Spartans fall short at Fallon, Lowry

However, the middle portions of the contest served as the difference, the Greenwave’s 38-20 run in the second and third frames leading to a 63-41 victory for the defending state champs.

Fallon senior Brock Richardson — the 2019 3A North football MVP — is not known as well for his basketball prowess, but he torched the Spartans on 6-for-8 shooting for a game-high 15 points and buried three 3s.

He added two points, two rebounds and a pair of steals.

Senior teammate Elijah Jackson, the Greenwave’s leading scorer, who has been battling a nagging knee injury, scored 13 points in limited minutes and shot 5-for-6 from the floor with a pair of triples.

Sophomore Garrison Bylund led the Spartans with 13 points, adding two rebounds, an assist and a block.

Spring Creek senior Reed Westwood also scored in double digits with 10 points and tied for the team highs with four rebounds and three assists, adding a steal and a stuff.

Fallon junior Toby Anderson neared double figures with nine points, four boards, an assist and a takeaway.

Junior Avery Strasdin finished with eight points, a game-high seven assists, three steals, two boards and a rejection.