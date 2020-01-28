Spartans drop pair of home games

SPRING CREEK — The chances of Spring Creek’s boys basketball team qualifying for the 3A North regional tournament took a hit over the weekend.
On Friday, the Spartans (4-15 overall, 3-8 in league) were edged out in a 38-36 defensive struggle versus No. 6 Dayton — the Dust Devils claiming each of the season meetings — and Spring Creek’s home stand closed Saturday with a 66-52 loss to South Tahoe.
Versus Dayton
Against the Dust Devils, points came at a premium — both teams combining for 74 points.
The Spartans received the better of the exchange in the opening frame by a tally of 8-6, but Dayton took to the front with a 13-7 run in the second quarter.
At halftime, the Spartans trailed 19-15.
The third period was a dead heat, both teams scoring 10 points — the contest boiling down to the fourth quarter with the score at 29-25.
Down the stretch, Spring Creek held the Dust Devils to single digits with nine points — adding 11 of its own — but the Spartans were unable to overcome a slow offensive start and fell by a final score of 38-36.
Spring Creek senior Kyle Owsley heated up after the break — hitting two 3s in the third quarter — finishing with a game-high 16 points in defeat, notching 12 points after halftime.
Dayton was led by 13 points from junior Broc Strong, junior Sunny Rojas followed with seven points and the Dust Devils gained five points apiece by junior Avery Fowler and sophomore Eloy Sandoval.
Behind Owsley, juniors Grant Brorby and Jayce Esplin and sophomore Garrison Bylund scored five points each for the Spartans — the roster capped by a free throw apiece for senior Reed Westwood and junior Sam Tomera.
The Dust Devils’ scoring was rounded off by four points apiece from juniors Lance Peterson and Tyler Stolfich.
DAYTON — 6 — 13 — 10 — 9 — 38 Total
SPRING CREEK — 8 — 7 — 10 — 11 — 36 Total
Versus South Tahoe
Spring Creek waited too long to get going Saturday in a 66-52 loss to the Vikings, South Tahoe riding a 26-10 advantage in the second period for a 41-20 halftime lead.
The Vikings tallied the first field goal, Spring Creek’s first point coming on a free throw by Westwood — who gave Spring Creek a 3-2 lead as he hit a pair of technical freebies when South Tahoe did not have a starter listed in the scorebook.
Two free throws by senior Ethan Ward gave the Vikings a 4-3 lead, the advantage reaching 12-3 with a 10-0 run.
Senior Cameron Lehmann went for a clean trip to the stripe, senior Carl Valiente drove the court for an easy layup, senior Frank Aquilina hit 1-for-2 at the line and Cameron Lehmann completed a three-point with a free throw after sinking an And-1 from a dish by Valiente.
Esplin stopped the bleeding with an offensive rebound and a put-back, but the Vikings grabbed a 15-5 advantage on a three by senior Dylan Chartraw — Esplin following with a freebie.
Spring Creek closed the frame with some success, junior Aaron Lousignont scooping up a loose ball for a finish and Westwood muscling his way up through contact for a floater.
Near the buzzer, Tomera made a steal and raced down court for a layup — the clock reaching zeros before he got the ball away.
After the first, the Spartans trailed 15-10.
The game got away from Spring Creek in the second quarter.
Valiente dropped a tough runner, and sophomore Andrew Lehmann banged home a triple — Cameron Lehmann following the lead of his younger brother with a three of his own.
Esplin battled on the glass for another follow-up finish, but the Vikings made shots — senior Logan Chapman splashing South Tahoe’s third three of the frame.
Owsley knifed the left side of the lane for a layup, but Cameron Lehmann buried his second three on the other end.
A pair of free throws by Valiente were followed with a push down the floor by Bylund, but Chartraw and Westwood exchanged free throws.
You have free articles remaining.
Cameron Lehmann made a nasty finish with his left hand, and Aquilina stroked a three from the wing for a 20-point lead.
With a pump fake, Cameron Lehmann got his defender in the air and dropped the bucket plus the foul — extending the lead to 41-18 with the free throw.
Owsley hit a fall-away jumper from the left side with 16 seconds on the clock, pulling the Spartans to within 41-20 at the break.
From the locker room for the second time, Spring Creek’s choice to not shoot around during the break looked solid.
Senior Devin Holmes immediately canned a three from a pass by Owsley, but Cameron Lehmann tallied a deuce for the Vikings.
Brorby followed up a miss with a put-back, Chapman answering with a pair of free throws.
Holmes got hot and stung his second triple of the frame, Westwood scoring on the break with a ball fake on an assist from Owsley.
From the corner, Brorby drilled a triple from an Owsley dime — making the score 46-33 — but Andrew Lehmann responded in kind with a shot from distance.
Westwood pumped a defender in the air, waited for contact and fought through the harm with a scoop.
Valiente split a pair of defenders and made a tough shot in the lane for the Vikings, but Bylund snagged an offensive rebound and scored for the Spartans.
Holmes brought Spring Creek to within 11 on his third three on the period, but Andrew Lehmann made a timely follow and finish on the other end.
With 50.4 seconds on the clock, Holmes did what Holmes had done and nailed another three — his fourth bomb of the quarter making the score 53-43.
Ward scored on a dish from Chapman to end the frame.
Entering the fourth, South Tahoe led by 12 at 55-43.
Bylund started the frame with a nice up-fake and drive for a finish at the tin, and Owsley scored an And-1 from a block by Westwood on the defensive end — slicing the deficit to eight at 55-47.
However, the progress was halted by back-to-back buckets, Andrew Lehmann splashing a three and Cameron Lehmann adding a deuce.
Bylund buried a pull-up jumper, but Aquilina netted a pair of free throws.
Andrew Lehmann made 3-of-4 at the line, Cameron Lehmann sinking 1-for-2.
Bylund knocked down a rare three for the game’s final bucket, but the Spartans were outscored 11-9 in the fourth and fell 66-52 in their comeback bid.
Cameron Lehmann dropped a game-high 24 points for the Vikings — burying three 3s — Andrew Lehmann notching 12 points and three triples.
Holmes scored all 12 of his points in the third quarter on four 3s to lead the Spartans, Westwood and Bylund adding 11 points apiece.
Valiente finished with eight points for South Tahoe, Aquilina and Ward booked six points each and the offense was closed by five points apiece for Chartraw and Chapman.
The Spartans’ scoring was capped by six points for Owsley, five apiece from Esplin and Brorby and a deuce by Lousignont.
SOUTH TAHOE — 15 — 26 — 14 — 11 — 66 Total
SPRING CREEK — 10 — 10 — 23 — 9 — 52 Total
Up Next
The Spartans will face a two-game road trip, playing the Vaqueros (7-9 overall, 6-6 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Fernley, Spring Creek taking the first meeting 55-50 on Dec. 20, 2019.
Spring Creek will close the weekend with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tipoff versus the Railroaders (2016 overall, 1-11 in league) in Sparks, the Spartans tallying a 66-47 victory in the first matchup on Dec. 21, 2019.