Spartans fall flat against Wolverines

SPRING CREEK — On Thursday night, the Spring Creek Spartans looked like a team that has only practiced twice in the last two weeks.
Hosting Truckee, the Spartans came out flat and sloppy — executing poorly and getting caught in no-man’s land often.
The Wolverines rolled to a 19-3 halftime lead and cruised to a 39-11 victory.
Receiving the opening kick, Spring Creek blocked poorly and wen three-and-out — the snap on the punt flying over the head of senior Zane Simms, who recovered the ball.
However, the Wolverines took over at the Spring Creek 1 but made a costly error as well — putting the ball on the deck.
Junior Klayten Piippo recovered the rock for Spring Creek on its own 2, but the drive ended a half-yard short of the line to gain after a scramble by senior quarterback Kayden Boyle — the Spartans punting from the 11 to the 40.
More miscues in a rocky start.
Following a 17-yard run by Truckee senior Jason Roth, the Wolverines once again coughed up the football — junior Ethan Rockwell pouncing on the ball for the Spartans at the 14.
Short-lived momentum.
On the Spartans’ third possession, pressure forced a last-ditch pass into traffic — senior Tyler Lamperti making an interception at the line of scrimmage.
Lamperti then scored on a screen pass, but the extra point was blocked by the interior of the line.
With five minutes remaining in the first, Truckee led 6-0.
Senior transfer Jacob Marizza ran for six yards for Spring Creek, Boyle moving the chains with his legs.
Marizza carried for seven yards, but the drive went backward — losing yards on consecutive plays as the line failed to get any push.
The Spartans punted to their own 46.
Following a chop block, senior Julian Hall completed a 14-yard pass on third down — setting up 4th and 6.
Spring Creek senior Keefer Campbell blew up the backfield, forcing a turnover on downs.
Boyle ran for 14 yards to the Truckee 45, but the next two plays were for losses — Boyle scrambling for about 12 yards but the Spartans moving backward with a hold.
On 3rd-and-25, a pass fell incomplete and the punt was blocked.
Truckee took over on the Spring 33, and sophomore Miles Kelly ran for six yards — Roth darting for 10 more and a fresh set of downs.
Hall completed a first-down pass for 11 yards to senior Max Carter, and Roth took a pitch for a touchdown.
Senior Jairo Zarate knocked home the point-after try for a 13-0 lead with 9:43 remaining in the half.
Spring Creek found the board on it next drive.
Marizza gained five yards, and Boyle went for seven and first down.
With a filthy cut, Marizza crossed back to the left and dashed down the sideline — bulldozing for extra yards — running for about 35 yards to the Truckee 35.
Moye picked up 12 yards on a pass over the middle, and Marizza caught a ball out of the backfield for 18 yards to inside the 5.
However, the drive momentum was thwarted by an incomplete pass, a short run and a loss of three.
Senior Ian Russell split the uprights on a 25-yards field goal.
With 4:43 on the clock, the Spartans trailed 13-3.
Truckee answered the score with a larger one of its own.
Senior Damon Parisi picked up a first down on a counter, but a big gain by senior Galdino Bravo-Karvonen came back due to a hold.
Parisi punched up the middle with a tough run, and Roth gained nine yards and recovered his own fumble.
Senior Tavin Hamilton took a dive for a first down to the Spring Creek 23, and junior Dylan Sumner gained 18 yards off the left side — moving the sticks to the Spartans’ 5.
Parisi scored on the next play, opening a 19-3 lead with 1:18 on the clock — the kick missing wide to the right.
The Spartans gained nine yards on a scramble by Boyle, and senior Josh Billat went down low for a catch at midfield.
Moye caught a ball for 18 yards to the Truckee 32, and the Wolverines dropped an interception but notched a sack to the end the half.
At the break, the Spartans trailed by 16.
The deficit grew quickly in the third quarter.
From their own 32, the Wolverines rushed to the Spring Creek 48 on a carry by Parisi and Roth earned eight more.
A swing pass to the left picked up a first down, and the Spartans got caught peeking into the backfield — Lamperti running behind the defense for a 39-yard touchdown reception from Hall.
The extra point made the score 26-3.
Spring Creek’s ensuing drive ended with sacks and the Spartans were called for catch interference on the punt.
A quick reverse on inside give turned into 24 yards for Carter, and Sumner caught a delayed bubble screen — turning up the field with blockers ahead — running for a 24-yard touchdown.
The PAT was good, opening a 33-6 lead with 6:12 remaining in the third.
Boyle ran for a first down, but Moye was stopped for a short gain — the drive ending with an incomplete pass and consecutive sacks against a three-man rush as the line folded.
The teams traded three-and-outs, but the Wolverines turned the ball over on downs early in the fourth quarter.
On Spring Creek’s next drive, a pass by junior quarterback Weston Petersen was intercepted and taken 40 yard for a pick-six by sophomore Max Ellermeyer.
The extra point was no good, but the clock rolled with the margin at 36 points.
Piippo caught a pass for a first down to the Truckee 46, but the Spartans turned the ball over on downs — getting it right back with a recovery by senior Connor Cluff.
Marizza moved the chains with a strong run of 11 yards, and junior David Hutchison went low for a catch above the grass for 11 more.
Petersen went straight video game, breaking from the pocket and making some guys miss — running others over — staying on his feet for a 40-yard touchdown run.
Marizza got free around the right edge for the conversion.
With 40 seconds remaining, the Spartans finally found the end zone.
Truckee rolled into Spring Creek and rolled over the Spartans, blasting off a 39-11 victory.