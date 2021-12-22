 Skip to main content
Spartans drop close game to Vikings

Christian Schmidt

Spring Creek's Christian Schmidt, right, drives out of a Wooster double team on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Spring Creek. On Saturday, Dec. 18, the Spartans lost a close game to South Tahoe by a final score of 55-51. 

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

SPRING CREEK — Unfortunately, injuries played a significant role in Saturday’s contest between the Spring Creek and South Tahoe boys basketball teams.

The Spartans — coming off a 76-36 home loss Friday to Wooster — were unable to take advantage of the Vikings playing without three starters after a 67-21 drubbing by Elko, Spring Creek playing Saturday with two starters.

In the game of makeshift lineups, South Tahoe hung on for a four-point, 55-51 victory.

The first quarter was the most exciting frame of the ballgame, the Vikings edging the Spartans 21-19.

In the second period, South Tahoe went a long way in creating its win — outscoring Spring Creek 14-7 — opening a 35-26 lead by halftime.

But, the Spartans erased the seven-point deficit from the second quarter with a seven-point advantage in the third — outscoring the Vikings 17-0 in the frame — entering the fourth quarter trailing by two with the score at 45-43.

But, down the stretch, South Tahoe did enough in the lowest-scoring period of the contest — tallying 10 points and limiting Spring Creek to only eight — adding two points to their advantage for a 55-51 victory.19

Needing to step up in the absence of seniors Xavier Ornelas (broken hand) and Kayden Boyle (sprained ankle), junior Maddox Moye did exactly that for the Spartans — scoring a team-high 19 points and hitting three 3s.

Moye also dished a team-high four assists, grabbed two rebounds and made a steal.

Junior Landon Albisu — who did not play Friday against the Colts — neared double figures and finished with eight points, two boards and a takeaway.

Senior Josh Billat also helped in the post with seven points, tied for the team high with five rebounds and made an assist.

Sophomore Michael Dorame — a call-up from the junior varsity — notched six points on two 3s, two boards and a steal in his first varsity contest.

Senior Jacob Marizza closed with five points, tied Billat for the team best with five rebounds, led the roster with two steals and dropped a dime.

Senior Christian Schmidt finished with four points and a board, and junior Klayten Piippo rounded out the offense with two points — adding three rebounds and an assist.

Without scoring, senior Connor Wilkie grabbed two boards and blocked a shot — sophomore Christian Dorame tallying a rebound and a swipe in his first varsity game.

Up Next

The Spartans (2-5) will play their first game of the East Idaho Holiday Shootout against Skyline at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, in Idaho Falls.

