afternoon, but the Spartans made plays when they had to.
In a back-and-forth, seesaw battle – Spring Creek gained a crucial 7-4 victory over No. 2 Fallon.
The first score of the game was notched by the Spartans in the bottom of the second inning.
With two outs, junior Adam Davis went the opposite way for a single to right field.
Senior James Testerman placed runners at the corners with a base knock up the middle.
With junior designated hitter Tanner Knudsen at the plate, Davis plated the first run on a passed ball.
The Greenwave responded with their most successful frame of the contest in the top of the third, making a two-out rally of their own.
Senior Sean McCormick walked and junior Tommy McCormick was hit by a pitch.
Senior Edgar Alvarado drove in Sean McCormick with a line drive to left field – the Spartans not holding the cutoff – allowing Tommy McCormick to take third base.
Junior courtesy runner Brock Richardson stole second base – the throw to the bag winding up in the outfield – allowing Tommy McCormick a free trot down the line, Fallon taking a 2-1 lead.
The Spartans answered with a three-run home half.
An error in right field allowed senior Clay Campbell to reach base on what should have been a free trip to second, winding up there anyway with a sacrifice bunt by senior Brock Gilligan.
Senior Jay King won a lengthy battle at the dish – fouling off numerous pitches – finally hitting an infield single deep in the hole behind third base.
King stole second and Campbell took home – tying the score 2-2 – senior Max Shanks also winning a long appearance at the plate, driving in King from third with a base knock for a 3-2 lead.
Senior Hunter Buzzetti also went for a single, and the bases were loaded with a free pass to Davis.
Senior courtesy runner Terren Mitton scored on a fielder’s choice, the Spartans snagging a two-run advantage.
In the top of the fourth, the Greenwave cut the deficit in half.
Senior Chase Irvin nailed a one-out double and scored on an RBI single by sophomore Matthew Davis.
With a mighty hack, the Greenwave tied the game in the top of the fifth.
Alvarado unloaded on an offering for a solo homer, knotting the score 4-4.
Give up a home run, take one back.
In the home half of the fifth, Shanks turned on a pitch and hammered his second deep blast of the season – giving the Spartans the upper hand for good.
Spring Creek allowed one base runner on a throwing error in the top of the sixth, but Shanks shut down the frame with a looking K on a pitch on the outside corner of the plate.
In the bottom half, Spring Creek gained some breathing room.
Following a leadoff out, Knudsen nearly left the yard – his shot to the left-center field gap crashing at the bottom of the fence for a double.
He scored on a base knock by Owsley for a 6-4 lead.
Gilligan roped a double to right field, driving in Owsley for the final run of the contest – Fallon ending the inning with an out at third base on a tag by senior Hayden Strasdin.
The Greenwave threatened mightily in the top of the seventh, loading the bases.
Tommy McCormick led off with a base knock, followed by a single from Alvarado.
Spring Creek sent King to the mound, striking out the first batter he faced.
Senior Brenden Larsen loaded the bases with a one-out base knock, but the second out was recorded with a looking punchout.
With two away, a groundball to short was tossed to second for a 6-4 force – ending the ballgame.
Spring Creek improved to 14-5 in league play with a 7-4 victory, dropping the Greenwave to a matching 14-5 mark – the series hanging on Saturday’s upcoming doubleheader.
Shanks led the Spartans with two hits, driving in himself with a solo home run – finishing with a pair of RBIs.
Knudsen finished with a double, Gilligan adding another two-base rip for an RBI.
Testerman drove in a run with a single, Owsley’s base knock sending in another score.
On the mound, Shanks allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits over six innings with three strikeouts and three walks for the win.
King picked up the save, allowing one hit and striking out two batters in an inning of work.
FALLON – 002 110 0 – 482
SPRING CREEK – 013 012 X – 792
Up Next
The Spartans will close the series with a twin bill at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, in Spring Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.