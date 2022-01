Spartans face tall task at Fallon

SPRING CREEK — After a rough start through the midway point of the season, finding a win may not get easier for the Spring Creek boys basketball team.

On Saturday, the Spartans (2-12, 0-4 in league) must now regroup after a 59-26 home loss Wednesday to Lowry and attempt to take down the Greenwave (13-7 overall, 2-2 in league) on Saturday, in Fallon.

Senior Tyler Austin tops the team in scoring at 12.4 points and adds 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.2 assists — ranking sixth in the league in scoring and fifth in takeaways.

Sophomore Kanigh Snyder has averaged 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.1 assists — placing fourth in the conference in rebounds and seventh in the scoring.

Senior Collin Brun has turned in 7.6 points, 4.7 boards, 2.3 steals and 1.4 assists — ranking seventh in the conference in takeaways.

Sophomore Brady Alves is adding 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, a team-high 2.9 steals and a roster-best 2.8 assists — splitting second in the league in steals and tying for fourth in dimes.

Senior Jace Nelson averages 6.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 steals — currently eighth in the league in boards and steals and ninth in assists.

After a formidable starting-five, there is a clear drop-off in bench production.

Freshman Braden Sorensen averages 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds, and sophomore Carter Paul notches 1.4 points and two boards.

Senior Logan Johnson adds 1.3 points and 1.6 rebounds, and sophomore Baylor Sandberg turns in 1.2 points and 1.5 boards.

On the season, the Spartans are led in scoring by senior Xavier Ornelas — who averaged 11 points and four rebounds before breaking his hand more than a month ago.

Junior Landon Albisu nears double digits at 9.4 points per contest, adding 3.6 rebounds per contest.

In the post, senior Kayden Boyle has notched 8.1 points, a team-high 5.1 boards, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals.

At point guard, junior Maddox Moye is turning in 6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, a team-high 2.1 dimes and 1.6 takeaways.

Senior Jacob Marizza posts 4.7 points, 3.8 boards and a team-best 1.7 steals.

On the wing, senior Christian Schmidt has tallied 4.4 points and 1.5 rebounds — junior Klayten Piippo adding 3.8 points and 2.7 boards.

In the middle, senior Josh Billat brings 1.9 points and a pair of rebounds — senior Connor Wilkie notching 1.3 points and 1.4 boards.

Sophomore Michael Dorame — a call-up from the JV — has turned in 1.2 points per contest.

Team Comparisons

Fallon has a wide lead in scoring, pouring in 52.3 points per game — the Spartans averaging 39.2 points.

The Wave also possess nearly a double-digit advantage in rebounds at 33.5 boards to 24.2 rebounds.

Fallon assist 12.4 scores per contest, the Spartans dishing just 5.1 dimes per game.

Defensively, the Wave turn teams over often — notching 14.2 steals — Spring Creek creating 6.8 takeaways.

From the floor, Fallon shoots at a 41% clip — going a healthy 46% from two and 24% from distance — the Spartans dropping 33% of their shots on 40% from two and 20% from deep.

At the free-throw line, the Wave connect on only 48% of their attempts — Spring Creek a little less at 47%.

Game Time

The Spartans (2-12 overall, 0-4 in league) will attempt to slow down the Wave (13-7 overall, 2-2 in league as of Thursday) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon.







GALLERY: Spring Creek at Elko Boys Basketball — Jan. 11, 2022

