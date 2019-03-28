SPRING CREEK – After three unbeaten series to start the season, the Spring Creek baseball team will crash into its toughest opponent yet.
The Spartans (9-0 in league) will take on the Vikings (6-3 in league) at 2 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe, California.
Spring Creek breezed to easy wins of 18-6, 8-1 and 13-2 over Dayton (0-9 in league) to open the year, the Spartans following with their closest games against Lowry (1-6 in league) – beating the Buckaroos by scores of 15-12, 11-10 and 9-6.
The Spartans recently swept their series against Fernley – winning the opener 8-0 – waiting until Monday to finish the doubleheader due to a weather delay and winning each contest, 6-3 and 14-6.
South Tahoe is currently fifth in the Division 3A North standings at 6-3, a clear separation of top teams and bottom squads – North Valleys and Lowry currently tied for the sixth and final position to the postseason with matching 1-6 marks.
The Vikings took the series against the Buckaroos with wins of 11-5 in the opener and bookended the slate with an 11-7 win – falling in the second contest 2-1 for Lowry’s lone win of the season.
South Tahoe swept North Valleys (15-3, 15-1 and 9-2) and lost the first-two games against Elko by scores of 9-0 and 9-8 before routing the Indians in the series finale by a final score of 12-1 – a game in which the Vikings scored seven runs in the first inning.
Freshman Andrew Lehmann leads the Vikings with a .440 batting average, driving in eight runs.
Junior Jaden Aquino is batting .419 with 10 RBIs, topping the roster with four doubles.
Seniors Cameron Johnson and Connor Long have each driven in eight runs, Johnson hitting .407 with two doubles and a triple and Long following at .364 with a pair of two-bag knocks.
Senior Kevin Lehmann is hitting .360 and has driven in eight runs – going for the cycle on the season with a double, a triple and a home run – junior Cameron Lehmann currently batting .360 with three RBIs and a double.
No player on South Tahoe’s team has produced more runs than sophomore Eric Vasser, who has tallied 13 RBIs in nine games.
Despite his average at .281, many of his hits have been big ones – both situationally and for total bases – leading the Vikings with five-extra base smacks on three doubles and a pair of triples.
On the bases paths, South Tahoe pressures defenses – already stealing 37 bags – Cameron Lehmann swiping nine, senior Aaron Johnson stealing seven and Vasser taking six.
As a team, the Vikings are hitting .324 – Spring Creek heating up and owning the comparison with a .385 average.
Senior Jay King leads the way with a .529 clip, driving in a league-best 20 runs and smacking a league-high three dingers – adding three doubles.
Senior Hunter Buzzetti – thanks to solid performances at Fernley – has upped his average to .452 with five two-baggers and eight RBIs.
Senior right fielder James Testerman is hitting .448 with seven RBIs, and senior Brock Gilligan has driven in eight runs on an average of .412.
Batting .400 even, senior Max Shanks gives the Spartans their fifth .400-or-better hitter with at least six plate appearances.
Shanks has hammered a league-best six doubles and tattooed a home run, tying for second on the team with 10 RBIs.
Junior Kyle Owsley is batting .375 with seven RBIs, and senior second baseman Brendyn Taylor has tallied 10 RBIs – tying Shanks for second on the roster – his average currently at .323 with a double.
Senior left fielder Clay Campbell has poked four doubles while hitting .278 with five runs driven in.
Thus far, the Vikings have shown a slight edge on the hill – South Tahoe’s pitching staff combining for a 3.09 earned-run average – the Spartans’ ERA currently at 3.73.
Over 12-2/3 innings, junior Travis Lee has been hard to hit – allowing 1.11 earned runs per outing – striking out 13 batters against just two walks.
Kevin Lehmann posts a 1.70 ERA and has nine punchouts against three walks in 12-1/3 innings of work.
Aquino has thrown 9-1/3 frames with a 5.25 ERA (six Ks, four free passes), and senior Auston Burdick has gone nine innings with a 6.22 ERA on eight Ks and three walks – Vasser’s ERA standing at 3.32 with eight strikeouts and three walks over 6-1/3 innings.
For the Spartans, King has been commanding on the mound – more than doubling the second-place pitcher in the league in strikeouts – his 34 Ks the most in the 3A North by 18 strikeouts, walking eight batters.
King’s ERA is currently at 2.72 in 18 innings.
Gilligan has gone 18-1/3 innings for the most work on the bump, striking out 15 batters and walking nine with a 3.05 ERA.
Shanks has thrown 15-2/3 innings with a 2.68 ERA, fanning 12 hitters and handing over six free passes.
Game Time
The Spartans will open a three-game slate against their toughest competition yet, first pitch set for 2 p.m. Friday against the Vikings, in South Tahoe, the series closing with a twin bill at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday.
