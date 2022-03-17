Spartans face tough test at South Tahoe

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek baseball team, which is 4-3 on the season and off to a 2-0 start against 3A North competition, will be tested in its next slate of crossover road games.

On Friday, the Spartans will face South Tahoe (5-3 on the season) — the Vikings also opening the year with a 2-0 mark against 3A North programs.

Spring Creek will close its weekend roadie with an 11 a.m. Saturday first pitch against Truckee, which beat South Tahoe 2-1 in a neutral preseason tournament.

Versus South Tahoe

South Tahoe defeated 3A North-East Fernley by a final score of 4-2, and the Vikings followed with a 12-11 victory over 3A North-East Dayton.

At the plate, the Vikings are led by junior Joel Gomez — who tops the roster with a .571 batting average.

Gomez has posted a team-high 12 hits, five-extra base knocks on three doubles and a pair of triples and 12 runs scored — adding eight RBI.

He

Fellow junior Nico Wagner has driven in a roster-best 10 runs — scoring six of his own — hitting .429 with three doubles and South Tahoe’s only home run.

Junior Luke Laub is batting .353 with five runs scored, five RBI and two doubles.

The Vikings’ fourth .300-plus batter comes in the form of junior Ian Ross, who is hitting .316 with six runs scored, four RBI and a double.

South Tahoe puts pressure on defenses on the bases, paced by six steals from Gomez — junior JR Elizalde adding three swipes and Laub chipping in two.

On the mound, South Tahoe’s most-used arms are Laub and Ross — sounds like the name of a law firm.

Laub — through a team-high 10-1/3 innings — has allowed six runs (three earned) on 11 hits with 15 strikeouts and just one walk for a 2.03 ERA.

Ross also has 15 Ks — giving up four free passes — and allowed three runs on eight seven hits over eight innings for a 2.62 ERA.

Wagner has tallied the Vikings’ best earned-run average at 1.40, giving up seven runs — only on earned — on four hits with seven punchouts and four walks across five frames.

At the dish, the Spartans are led by sophomore PJ Zubiria with a .600 average and 12 hits — sharing the team high with eight RBI — poking three doubles and a team-best two triples.

Zubiria also tops the team with two steals.

Senior Ian Russell has hit .524 and a team-best six two-baggers — tying for the team high with eight RBI — also scoring nine times.

In limited at-bats, senior Austin Huerta has batted .500 through two ABs — posting two RBI, two runs scored and a hit.

Sophomore Slayde Jones — in eight ABs — has hit .375 with two RBI and scored four times.

Senior catcher Conner Clarke is batting .350, scoring eight runs, driving in six and adding a double.

Senior Garrison Bylund’s clip at the plate is .333 with seven RBI and the Spartans’ lone homer, scoring a team-high 12 runs.

Sophomore Logan Lopez gives Spring Creek another .300-plus hitter, batting .308 with six RBI and scoring seven times.

As for the rotation, the Spartans have received nice outings from senior Kade Luzier and junior Ayden Harp.

Luzier tops the roster with eight innings of work, allowing seven runs — three earned — on seven hits with 13 Ks and only one walk.

His stats were aided greatly in his last outing, notching nine punchouts and no walks with no hits in three innings against Hug.

Junior Ayden Harp has booked a team-best 1.17 ERA through six innings, giving up one run on five hits with a walk.

Bylund has allowed eight runs (six earned) on nine hits with 11 Ks and five walks across seven innings for an ERA of 6-even.

Team Comparisons

Batting average — Spring Creek at .335, South Tahoe at .280

Runs scored — Spartans with 77, Vikings with 50

Extra-base hits — Spring Creek at 17 (14 2B, two 3B, HR), South Tahoe at 16 (13 2B, two 3B, HR)

Stolen bases — Vikings with 13, Spartans with seven

Earned-run average — South Tahoe at 3.03, Spring Creek at 4.97

Runs allowed — Spartans with 34, Vikings with 35

Earned-runs allowed — South Tahoe at 17, Spring Creek at 22

Game Time

The Spartans (4-3 overall) will face the Vikings (5-3 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe, California.

Spring Creek will close its third road trip in as many weeks with an 11 a.m. Saturday first pitch versus the Wolverines (5-2 overall as of Thursday), in Truckee, California.

