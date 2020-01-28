Spartans drop pair of home games

Owsley knifed the left side of the lane for a layup, but Cameron Lehmann buried his second three on the other end.

A pair of free throws by Valiente were followed with a push down the floor by Bylund, but Chartraw and Westwood exchanged free throws.

Cameron Lehmann made a nasty finish with his left hand, and Aquilina stroked a three from the wing for a 20-point lead.

With a pump fake, Cameron Lehmann got his defender in the air and dropped the bucket plus the foul — extending the lead to 41-18 with the free throw.

Owsley hit a fall-away jumper from the left side with 16 seconds on the clock, pulling the Spartans to within 41-20 at the break.

From the locker room for the second time, Spring Creek’s choice to not shoot around during the break looked solid.

Senior Devin Holmes immediately canned a three from a pass by Owsley, but Cameron Lehmann tallied a deuce for the Vikings.

Brorby followed up a miss with a put-back, Chapman answering with a pair of free throws.

Holmes got hot and stung his second triple of the frame, Westwood scoring on the break with a ball fake on an assist from Owsley.