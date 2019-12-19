Spartans enter Friday’s matchup with 0-5 record

SPRING CREEK — No snow in the low ground, and the sledding has been tough for the Spring Creek boys basketball team.
The Spartans began the season with an 0-3 record during the Harlan Carter Invitational — facing elite teams in California — and the journey did not get any easier in their league openers on the road.
Spring Creek fell to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the 3A North on the heels of a 51-34 loss to Dayton on Dec. 13 and a 65-46 defeat at South Tahoe on Dec. 14.
The Spartans will search for their first win of the season versus Fernley at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
Neither Spring Creek nor Dayton posted stats or quarter breakdowns for their contest, but the Vikings entered their numbers for their 19-point win.
South Tahoe finished with three players in double digits, paced by 17 points from sophomore Andrew Lehmann — who knocked down two 3s — finishing with four rebounds and two steals.
Senior Carl Valiente notched 15 points and led the attack from distance with three 3s, dishing two assists and making a steal.
Senior Cameron Lehmann served as the third Viking in double figures with 10 points, a team-high five assists, four boards and a team-best three steals.
Senior Logan Chapman nearly reached double digits with eight points and four rebounds, senior Lars Ferrier finishing with five points, four rebounds, an assist and a takeaway.
Junior Jake Tarwater notched four points, a team-high six rebounds, and a theft — senior Dylan Chartraw also posting four points with four rebounds, two assists and a block.
Senior Frank Aquilina closed out the South Tahoe scoring with a deuce.
Fernley matchup
Perhaps, some home cooking and a struggling team are the needed ingredients for a winning recipe.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Spartans will play their home opener versus Fernley (1-4 overall, 0-2 in league).
Defense — or a lack thereof — has been the main cause for concern for the Vaqueros.
On Dec. 10, Lowry hung a century’s worth of points on Fernley, in Winnemucca, rolling to a 100-49 victory.
Facing defending state champ Fallon, in Fernley, on Dec. 14, the Greenwave cruised to an 81-53 win.
Sophomore Carson Kingston leads Fernley’s offense with 15 points per game, averaging 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals.
Junior Daunte Ceresola also scores in double digits with 11.5 points per contest, grabbing a team-high 5.8 rebounds and a team-high 2.5 steals.
The Vaqueros’ third player in double figures is junior Justin Hyman, who averages 10 points and five boards.
Junior Jonah Turner — no relation to Dodger third baseman Justin Turner — averages 8.2 points and 4.6 rebounds.
Running the offense, junior Tucker Halls paces the passing game with 3.6 assists — notching 6.6 points, 4.6 boards and 1.6 steals.
Ultra-athletic junior Anthony Thompson has tallied averages of 3.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
Game Time
The Spartans and the Vaqueros will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Spring Creek closing its home stand with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday ballgame versus Sparks (0-5 overall, 0-3 in league as of Thursday).