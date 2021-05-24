Spartans fall 1 run shy in 2-day game

WINNEMUCCA — In a contest that could not be settled Friday due to rain, the delay carried a back-and-forth ballgame into Saturday morning.
In a Division 3A North-East regional quarterfinal, the No. 6 Spring Creek Spartans fell a run short — No. 3 Fallon turning a 7-5 deficit into an 8-7 victory with a three-run home half in the seventh for a walk-off win.
The contest was tied 4-4 through two frames but was pushed to Saturday morning — catching up with the action in the top of the third — the Spartans instantly getting the better of the exchange in the early stages of round two.
Following a scoreless first on Friday, Spring Creek broke off a successful frame in the home half of the second.
Junior Clarke hit a leadoff single to left field, and fellow junior Ian Russell followed with a walk.
After consecutive outs, the Spartans rallied.
With Clarke at third after a wild pitch and Russell on second with a stolen base, Clarke rolled home on a passed ball for the game’s first run.
Senior Jacob Rios drew a walk and placed runners on the corners, and senior Riley Stewart Spring Creek on top 2-0 with an RBI single back to the mound.
Stewart stole second and Rios darted home on a passed ball for a 3-0 lead, and runners were set up at the corners once again as senior Chase Milligan was hit by a pitch.
He stole second base and Stewart rolled across from an error behind the plate, opening a 4-0 advantage.
However, the Greenwave answered with a four-run frame of their own in the home half.
Freshman Bryce Adams sent a one-out base knock to right field, junior Tyler Austin was hit by a pitch and the bases were crammed with a walk to freshman Brady Alves.
Senior Hunter Cooper erased half of the deficit with a two-run single to right — driving in Adams and Austin — and Alves scored on a wild pitch, making the score 4-3.
Cooper was crossed from an RBI base knock to short by senior Matthew Davis — tying the ballgame — but the Spartans prevented further damage as Davis was gunned down on an attempted steal of second by Clarke with a throw to senior shortstop Grant Brorby and a fly out to sophomore Riley Smith in left field.
Picking up the action the next morning in the top of the third, the Spartans jumped on top.
Brorby led off the frame with a double to center field and scored on an RBI single from Clarke to left.
Runners were at the corners with a one-out walk to sophomore Ayden Harp, and junior Garrison Bylund opened a three-run lead with a two-RBI double to center.
The next two batters were retired in order, but Spring Creek led 7-4.
All Fallon tallied in the home half was a leadoff single by senior Avery Strasdin, but the next three were fell in order.
Brorby hit a two-out base knock in the top of the fourth but was stranded with a fly out to right field.
In the bottom half, Cooper ripped a one-out single but was thrown out on a 6-4 groundball from Brorby to Rios — the inning closing with a popup Stewart in center.
Russell reached from the leadoff spot in the away half of the fifth on a dropped-third strike and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Harp.
Runners were placed at second and third with a one-out single by Bylund — who took second as Fallon missed the cut-off man — but the Spartans stranded both with a strikeout and a pop fly to first.
The Spartans preserved their three-run cushion with a one-two-three defensive effort in the bottom of the fifth.
Milligan reached on a dropped-third from the leadoff, but the Greenwave made a 3-unsassisted double play on the next AB.
A two-out error on the mound allowed Brorby to reach base, but a 5-3 groundout closed the frame.
Fallon made the game close with a run in the home half.
Adams led off with a free pass, Austin followed with a single and the bases were juiced as Alves beat out a play on a bunt.
Courtesy runner Roland Grondin scored on a grounder by Cooper, but the Spartans a turned a big 4-63 double play by Rios, Brorby and senior Jaydon Mullins.
The Spartans remained on top 7-5 with a 2-3 groundout by Clarke to Mullins.
All Spring Creek managed in the top of the seventh was a two-out walk to Bylund — flying out to right field — leaving things up to the defense in the home half.
Following a leadoff strikeout from Brorby, the Wave made their push.
Sophomore Cooper Lee reached with an error at second base, and Strasdin followed with a single to center.
What should have been a three-run homer to left field for the walk-off win by junior Damien Towne was nullified and ruled a ground-rule double — scoring Lee but leaving Towne at second and Strasdin at third.
Trailing 7-6, Fallon was up against its last out after a groundball to Bylund at first.
Spring Creek was unable to book the final out.
Austin slapped a line-drive double to the left-field fence — scoring both Strasdin and Grondin — walking the Wave off with an 8-7 victory.
With the walk-off double, Austin finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored — Cooper closing 2-for-3 and driving in two runs while scoring one of his own.
Strasdin hit 2-for-4 and scored the game-tying run.
Sophomore Steven Moon went 1-for-2, while Adams was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Towne was ruled 1-for-4 with a double on what should have been a three-run homer, but he drove in a run — Davis also going 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Lee finished 1-for-4 and scored a run.
Grondin scored twice from a courtesy-runner role — adding the game-winning run — and Alves scored a run without registering a hit.
For the Spartans, Bylund led the way with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate with a double and two RBIs.
Clarke was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, Brorby going 2-for-4 with a double and scoring a run.
Stewart finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run, Harp closing out the knocks and hitting 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Without hits, Russell and Rios each scored once.
On the bump, junior Francisco Tapia started and allowed seven runs (six earned) on five hits with three Ks and three walks over three innings.
In relief, Adams nailed down the win — holding the Spartans scoreless over the final-four innings and allowing just three hits with five punchouts and a free pass.
Bylund was given a no-decision after giving up five runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and three walks across six innings.
Brorby was handed the loss, allowing three runs — two earned — on three hits with one K and no walks in 2/3 of a frame.
SPRING CREEK — 043 000 0 — 781
FALLON – 040 001 3 — 8(11)2
Regional Tourney
The Greenwave scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning in the semifinal for a 14-13 victory over No. 2 Fernley.
In the championship, against No. 1 Dayton — which reached the league final with a 10-0 victory over No. 5 Lowry — Fallon led the Dust Devils 3-0 entering the top of the third inning before the game was rained out.
The Greenwave and Dayton will pick up the contest in the top of the third inning Wednesday, in Fernley, at a neutral site.