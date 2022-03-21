Spartans dropped by Vikings, Wolverines

SOUTH TAHOE, California — Entering the weekend slate with a winning record, the Spring Creek baseball team fell to below .500 with a pair of road losses.

On Friday, the Spartans were shut out in a 10-0 loss at South Tahoe — then come up four runs short in a 6-2 defeat in Truckee.

Versus South Tahoe

In the 10-0 loss to the Vikings, Spring Creek hit just 5-for-23 and struck out 12 times in the six-inning contest.

Defensively, the Spartans allowed four runs in the bottom of the second, one in the fourth, four in the fifth and the mercy-rule run in the home half of the sixth.

As the plate, both senior Connor Clarke and sophomore Logan Lopez hit 2-for-3 — junior Riley Smith finishing 1-for-3.

Sophomore Slayde Jones drew the lone walk against South Tahoe junior pitcher Ian Ross.

On the mound, senior Kade Luzier took the loss — allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits with four walks and one strikeout in 1-2/3 innings.

Across 2-1/3, Jones gave up two runs on two hits with two Ks and a walk.

In 2/3 of an inning, junior David Hutchison allowed one run one on one hit with a punchout — Lopez giving up three runs on three hits with a strikeout and a walk over 1/3 of a frame.

SPRING CREEK — 000 000 — 053

SOUTH TAHOE — 040 141 — (10) 80

Versus Truckee

Against the Wolverines, the Spartans started slowly and never got over the hump.

Defensively, Spring Creek played solid defense and pitched well for the majority of the game — Truckee doing its damage with a pair of three-run innings in the third and the sixth.

Once again, the bats stayed cold — the Spartans hitting just 2-for-25 and striking out 13 times.

Senior Ian Russell went 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Luzier finished 1-for-2.

Without notching a hit, Lopez and junior Ayden Harp each scored a run — Harp drawing Spring Creek’s only walk.

Senior Garrison Bylund took the loss on the hill, allowing six runs — four earned — on five hits with seven Ks and four free passes over 5-2/3 innings.

In 1/3 of an inning in relief, Jones gave up one hit.

SPRING CREEK — 000 200 0 — 221

TRUCKEE — 003 003 X — 662

Up Next

The Spartans (4-5 overall) — after three-consecutive road trips — will finally play a home game, hosting Wooster at 3 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek, closing the weekend with an 11 a.m. Saturday pitch against Sparks.

