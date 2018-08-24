LAS VEGAS – The Spring Creek boys soccer team played solid defense for all but a couple minutes in their second game of the season.
A few minutes can and did the make the difference Friday against defending 3A state champion Sunrise Mountain.
The Miners found shots tough to come by but made a couple sting, scoring late in the first half and tacking on another with less than three minutes remaining for a 2-0 victory.
“They scored both of their goals with only a couple minutes remaining in each half,” said Spring Creek coach Leaf Knotts. “The first one was a nice shot from outside the penalty box that Jacob (Rios) couldn’t get to, and the second goal was a really good play on a ball over the top of a gap in our defense. The kid got the ball off a bounce and stuck it in.”
The Spartans did a nice job defensively for much of the contest, limiting the Miners to just eight shots.
However, Spring Creek managed to only get off one attempt on the other end toward Sunrise Mountain’s goal.
“I thought we played pretty well. There were some heated moments in the game,” Knotts said. “We’re still trying to get back in defensive shape. When we figure out the defense, we’ll look to be more offensive.”
Spring Creek will close its stint at the Southern Nevada Kickoff Classic with an earlier start time, playing Sierra Vista at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Sierra Vista also lost to Sunrise Mountain by a final score of 2-0 on Thursday.
“It’s going to be a lot nicer to play at 7:30 in the morning than 2:45 in the afternoon. It’s been really hot,” Knotts said. “I think we have a good opportunity to get a win or at least a tie. The earlier game will give us a chance to get back to the hotel, shower and hit the road at a decent time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.