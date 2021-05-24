Spartans fall 1 run shy in 2-day game

All Fallon tallied in the home half was a leadoff single by senior Avery Strasdin, but the next three were fell in order.

Brorby hit a two-out base knock in the top of the fourth but was stranded with a fly out to right field.

In the bottom half, Cooper ripped a one-out single but was thrown out on a 6-4 groundball from Brorby to Rios — the inning closing with a popup Stewart in center.

Russell reached from the leadoff spot in the away half of the fifth on a dropped-third strike and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Harp.

Runners were placed at second and third with a one-out single by Bylund — who took second as Fallon missed the cut-off man — but the Spartans stranded both with a strikeout and a pop fly to first.

The Spartans preserved their three-run cushion with a one-two-three defensive effort in the bottom of the fifth.

Milligan reached on a dropped-third from the leadoff, but the Greenwave made a 3-unsassisted double play on the next AB.

A two-out error on the mound allowed Brorby to reach base, but a 5-3 groundout closed the frame.

Fallon made the game close with a run in the home half.