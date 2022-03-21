 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spartans dropped by Vikings, Wolverines

  • 0
Spring Creek Spartans logo

SOUTH TAHOE, California — Entering the weekend slate with a winning record, the Spring Creek baseball team fell to below .500 with a pair of road losses.

On Friday, the Spartans were shut out in a 10-0 loss at South Tahoe — then come up four runs short in a 6-2 defeat in Truckee.

Versus South Tahoe

In the 10-0 loss to the Vikings, Spring Creek hit just 5-for-23 and struck out 12 times in the six-inning contest.

Defensively, the Spartans allowed four runs in the bottom of the second, one in the fourth, four in the fifth and the mercy-rule run in the home half of the sixth.

As the plate, both senior Connor Clarke and sophomore Logan Lopez hit 2-for-3 — junior Riley Smith finishing 1-for-3.

Sophomore Slayde Jones drew the lone walk against South Tahoe junior pitcher Ian Ross.

On the mound, senior Kade Luzier took the loss — allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits with four walks and one strikeout in 1-2/3 innings.

People are also reading…

Across 2-1/3, Jones gave up two runs on two hits with two Ks and a walk.

In 2/3 of an inning, junior David Hutchison allowed one run one on one hit with a punchout — Lopez giving up three runs on three hits with a strikeout and a walk over 1/3 of a frame.

SPRING CREEK — 000 000 — 053

SOUTH TAHOE — 040 141 — (10) 80

Versus Truckee

Against the Wolverines, the Spartans started slowly and never got over the hump.

Defensively, Spring Creek played solid defense and pitched well for the majority of the game — Truckee doing its damage with a pair of three-run innings in the third and the sixth.

Once again, the bats stayed cold — the Spartans hitting just 2-for-25 and striking out 13 times.

Senior Ian Russell went 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Luzier finished 1-for-2.

Without notching a hit, Lopez and junior Ayden Harp each scored a run — Harp drawing Spring Creek’s only walk.

Senior Garrison Bylund took the loss on the hill, allowing six runs — four earned — on five hits with seven Ks and four free passes over 5-2/3 innings.

In 1/3 of an inning in relief, Jones gave up one hit.

SPRING CREEK — 000 200 0 — 221

TRUCKEE — 003 003 X — 662

Up Next

The Spartans (4-5 overall) — after three-consecutive road trips — will finally play a home game, hosting Wooster at 3 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek, closing the weekend with an 11 a.m. Saturday pitch against Sparks.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Spartans defend turf

Spartans defend turf

Both the Spartans and the Lady Spartans — the defending 2021 3A North regional champions — took first place in their respective classes, defeating second-place Elko on each side.

Indians climbing uphill at Truckee

Indians climbing uphill at Truckee

The Indians (1-5 overall) will begin its third road trip in three weeks against the Wolverines (5-2 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California.

Elko will close the weekend with an 11 a.m. Saturday start versus the Vikings (5-3 overall as of Thursday) in South Tahoe, California.

Indians fall twice at Truckee, South Tahoe

Indians fall twice at Truckee, South Tahoe

On Friday, the Indians the Indians came back from a slow start and took a two-run lead but gave up the final five runs in a 7-4 loss to Truckee.

Elko was never in Saturday’s ballgame, dominated from the onset and throughout in a 15-0 shutout defeat by South Tahoe in four innings.

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee suffering from 'imposter syndrome'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News