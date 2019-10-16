TAHOE CITY, California — In an out-of-state but in-league road trip, the Spring Creek boys soccer team earned a split in the second of two games with a come-from-behind victory.
The Spartans entered the contests after a home split — losing 3-2 to South Tahoe on Oct. 4 but following with a 2-1 victory versus Incline on Oct. 5 — the road matches playing out in the same order.
On Friday, Spring Creek was even with Truckee for the first half but allowed three goals after break.
Bouncing back, the Spartans overcome a 1-0 deficit and scored a pair of goals late Saturday for a 2-1 win at Incline.
Versus Truckee
In the first meeting of the season, Spring Creek gained its first-ever victory over the Wolverines — blanking Truckee 5-0 in the Spartans’ home opener on Aug. 30.
However, the Wolverines made sure there the outcome was different the second time around.
Defensively, the Spartans held up for the first half.
Head coach Tanner Rios said about 30 minutes into the game, a conference on the field changed the way the remainder of the match played out.
“The Truckee coach walked onto the field and talked to the referee for probably five minutes. The refs said they were going to start handing out yellow and red cards for fouls after that," Rios said. "We played good defense and made clean plays, but our kids went down after that. They backed off and did not want to get any fouls, and that’s when Truckee scored all of their goals.”
The Wolverines blitzed the Spartans after the break, scoring three goals for a 3-0 shutout win.
Versus North Tahoe
Against the Lakers, Rios liked the response from his team Saturday after Friday’s defeat — despite not leading the game until the very end.
North Tahoe took a 1-0 lead in the first half, but Rios was thrilled about the play from his son — junior goalie Jacob Rios — between the posts.
“Jake had some beautiful saves. He made a one-handed stop. I don’t know how he did it,” coach Rios said.
In the second half, the Spartans never allowed a goal — the offense finally making traction in the closing stages.
In the 62nd minute, the game was tied with Spring Creek’s first goal of the weekend, coming off the foot of senior Noah Rice.
He was set up by a ball inside the 18-yard box by junior Jackson Jones.
Rice struck again, doing so at the last possible moment.
The Spartans turned defense into offense, senior fullback Brandon Shields making a steal and dribbling all the way down the field on the left side.
Shields passed to freshman Albert Lahoz, who then connected with Rice inside the box.
Rice's second goal of the contest lifted Spring Creek to a 2-1 victory.
Up Next
The Spartans (5-7-1 in league) will once again be road warriors — opening their upcoming trip against the best team in the league — facing the Railroaders (11-0-1 in league) at 4 p.m. Friday, in Sparks.
Spring Creek plays North Valleys (7-5-1 in league) at noon Saturday, in Reno.
