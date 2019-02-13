SPRING CREEK – The Spring Creek boys basketball team will not play in the postseason.
With a 41-34 loss Friday to Truckee, the Spartans were eliminated from playoff contention.
Spring Creek bounced back with a 58-55 overtime win Saturday over North Valleys.
Versus Truckee
Signs of offense came at a premium, the only points of the first 3:40 coming on a put-back by Spring Creek freshman Garrison Bylund.
With 3:02 remaining in the quarter, Truckee was called for running six players on the court – junior Reed Westwood giving the Spartans a 3-0 lead with a technical free throw.
Truckee junior Isaac Cruz put the Wolverines on the board with a drive and finish on the right block, but Spring Creek junior Zach Woster used a pump fake and pull-up to draw a foul – pushing the Spartans’ lead to 5-2 at the stripe.
With 20 seconds on the clock, Truckee tied the game on a three from the top of the arc by sophomore Ethan Flynn.
The Wolverines made a steal and dashed to the tin for a layup by sophomore Trevor Stockham.
After the first, Spring Creek trailed 7-5.
Junior Kyle Owsley made a steal, spun away from traffic and pushed the pace – dishing a dump pass to junior Devin Holmes for a bunny.
Spring Creek made another steal, Westwood scoring ahead of the pack for a 9-7 lead.
Cruz made a steal for the Wolverines and went the other way, grabbing an offensive rebound from a missed three, collecting his own miss on a put-back attempt and finishing the second time for an And-1.
Truckee took a 14-9 lead with a 5-0 run by sophomore Payton Schuchert, who nailed a three from the left wing and knifed inside for another bucket.
The Spartans scored on a gimme deuce on the left block by junior Weston Pritchard, but the Wolverines went up five once more with a two-pointer by senior Jack Egan.
Both teams looked frantic with their shots, each missing easy looks – layups bouncing off the rim, jumpers flying wide and put-backs rushed – offenses going awry.
The Wolverines committed a violation on a free throw, and Holmes sank both of his next-two attempts.
At the half, Truckee led a sloppy, low-scoring battle 16-13.
The Spartans mounted just five points in the third quarter, coming on a pair of buckets by Bylund and a free throw from Westwood.
Truckee posted 10 points in the third – the first double-digit frame by either squad – Flynn draining a pair of threes, a deuce by senior Elliot Rost and two freebies from Cruz.
Entering the fourth, the Wolverines led by eight at 26-18.
Westwood knocked down a free throw to start the fourth, answered by a floater from Flynn.
Rost scored on an assist from Cruz, but Owsley finished on the left side for the Spartans.
Cruz went 1-for-2 at the stripe, Westwood grabbing his own miss for a put-back.
A Truckee player nearly threw the game away with a major mental meltdown, committing a personal foul and back-to-back technicals.
Sophomore Grant Brorby pulled the Spartans to within six with two free throws and hammered a three from the left wing, knifing the deficit to three at 31-28.
The Wolverines gained a free throw from Cruz, who grabbed an offensive board and kicked to Schuchert for a huge triple.
Holmes brought the margin back to three with a pull-up jumper from the high post and a pair of freebies, Bylund scoring on a baseline dish from Brorby – the Spartans trailing by just one at 35-34.
Down the stretch, the Spartans’ offense went silent – the Wolverines icing the game away at the stripe.
Truckee closed the contest on a 6-0 run on five free throws by Flynn and another by Cruz.
At the buzzer, the Wolverines topped Spring Creek 41-34 for Truckee’s second win of the season in league play.
Flynn led all scorers with 18 points and hit three 3s, Cruz following with nine points.
Spring Creek was led by eights-points apiece from Holmes and Bylund, Schuchert finishing with eight for the Wolverines and drilling two 3s.
Westwood added seven points for the Spartans, Brorby closing with five.
Rost tallied four points for Truckee, the roster capped by a deuce from Stockham.
Owsley, Pritchard and Woster rounded out Spring Creek’s offense with two-points apiece.
Versus North Valleys
The Spartans built an 11-7 lead in the first quarter Saturday against North Valleys, outscoring the Panthers 16-12 in the second period for a 27-19 advantage at the break.
At halftime, Woster led all scorers with 11 points.
Seniors Kyle Claiborne and Clay Parry topped North Valleys with six-points apiece at the break – Claiborne’s points all coming at the line and Parry’s offense stemming from two 3s.
The Panthers came back in the third quarter and cut the deficit to four with a 15-11 run.
Entering the fourth period, the Spartans led 38-34.
In what is generally the final frame, Claiborne gave North Valleys a 44-42 lead at the line.
Westwood tied the ballgame with a pair of free throws, followed by a big three from Owsley.
The Panthers scored on an easy layup and pulled to within a point at 47-46, but Westwood pushed the Spartans to a three-point lead with two freebies with 17.9 seconds on the clock.
North Valleys came down the floor and sent the contest to overtime with a clutch triple by senior Bradley Cappini, tying the game 49-all.
In the extra frame, Spring Creek did damage at the free-throw line – scoring seven of its nine points in overtime at the stripe – beginning with four in a row by Woster.
Owsley dropped a left-handed flip and Westwood hit a free throw – opening a 56-51 lead – North Valleys’ only points in OT coming on a point-blank finish by Claiborne.
Parry added two free throws, but Owsley went 1-for-2 at the line on consecutive trips – the final bucket coming on an inconsequential layup by Cappini.
The Spartans avenged a 63-36 loss to the Panthers on Jan. 5, in Reno, closing the season series with a 58-55 victory in overtime.
Woster scored a game-high 20 points – 11 coming in the first half – Claiborne and Parry each dropping 16 points for North Valleys, each scoring 10 after the break.
Cappini scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half for the Panthers, Owsley adding nine of his 11 after halftime and four in overtime for the Spartans.
Bylund finished with eight points, Westwood scoring all seven of his points in the fourth quarter and OT.
Junior Devon James scored seven points for the Panthers, North Valleys’ offense capped by two points from senior Julian Weaver.
Senior Jason Faust and sophomore Raphael Rios each scored four points for the Spartans, the roster finished off by two points from Holmes and senior Jacob Fisher.
Spring Creek improved to 5-11 in league play, dropping North Valleys to 5-12 in the Division 3A North.
Up Next
The Spartans will close the season with a two-game home stand, facing Dayton (9-7 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and South Tahoe (9-7 in league) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
