Spartans doubled up by Idaho Falls, 68-34

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The Spring Creek boys basketball team was unable to take advantage of its best chance for a win at the East Idaho Holiday Shootout.

After a 74-40 loss to Skyline and a 59-21 defeat to Sugar-Salem, the Spartans faced Idaho Falls in the tourney finale — the Tigers entering the contest with a 1-7 record and on the heels of a five-game skid.

But, the Tigers commanded the Spartans for the majority of the contest and rolled to a double-margin victory of 68-34.

In the first quarter — the most competitive of the contest — Idaho Falls edged Spring Creek by a tally of 13-10.

The Tigers took control of the contest in the second period — outscoring the Spartans 19-9 — and opened a double-digit lead at the break with the score at 32-19.

Things went from tough to worse for the Spartans in the third quarter, Idaho Falls erupting for 32 points and limiting Spring Creek to single digits once again with nine in the frame.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Tigers jumped to nearly a double-up tally with the score at 55-28.

Down the stretch, Idaho Falls reached double digits once more with 13 points in the final period — holding the Spartans to single digits for the third time in four quarters with six points — the Tigers pulling away throughout en route to a 68-34 victory.

Remarkably, 11 of the team’s 12 players scored for the Tigers — four finishing in double digits.

Senior Merit Jones tied for the game high with 11 points, junior Landon Albisu dropping 11 points and three 3s for the Spartans — Spring Creek’s only double-figure scorer.

For Idaho Falls, junior Dillon Ball, senior Marvin Smith and junior Francisco Bento each poured in 11 points — Smith splashing two 3s.

Senior Coltin Lyda finished with seven points, senior Luke Rodel added six points on two treys and senior Benny Taylor closed with five points.

The scoring for the Tigers was capped with four points apiece from junior Kael Fedder and Trey Piper, three points by junior Ty Staker and two points for junior Max Groberg.

For the Spartans, seniors Colton Schmidt and Klayten Piippo scored five points apiece and senior Jacob Marizza notched three points from distance.

Sophomore Christian Dorame hit a trey, junior Maddox Moye scored two points at the charity stripe and junior Blaze Howard closed out the offense with a deuce.

SPRING CREEK — 10 — 9 — 9 — 6 — 34 Total

IDAHO FALLS — 13 — 19 — 23 — 13 — 68 Total

Versus Sugar-Salem

For the Spring Creek boys basketball team, its second game of the East Idaho Holiday Shootout was similar to its first.

After a 34-point loss to Skyline in their tourney opener, the Spartans fell by 38 points in a 59-21 loss Wednesday against Sugar-Salem.

Things started slowly for Spring Creek — scoring four points in the first quarter — but picked up a bit in the second period with its frame high of 12 points.

Sugar-Salem led by nine at the break with the score at 25-16.

But, the Diggers absolutely owned the second half — outscoring Spring Creek 34-5 in the third and fourth quarters combined — the Spartans mounting just one point in the third and four in the fourth.

The Spartans struggled mightily to put the ball in the bucket, shooting just 19% from the floor — going 6-for-31 on 12% from three (2-for-17) and 29% from two (4-of-14).

Spring Creek did not post a player in double figures, led by eight points from Albisu — who added three rebounds.

Schmidt mounted five points and a board, and Moye finished with four points, two rebounds and a pair of steals.

Closing out the offense, Piippo and Marizza tallied two points apiece — each tying for the team high with four boards and Piippo recording a takeaway.

Without scoring, junior David Hutchison snagged three boards and sophomore Michael Dorame grabbed two rebounds.

Senior Josh Billat and Howard each notched a rebound.

Up Next

The Spartans (2-7) will open league play of the Division 3A North-East away versus the Vaqueros (8-5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Fernley, and close out the trip against the Dust Devils (3-3) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Dayton.

