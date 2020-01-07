Spartans fall short at Fallon, Lowry

WINNEMUCCA — The Spring Creek boys basketball will return home after its road trip resulted in a pair of losses, falling by 22 points against the defending 3A state champions and coming up 14 points short versus No. 2 Lowry — tied for second in the league.
Versus Fallon
Against the defending 3A champ, Spring Creek played the Greenwave nearly even in the first quarter — Fallon edging Spring Creek 13-11 — but lost the game in the second and third periods.
The Greenwave nearly doubled up the Spartans, 18-10, in the second quarter and built a 31-21 lead by halftime.
In the third quarter, the Wave rolled over the Spartans by a double-up margin of 20-10 and increased the lead to 20 points.
Going to the fourth, Spring Creek trailed 51-31.
The fourth quarter provided an even battle, Fallon taking a slight edge of 12-10.
However, the middle portions of the contest served as the difference, the Greenwave’s 38-20 run in the second and third frames leading to a 63-41 victory for the defending state champs.
Fallon senior Brock Richardson — the 2019 3A North football MVP — is not known as well for his basketball prowess, but he torched the Spartans on 6-for-8 shooting for a game-high 15 points and buried three 3s.
He added two points, two rebounds and a pair of steals.
Senior teammate Elijah Jackson, the Greenwave’s leading scorer, who has been battling a nagging knee injury, scored 13 points in limited minutes and shot 5-for-6 from the floor with a pair of triples.
Sophomore Garrison Bylund led the Spartans with 13 points, adding two rebounds, an assist and a block.
Spring Creek senior Reed Westwood also scored in double digits with 10 points and tied for the team highs with four rebounds and three assists, adding a steal and a stuff.
Fallon junior Toby Anderson neared double figures with nine points, four boards, an assist and a takeaway.
Junior Avery Strasdin finished with eight points, a game-high seven assists, three steals, two boards and a rejection.
In the post, Fallon senior Thomas Steele scored seven points and hit a three, grabbed a game-high eight rebounds, made a game-best four steals, dished two assists and blocked a shot.
Spring Creek senior Devin Holmes notched seven points — burying a triple — and paced the Spartans’ defense with three thefts, grabbed two boards and dished a dime.
Senior Kyle Owsley drilled Spring Creek’s other three and closed with four points, a team-high four assists, two rebounds, two steals and a swat.
Junior Sam Tomera also tallied four points and made two steals, one rebound and an assist.
Fallon junior Samuel Robertson notched three points, two rebounds and an assist.
The Spartans’ offense was capped by two points apiece from junior Grant Brorby (four rebounds, three assists) and senior Cohen Woster.
Fallon’s scoring was rounded out by two points each by junior Matthew Davis (three rebounds) and junior Nic Springfield.
Some of the major differences in the contest were shooting and rebounding.
The Greenwave were red-hot from the floor at 57 percent on 26-of-46 — including 6-for-15 from beyond the arc — while the Spartans shot 17-for-47 from the field and just 2-of-15 from three.
In addition, Spring Creek did not find many second chances as they were outrebounded 36-17.
SPRING CREEK — 11 — 10 — 10 — 10 — 41 Total
FALLON — 13 — 18 — 20 — 12 — 63 Total
Versus Lowry
The Spartans shot the ball slightly better Saturday against Lowry — primarily from distance — leading to a closer ballgame, but Spring Creek wrapped up its road trip with a 71-57 loss to the Buckaroos.
Owsley led the Spartans with a team-high 17 points and was 6-for-13 from the field with a three, dished a team-best five assists, snagged a team-high three steals and grabbed two boards as he stuffed the stat sheet.
He was one of three Spartans in double figures.
Westwood followed with 15 points — nine coming on three 3s (3-for-6) — reeled in a team-high six rebounds, dished a pair of dimes and made a steal.
Bylund closed with 12 points (5-for-9 from the floor) and four boards.
Holmes cashed another three and notched five points, five rebounds, four assists and a pair of takeaways with a nice all-around effort.
Brorby also scored five points; adding three steals, three rebounds and an assist.
Tomera closed the offense for the Spartans with three points and grabbed a steal.
*Lowry did not post stats for the contest.
Up Next
The Spartans (3-11 overall, 2-4 in league) will play their first home games of 2020, beginning with a 7:30 p.m. Friday tipoff with Truckee (2-7 overall, 1-2 in league as of Monday), the Wolverines traveling Tuesday to Sparks.
Spring Creek’s home stand will close with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday contest with North Valleys (1-10 overall, 0-4 in league).