SPRING CREEK — When the Spring Creek football team steps on the field, the Spartan will look to accomplish a number things — avoid consecutive losses, avenge last week’s 27-6 home loss to Fernley and atone for last year’s 33-0 home blanking by Truckee.
Matchup
While the Wolverines graduated a colossal number of players from the 2018 team that reached the state championship, Truckee is still Truckee.
The Wolverines are strong, fast and aggressive on defense and offer a various number of looks with their motion on offense.
Truckee is currently 4-3 on the season and 4-2 in the Division 3A North, Spring Creek entering the matchup with a 3-4 overall record and a 3-3 mark in league play.
After a 35-21 road loss to No. 1 Fallon on Sept. 13, the Wolverines have not come up short on the scoreboard since with three-straight wins.
On Sept. 20, the afore-mentioned defense shut out No. 2 Lowry (5-1 in league) by a score of 14-0.
After a bye week, Truckee went on the road and won a flag fest in Elko by a score of 23-12 — dominating the action on the field but committing a pair of first-half interceptions and racking up 12 penalties for 113 yards.
In their most recent action, the Wolverines help Sparks to a touchdown in a 21-7 victory.
Despite moving the ball with some success through the air, Truckee’s go-to plan is to run the football.
The Wolverines have a pair of 500-plus-yard rushers, led by 563 yards on 80 carries from senior Tyler Estabrook — who also tops the team with five touchdowns on the ground.
Senior Deacon Mehler provided the one-two punch with 519 rushing yards on 85 totes with four TDs.
Through the air, the main target has been junior Jackson Ellermeyer and his 16 receptions for 181 yards with a pair of scores.
Senior George Skaff has also snagged two TDs, catching seven balls for 143 yards.4
Sophomore quarterback Jackson Kahl has completed 48-of-100 passes for 548 yards with three touchdowns, but he has tossed nine interceptions on the season.
Skaff sets the tone in the middle of Truckee’s defense, his 80 tackles topping the roster and ranking second in the 3A North.
Also playing at middle linebacker, junior Dillon Kane has made 61 tackles — junior defensive end Finn Loper recording 60 stops, including a team-best 15-1/2 behind the line of scrimmage.
Loper’s 8-1/2 sacks lead the league by 3-1/2 over second place.
Truckee has forced 14 turnovers, making eight fumble recoveries and six interceptions.
Senior Ethan Hatcher is tied for the league lead with three interceptions, Estabrook following with a pair of INTs and blocking a field goal.
Skaff and junior Micah Evans have recovered two fumbles.
Spring Creek’s most consistent way to move the football has been on the ground with the runs of senior tailback Reed Westwood, who ranks fourth in the league with 816 rushing yards on 110 attempts — currently sixth in the 3A North with six rushing scores.
He is aided by 341 rushing yards (72 carries) and five touchdowns by senior quarterback Jeff Guthrie, who is 35-of-79 in the passing game with 433 yards through the air — tossing four touchdowns and two picks.
Senior wide receiver Kyle Owsley is tied for the team high with 11 catches and leads the Spartans with 237 receiving yards for on TD grab.
Owsley is a threat in the open field, already taking a 92-yard kick return to the house.
Senior tight end Ryan Thurston has also caught 11 balls, topping the roster with two receiving touchdowns on 103 yards.
During Westwood’s limited carries while battling injuries, junior Q Boyd emerged in the backfield and scored a pair of touchdowns — rushing 36 times for 194 yards on the year.
Senior Matthew Writer has also found paydirt twice with his legs.
Defensively, junior linebacker Zach Simms has been the Spartans’ tackling machine — his 75 stops the third-most in the league.
As a team, Spring Creek has been able to apply pressure on opposing quarterbacks with 13 sacks — Boyd leading the way with 3-1/2 (fourth in the league) and junior Bear Browne following with three sacks (tied for fifth in the 3A North).
The Spartans have done a good job of hawking the ball, creating 15 takeaways on eight fumble recoveries and seven picks.
Boyd makes the big plays, leading Spring Creek with three forced fumbles and three recoveries.
Junior Chase Milligan and senior Devin Holmes each have two interceptions, senior Nick Ortega pouncing on a pair of fumbles.
Senior Ethan Lulay has returned an INT for a pick-six, as has Milligan.
Last Week
If the Spartans are going to have success Saturday at Truckee, Spring Creek must be more effective on the offensive side of the football and avoid the mistakes that killed chances against Fernley.
The Spartans turned the ball over four times against the Vaqueros, losing three fumbles and tossing a pick.
Spring Creek’s defense made some big stops in the first half but wore down late, left on the field too long and too often.
In the end, Fernley ripped off 311 rushing yards on 56 carries with three touchdowns — throwing for 66 yards and another score — racking up 377 yards of total offense.
Senior quarterback Miles Steele accounted for four touchdowns, rushing for three TDs on 24 carries for 117 yards and completing 3-of-5 passes for 66 yards with a 37-yard dime TD to sophomore Carson Kingston just before halftime.
On the other side, Spring Creek’s generally-reliable run game was greatly hampered — held to less than 100 yards (95) on 26 totes with no scores.
Through the air, Guthrie threw for 155 yards on 8-of-15 completions and a 27-yard touchdown to Thurston.
Guthrie led Spring Creek with 45 rushing yards on 11 totes.
Owsley topped the roster with four catches for 91 yards.
Game Time
The Spartans (3-4 overall, 3-3 in league) will look to avoid a losing record in the 3A North as they kickoff with the Wolverines (4-3 overall, 4-2 in league) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, in Truckee, California.
