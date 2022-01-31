 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
.Spartans fall by 10 to Dayton, 52-42

SPRING CREEK — In the early and closing stages, the Spring Creek boys basketball team stuck with Dayton.

But, the middle portions of the contest were the difference in a 10-point loss Saturday — the Dust Devils sweeping the season series with a 52-42 victory.

Dayton edged the Spartans 15-14 in the first quarter, but the Dust Devils began to seize control with an 11-5 advantage in the second period.

At the half, the Spartans trailed 26-19.

Things became tougher for a comeback with another single-digit effort by Spring Creek in the third, outscored 12-8 in the frame.

In the fourth, the Spartans gained back a point — scoring a frame-best 15 points down the stretch — but Dayton put up 14 points in the fourth and eased to the finish line with a 52-42 win.

Senior Kayden Boyle and junior Maddox Moye paced Spring Creek with 10 points apiece, and juniors Landon Albisu and Klayten Piippo neared double figures with eight points apiece.

Piippo splashed a pair of triples.

The Spartans’ scoring was rounded out with three points each from senior Christian Schmidt and junior David Hutchison, coming on shots from distance.

DAYTON — 15 — 11 — 12 — 14 — 52 Total

SPRING CREEK — 14 — 5 — 8 — 15 — 42 Total

Up Next

The Spartans (2-15 overall, 0-7 in league) will host No. 1 Elko (16-2 overall, 7-0 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

