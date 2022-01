Spartans drop league openers

DAYTON — The Spring Creek boys basketball team opened league play of the Division 3A North-East with back-to-back losses.

On Friday, the Spartans were beaten handily 59-35 by Fernley and narrowly fell by a single point with the score at 48-47 Saturday against Dayton.

Versus Dayton

Against the Dust Devils, no quarter boxes were recorded to MaxPreps and neither team submitted stats.

Versus Fernley

The Vaqueros outscored the Spartans 12-6 in the first quarter and 15-8 in the second.

Fernley led by double digits at the break with the score at 27-14, but the Spartans inched into the deficit with a 12-10 advantage in the third quarter.

But, the Vaqueros ended all thoughts of a comeback with a 22-9 burst in the fourth quarter and ran away down the stretch for a 24-point, 59-35 victory.

Up Next

The Spartans (2-10 overall, 0-2 in league) will face a tall task against the Indians (11-2 overall, 2-0 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

GALLERY: Wooster at Spring Creek Boys Basketball — Dec. 17, 2021

