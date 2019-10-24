SPRING CREEK — After some ups and downs, the Spring Creek boys soccer team has found its stride.
On Tuesday, the Spartans routed Lowry at home by a score of 6-0.
The score of Friday’s home match against Fallon was not a typo either, Spring Creek posting another half-dozen worth of goals in another 6-0 shutout victory over Fallon.
In fact, Spring Creek scored five goals in the first half — four coming in the first 15 minutes of the contest.
In just the second minute, the lead changed for good.
Foreign-exchange student Albert Lahoz cashed the first goal on an assist from senior Noah Rice.
Rice turned from passes to scorer on the Spartans’ next goal in the eighth minute — set up from a pass by senior forward Cade Carson for a 2-0 lead — the shot bouncing off a Fallon defender before finding a home in the frame.
The distribution of scoring continued in the 13th minute, junior Patrick Pemelton shooting and drilling a goal for a 3-0 lead.
Two minutes removed from a three-goal cushion, the lead ballooned to four.
Carson got in the mix — Lahoz assisting — the ball tickling the twine for the fourth time.
The next 20 minutes played out scoreless, head coach Tanner Rios calling off the dogs and inserting his bench players for the majority of the half.
In the 35th minute, Spring Creek struck once again.
On a long ball down the field, Rice collected the pass and the run — Fallon’s defender drawing a handball penalty in the box on the left wing.
Senior Brendan Anderson stepped to the stripe and nailed his penalty kick low and to the right side of the frame, the goalie guessing incorrectly and diving to his right.
At the break, the onslaught was on — Spring Creek in full control at 5-0.
The Greenwave nearly scored on a clean shot from senior Bryan Ugalde, the ball flying high and over the crossbar.
Another Fallon attempt from long distance missed wide-right.
On a nice pass down the right sideline, senior Caden Bowman tagged a shot from the wing — senior Brandon Shields earning some playing time between the posts as junior Jacob Rios peeled off the keeper jersey and moved the field, Shields making a diving save to his left.
On the other end, Rios took a direct kick at the Greenwave frame — the ball tagging the outside of the post.
From the right side, junior Alex Estrada sending his kick wide and high.
Rios came close from notching a goal — instead of stopping them — his ball saved by the Fallon keeper.
However, moments later, Rios indeed poked a ball into the net.
In the 55th minute, the Spartans earned a corner kick.
From the left flag, junior Jackson Jones knocked a gorgeous ball into the middle of the six-yard box.
Rios lifted and headed the ball into the net for a 6-0 lead.
Senior Tyler Ley almost stamped his name in the scorebook a few minutes later, missing wide to the left on a run down the center.
For the Greenwave, a defensive breakdown nearly cost the Spartans the shutout.
Senior Christian Andrade gained possession of the ball in the middle of the box and unaccounted for, but his shot rose and sailed over the frame.
Freshman Spencer Anderson nearly opened a 7-0 advantage from the right side, the ball flying wide to the right.
Junior Matthew Fagundes drilled a shot for the Greenwave, but Shields made the save for the Spartans.
From the middle of the field, Ugalde hammered a direct kick for Fallon — the ball on-target — Shields making a leaping stab and knocking the ball over the crossbar.
Fallon’s chance to score ended when a direct kick by Caesar Molina flew high and wide over the upper-right corner.
After a quick blitzing in the first half and a score by its goalie after the break, the Spartans ripped off another 6-0 win — the Spartans scoring 12 goals in their last two games.
Season Finale
The Spartans (7-9-1 in league) are still alive in the playoff race and will close their season on the road, facing the Indians (5-6-4 in league) at 4 p.m. Friday, at Adobe Middle School.
Elko still has to play at Fallon at 10 a.m. Friday and Lowry at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
