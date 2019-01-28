SPARKS – Half of the Spring Creek boys basketball team’s victories in league play have come against the same squad.
Spring Creek improved to 4-7 in league play Saturday with a 58-39 victory over Sparks.
The Spartans beat the Railroaders 52-35 in their league opener on Dec. 14, 2018, in Spring Creek.
On Saturday, the Spartans went to work early and often in the first quarter – starting the game on a 14-0 run.
After one, Spring Creek led by 12 at 16-4.
Following a 6-5 run by the Railroaders to start the second quarter, the Spartans closed the half with a 7-2 stretch.
At the break, the score was a 15-point margin – Spring Creek up 27-12 – the Spartans’ 14-0 start to the first quarter serving as the difference in the contest.
In the first half, junior Reed Westwood nearly outscored the Railroaders by himself – tallying 11 points – the Spartans scoring the ball with balance.
Juniors Kyle Owsley and Zach Woster each notched five points before halftime, freshman Garrison Bylund added four and junior Weston Pritchard tallied two.
Sparks had only two players put the ball in the bucket in the first half, led by 10 points from junior Joseph Alvarez and two from senior Francisco Guardado.
The Spartans outscored the Railroaders 14-10 in the third quarter and built a 41-22 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Down the stretch, the game played out evenly, each team tallying 17 points in the final frame.
Spring Creek’s hot start to the contest resulted in a 19-point win of 58-39.
The Spartans finished with three players with in double figures, nearly tallying five players in double digits.
Westwood scored 11 of his team-high 17 points in the first half, Bylund notched six of his 10 in the third quarter and five of Woster’s 10 points came equally in the first and second halves.
Owsley finished with nine points, and Pritchard scored six of his eight points after the break.
Sparks was led by a game-high 20 points by Alvarez – booking 10 in each half – joined in double digits by 10 points in the fourth quarter from junior Tiarique Montgomery.
Spring Creek’s scoring was finished off by two-points apiece from senior Jason Faust and sophomore Raphael Rios.
The Railroaders’ offense was completed by three points from sophomore Yahir Villalobos and two-points each for Guardado and juniors Luis Garcia and Jose Cadena.
Up Next
The Spartans will play their final road games of the season, tipping off against No. 3 Lowry (9-2 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca, and the No. 2 Greenwave (11-1 in league) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon.
