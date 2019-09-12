SPRING CREEK — “We can’t afford to go to 0-3,” said Spring Creek head football coach Mike Tournahu.
The Spartans dropped to 0-2 in league play of the Division 3A North with a 21-20 loss Friday on the road at Lowry, a mishandled snap on what should have been the game-tying extra point serving as the difference on the scoreboard — a number of mistakes costing the Spartans dearly.
When Spring Creek steps on the field Friday, the Spartans will face another road game against a capable opponent in South Tahoe.
The Vikings are 2-1 on the season and 1-1 in league.
After falling to 0-1 in the 3A North with a 36-12 road thumping in Elko, South Tahoe whipped on Sparks by a final score of 30-13 last week.
One factor the Spartans will need to take away or at least limit is the play of junior quarterback Jake Tarwater.
Against Sparks, Tarwater torched the Railroaders with a 16-for-27 performance for 278 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
For the season, he is 48-for-77 for 884 yards with 11 TDs against just one pick on a tipped pass through three games.
“I think we have to do what Elko did against him and crank up the pressure. If he has time, he can really throw it,” Tournahu said. “Any quarterback can become pretty average if they can’t set their feet.”
Tarwater has a solid supporting cast of talent around him at the skill positions, including a pair of dangerous wide receivers and a gifted running back.
The favorite target for Tarwater has been junior receiver Mason Hage, who leads the Vikings with 29 catches for 544 yards and four touchdown receptions.
Junior Gio Morales has been South Tahoe’s big-play threat, racking up 242 yards on 10 catches with four TD grabs.
In the run game, sophomore Jordan Adams has been hard to stop.
Averaging nearly 10 yards per tote, Adams has rushed for 504 yards on 52 attempts — scoring two TDs on the ground — also catching four passes for 41 yards with a touchdown.
“We have a big challenge ahead of us. They have some good skill kids and he throws it really well,” Tournahu said. “We have another road game, and they always play tough at home. It’s a battle every time we go there.”
In Spring Creek’s loss at Lowry, the comparison of total yardage was nearly as identical as the final score.
The Buckaroos edged the Spartans in total offense by eight yards, Lowry finishing with 283 yards and Spring Creek closing with 275.
You have free articles remaining.
Of the Bucks’ 283 yards, 222 came on the ground — junior running back Anthony Peterson accounting for 216 of the total on 28 carries with two touchdowns.
Spring Creek’s attack was paced by a 157-yard rushing night from senior Reed Westwood, who packed the ball 24 times.
The Spartans’ offensive scoring included a rushing touchdown each by senior quarterback Jeff Guthrie and senior running back Matthew Writer.
Writer rushed for 39 yards on four attempts, Guthrie carrying 13 times for 37 yards.
Both quarterbacks struggled to throw the football, Lowry senior Chance Huitt completing 2-for-11 for 61 yards with a touchdown and an interception — Guthrie connecting on 2-of-14 for 21 yards.
Huitt’s pick was taken 28 yards for a touchdown by junior Chase Milligan in the first quarter.
Lowry senior Preston Snow led all players with 13 tackles and a sack.
Spring Creek’s defense was paced by seven tackles each from senior Devin Holmes, Westwood and junior Q Boyd — who made two of his stops behind the line — forcing and recovering a fumble.
Spring Creek senior Nick Ortega made a sack.
The Spartans fumbled three times and lost one, senior Cole Jones forcing and falling on the loose ball for the Buckaroos.
“We didn’t really play that well. We shot ourselves in the foot,” Tournahu said. “We gave up a touchdown on 4th-and-16, we muffed a punt and we messed up a kick that gave them great field position. We had too many penalties, especially when we moved the ball to their side of the field.”
Looking ahead, Tournahu said the “effort’s been there” and that the Spartans just need to clean up a few things.
“The last-two weeks, we have had a handful of mental lapses that have cost us from being 2-0. Here we are at 0-2,” Tournahu said. “We can’t do those types of things.”
Game Time
The Spartans (0-2) are set to kick off with the Vikings (2-1, 1-1 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe, California.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.