SPRING CREEK – After a victory in its league opener, the Spring Creek boys basketball team has dropped three straight at home – including a pair 20-plus-point losses to Lowry and Fallon.
Versus Lowry
The Buckaroos owned the action Friday night, both offensively and defensively in a 70-50 victory over the Spartans.
Lowry limited Spring Creek to a frame-low nine points in the first quarter, the Buckaroos tallying 17 of their own.
The attack was paced by seven points from junior Kobe Stoker and a pair of threes by senior Brendan Domire.
Junior Kyle Owsley netted a pair of deuces for the Spartans in the first.
The action evened in the second quarter, Lowry edging Spring Creek 13-10.
Senior Dorsey Naveran cashed all but four of the Bucks’ points in the period, the Spartans led by three-points each from junior Zach Woster and sophomore Raphael Rios.
At the break, Lowry led by double digits at 30-19.
The Buckaroos’ offense went off in the third period for a frame-best 22 points, junior Preston Snow draining four shots for eight points and Stoker adding six points – junior Michael Casalez and Domire each splashing a triple.
Spring Creek upped its offensive output to 15 points in the period, but the defense was gashed.
The offensive increase was courtesy of Woster – who scored 13 of the Spartans’ 15 points in the period – hitting two 3s, including one while being fouled for a four-point play.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Spartans trailed by 18 at 52-34.
The final frame played out a virtual dead-heat, Lowry holding an 18-16 edge.
Woster continued his stellar effort with eight points in the final period, Lowry gaining six points in the fourth by junior Klay Garner.
Lowry improved to 3-0 in league play of the Division 3A North with a 70-50 victory, dropping Spring Creek to 1-2.
In defeat, Woster ripped off a game-high 26 points and knocked down five 3s, scoring 21 in the second half.
Lowry scored the ball with balance, three players finishing in double figures.
Stoker led the Bucks with 15 points, Naveran scored nine of his 13 points in the second quarter and Snow tallied eight of his 10 in the third period.
Owsley finished with nine points for the Spartans, as did Domire for the Bucks – all of Domire’s scoring coming on three 3s.
Sophomore JJ Backus and Garner each scored six points for Lowry, junior Max Havity adding four.
Junior Reed Westwood closed with five points for Spring Creek.
Versus Fallon
Fallon overcame a slow start for its high-powered offense, building steams as the game progressed Saturday for a 76-52 victory over the Spartans.
Senior Hayden Strasdin drove the right block for the game’s first score, answered on the other end by the Spartans on a nasty in-and-out move by Westwood.
The Greenwave grabbed a 5-2 lead on a triple by senior David McFalls, Woster answering with a three ball for the Spartans to tie the game.
Senior Thomas Steele got to the rim for a layup for Fallon, but Woster dropped his second triple for an 8-7 lead for Spring Creek.
Junior Brock Richardson dropped a fall-away jumper on the right baseline for the Wave, and Fallon took a 12-8 lead with an And-1 hoop plus the freebie by McFalls.
Spring Creek junior Devin Holmes rotated defensively and drew his second charge of the game, and Westwood regained possession of the ball after it was knocked loose – finishing inside for the Spartans.
McFalls splashed his second wet ball of the game for Fallon, but Westwood followed a transition miss for a tip-in and drew a charge of his own on the defensive end.
Senior Trey Rooks grabbed an offensive board and banked home the put-back, and sophomore Avery Strasdin drove the left baseline for a finish – giving Fallon a 19-12 lead.
Owsley streaked past the defense for a layup for the Spartans, the frame closing with a free throw by McFalls.
After one, the Spartans trailed by six at 20-14.
Freshman Garrison Bylund scored with a nice fake and jump hook for the Spartans, but Fallon junior Elijah Jackson drained a jumper from the wing.
However, Jackson was called for his third charge with 7:01 remaining in the half, but he quickly made a steal and dished to Richardson for a layup.
Holmes took the bump and dropped a bucket for Spring Creek, but Jackson skied high for a rebound and netted the follow.
Senior Jason Faust fought through traffic and made a strong finish for the Spartans.
McFalls hit a free throw and Jackson made a steal – making a show-time pass off the backboard to himself and hanging for the layup.
He then made a long outlet pass to Hayden Strasdin for a finish ahead of the pack, opening a 12-point lead.
Westwood scored for the Spartans and trimmed the deficit to 10, and the Spartans cut the lead to eight with picture-perfect passing against the press – the ball barely hitting the floor from the backcourt to the middle and back to the block – Owsley finding junior forward Weston Pritchard for the score.
Jackson made another put-back for Fallon, but Westwood used a good up-and-under head fake on the left block for the Spartans.
A free throw by Woster shaved the deficit to 10, but sophomore Shaw Lee followed with a 1-for-2 trip to the stripe to close the half.
At the break, Spring Creek trailed 38-27.
McFalls scored as the second half started, Woster answering for the Spartans.
A free throw by Steele was followed by two freebies from Bylund – Spring Creek playing some high-low ball for the foul.
Steele added another free throw and scored on a dish by Richardson, McFalls grabbing a rebound and finishing for a 15-point lead.
Hayden Strasdin saved a ball along the baseline with a backward heave, and Jackson went up high for the catch and dropped the shot for a 48-31 advantage.
On the other end, Woster drove the baseline and got a defender in the air with a pump fake, taking the contact as he came down and finishing the And-1.
Jackson grabbed his own miss and stuck the second shot, but Owsley drilled a three from the right wing for the Spartans.
Avery Strasdin followed up his own miss for Fallon, and Steele dropped an And-1 on a feed from senior Jace Harmon.
Steele then found Jackson in transition with a lob, but Westwood completed a three-point play the old-fashioned way for Spring Creek.
Closing the frame, Jackson gave the Wave a 19-point lead with a pair of free throws.
Entering the fourth, Fallon led 58-39.
The Wave opened the fourth with a 6-0 run.
Lee scored on a sweet drive and kick from Jackson, Hayden Strasdin burying the next two buckets – scoring an And-1 and finishing along the baseline.
Woster ended the streak with a free throw, starting an 8-0 spurt for the Spartans.
Westwood made a strong runner from the right side with a bank, Owsley came off a screen and nailed a triple from the right side and he also hit a tough fader on the right baseline.
McFalls went on a 4-0 run of his own, hitting a three from the right corner and sticking a free throw.
Westwood put back a finish for the Spartans on the offensive glass, but Fallon took off on another 8-0 run.
Avery Strasdin hit a freebie, Steele booked a follow-up bucket and McFalls scored on an assist by Avery Strasdin and drilled another triple for a 24-point lead.
Owsley banked home a three for the Spartans late, but Spring Creek fell to Fallon by a final score of 76-24.
McFalls dropped a game-high 25 points for the Wave – scoring 13 in the second half and draining four 3s – followed by 19 points from Jackson, who scored all of his points in the second and third quarters.
Westwood led the Spartans with 17 points, Owsley finishing with 13 points and three triples and Woster closing with 12 points and connecting on two 3s.
Fallon also had three players in double digits, Steele finishing with 10 points.
Hayden Strasdin scored eight points, Avery Strasdin added five and Richardson chipped in four.
Bylund scored four points for the Spartans.
Spring Creek dropped to 1-3 in the Division 3A North, Fallon improving to an inverted 3-1 in league play.
Up Next
The Spartans will play at 11 a.m. Thursday against the host Rattlers during the Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational, in California.
