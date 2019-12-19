Spartans enter Friday’s matchup with 0-5 record

Senior Cameron Lehmann served as the third Viking in double figures with 10 points, a team-high five assists, four boards and a team-best three steals.

Senior Logan Chapman nearly reached double digits with eight points and four rebounds, senior Lars Ferrier finishing with five points, four rebounds, an assist and a takeaway.

Junior Jake Tarwater notched four points, a team-high six rebounds, and a theft — senior Dylan Chartraw also posting four points with four rebounds, two assists and a block.

Senior Frank Aquilina closed out the South Tahoe scoring with a deuce.

Fernley matchup

Perhaps, some home cooking and a struggling team are the needed ingredients for a winning recipe.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Spartans will play their home opener versus Fernley (1-4 overall, 0-2 in league).

Defense — or a lack thereof — has been the main cause for concern for the Vaqueros.

On Dec. 10, Lowry hung a century’s worth of points on Fernley, in Winnemucca, rolling to a 100-49 victory.

Facing defending state champ Fallon, in Fernley, on Dec. 14, the Greenwave cruised to an 81-53 win.