Spartans fall flat against Wolverines

Senior Jairo Zarate knocked home the point-after try for a 13-0 lead with 9:43 remaining in the half.

Spring Creek found the board on it next drive.

Marizza gained five yards, and Boyle went for seven and first down.

With a filthy cut, Marizza crossed back to the left and dashed down the sideline — bulldozing for extra yards — running for about 35 yards to the Truckee 35.

Moye picked up 12 yards on a pass over the middle, and Marizza caught a ball out of the backfield for 18 yards to inside the 5.

However, the drive momentum was thwarted by an incomplete pass, a short run and a loss of three.

Senior Ian Russell split the uprights on a 25-yards field goal.

With 4:43 on the clock, the Spartans trailed 13-3.

Truckee answered the score with a larger one of its own.

Senior Damon Parisi picked up a first down on a counter, but a big gain by senior Galdino Bravo-Karvonen came back due to a hold.

Parisi punched up the middle with a tough run, and Roth gained nine yards and recovered his own fumble.