BUHL, Idaho – Piece of cake.
The Spring Creek wrestling team was more than ready to dominate during its three days of competition.
On Thursday, the Spartans breezed through the Kimberly (Idaho) Duals – defeating Marsh Valley 69-18 and obliterating Kimberly 81-3.
Spring Creek then ran away with the Buhl Invitational – besting 27 teams and scoring 287.5 points – opening a 103.5-point cushion over second-place Snake River (184).
Kimberly Duals
Gong hand-in-hand, Spring Creek’s success was made possible by stellar individual performances.
Eleven Spring Creek wrestlers finished with undefeated records Thursday: 106-pound sophomore Chase Milligan, 120-pound junior Kodis Campbell, 126-pound senior Josh Tripp, 132-pound junior Riley Fuchs, 138-pound sophomore Q Boyd, 145-pound senior Dyllan Fuchs, 160-pound sophomore Beau Chacon, 170-pound senior Clay Campbell, 195-pound junior Jeff Guthrie, 220-pound junior Hunter Hood and 285-pounder Nic Ortega.
Buhl Invitational
Along with the team’s championship, the Spartans finished with five-individual titles.
Chacon rolled to a 5-0 record with two pins in the 160-pound division, winning two matches by fall and three by technical fall.
He advanced to the championship with a 17-2, tech-fall win over Ririe’s Garrett Jensen and blanked Buhl’s Anibal Barragan 17-0 in another technical fall for the title.
Chacon scored 32.5 of Spring Creek’s 287.5 points.
Dyllan Fuchs posted a 4-0 mark in the 145-pound class – pinning each of his opponents – scoring 31 points.
His lengthiest pin came with just five seconds remaining in the semifinal, earning a fall victory at the 5:55 mark of the third round versus Teton’s James Fullmer.
In the championship, Fuchs went from his longest pin to his shortest – making quick work of Oakley’s Levi Jackson – needing just 50 seconds to seal the title.
Guthrie went 4-0 with three pins to win the 195-pound division, scoring the Spartans 31 points.
He defeated Marsh Valley’s Tanner Bryson by fall in 4:17 to reach the final, winning the title match with an 11-0 score by major decision against Sugar-Salem’s Browning Bennion.
Clay Campbell closed with a 3-0 record with two pins at 170 pounds, scoring 28 points.
He survived his biggest threat, finding the high side of a tight, 7-5 decision against Teton’s Josh Bednar in the semifinal round.
Campbell pinned Kimberly’s Broddey Cunningham in 1:53 for the championship.
Milligan also finished 3-0 in the 106-pound class with one pin – coming in his first match – scoring 26 points.
He advanced to the title match with a 6-2 decision over Century’s Tyler Andersen, but Milligan needed every point in a slim, 5-4 win against Sugar-Salem’s Jonathan Marin for the championship.
To go with five champions, the Spartans placed another four wrestlers in second place.
Tripp tallied a 3-1 mark at 126 pounds – locking up three victories by pinfall – advancing to the title match with a pin at the 3:33 mark against Salmon’s Cahl Williams.
In the final, Tripp came up short in a 13-8 loss to Snake River’s Destin Summers.
Boyd closed with a 3-1 mark in the 138-pound division, pinning two opponents.
He pinned Raft River’s Ryan Nelson in 1:09 during the semifinal round, but Boyd came up a takedown shy against Snake River’s Sway Cook in the championship – dropping a close, 4-2 decision.
Riley Fuchs pinned one opponent and finished 3-1 at 132 pounds.
The ups-and-downs, back-and-forth action of wrestling.
Fuchs reached a berth in the title match with a narrow, 2-0 decision over Sugar-Salem’s Caleb Norman in the semifinal but came up on the low side of a tight, 4-2 loss Challis’ Kade Bruno in the championship.
Hood went 2-1 at 220 pounds, earning each of his wins with pins.
He won his semifinal match by pinfall at the 1:09 mark against Declo’s Dawson Osterhout, but he was pinned late in the championship by Weiser’s Darrian Hoobery in 5:17.
“(We had) a strong day two on Saturday, advancing nine to the finals,” said head coach Wade Pehrson.
Kodis Campbell notched a winning record of 4-2 with three pins, placing fifth in the 152-pound class.
His first loss came in a 3-2 tiebreaker in the second round, but he bounced back with three straight wins – two by fall – in the consolation bracket.
In the consolation semifinal, Campbell came up one point short for the second time in a 2-1 loss to Snake River’s Emilio Caldera.
In the fifth-sixth match, he responded with a fall victory over Elko’s Shawn Nakamura in 2:51.
Senior Caden Constable also took fifth, finishing with a 3-2 mark with two pins in the 152-pound division.
His first taste of defeat came by fall in the quarterfinal round in 1:21, but he strung together two-consecutive wins – one by pinfall – from the consolation side.
In the consolation semi, he came up on the low side of a 6-4 decision to Snake River’s Rogelio Caldera.
Constable took fifth place with a 6-4 decision win over Ririe’s Tyson Thacker.
Senior Cody Jenkins did not place but finished with an even record of 2-2 with one pin at 182 pounds.
Junior varsity
At the Canyon Ride JV Tournament, in Twin Falls, Spring Creek’s junior varsity notched several high finishes – including three champions.
Aiden Painter won the 113-pound division, Bear Browne took home the 132-pound title and Austin Wirth won the championship at 138 pounds.
A trio of Spartans closed with runner-up placings: AJ Ekanger at 138 pounds – losing to Wirth in the final – Gabe Ekanger in the 145-pound class and Will Tournahu in the 170-pound division.
Joey MacDiarmid (145 pounds) and Shawn Lortie (152 pounds) each placed third, and Anthony Ward ranked fourth at 113 pounds.
Chandler Green finished sixth in the 98-pound group.
Up Next
The Spartans will host the 26th annual Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational, the first match scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, at Spring Creek High School.
Day-two action will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday.
