LAS VEGAS – While most sports programs’ seasons start Friday, the Spring Creek boys soccer team has already kicked off.
Playing Division 4A program Foothill during the Southern Nevada Kickoff Classic, the Spartans did not come away with a win – they did the next best thing Thursday – drawing a 0-0 tie with the Falcons.
Spring Creek may have come away with a victory late in the game, but a score was nullified with two minutes remaining.
“We scored a goal with two minutes left, but the official said were offside. Chris DeAngelo took a shot that bounced off the goalpost and Kaden Westmoreland put it in off the rebound,” said Spring Creek coach Leaf Knotts. “They came up to me after the game and admitted they made the wrong call, but it took a win away from us.”
Despite not being awarded a score, Knotts was impressed with the other zero – the goose egg his defense put up against the Foothill offense.
“We struggled a bit in the midfield, so we know that’s where our focus has to be, but we got a lot of experience for some young guys and played with only one sub,” he said. “To come away with a shutout in 106-degree weather while we were shorthanded was pretty good.”
Foothill narrowly edged Spring Creek in shots, the Falcons firing 13 attempts to the Spartans’10 boots.
Each goalkeeper made eight saves, sophomore Jacob Rios tending the frame for Spring Creek.
“He didn’t have to make any spectacular saves, they were all pretty routine,” Knotts said. “The Foothill goalie made some nice saves but most of the shots they took on us were well-defended and not hit very hard.”
The Spartans are in for the ultimate test in their second game of the season, facing defending 3A state champion Sunrise Mountain.
“I’m not worried about getting a win, but we have to play them competitively,” Knotts said. “I’m going to treat this like a league game and go after it.”
Spring Creek will begin battle with the Miners at 2:45 p.m. Friday in Las Vegas.
