Spartans fall short in home nail-biters

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek boys basketball team let a pair of 3A North crossover home games slip through their fingers.

On Friday, the Spartans came up three points shy in a 69-66 loss to Sparks and fell by two in a 57-55 loss on Saturday to Truckee — losing both games by a combined total of five points.

Versus Truckee

Truckee senior Sam Purgason opened the scoring with an offensive rebound and a put-back, Spring Creek taking the lead on a corner three from the left side by senior Christian Schmidt.

But the Wolverines tore off a 7-0 run with a runner by junior Cassis Mahan, a jumper by junior Jace Hoffman from an assist by Purgason and a wide-open three on the left wing by senior Gabe Smith.

The Spartans stopped the streak with a pair of free throws by senior Jacob Marizza, making the score 9-5 in favor of Truckee.

Spring Creek brought the deficit to two with a bucket on the right block by senior Josh Billat, but the advantage went back to four with a deuce on the left block by junior Owen Brown.

The Wolverines took control and opened a 10-point cushion with back-to-back scores in the post by Purgason and a loose-ball finish by Mahan on the right side.

The quarter closed with another deuce in the middle by Billat — his second field goal — bringing the Spartans to within eight.

After the first, Truckee led 17-9.

Junior point guard Maddox Moye opened the scoring in the second period for the Spartans, finishing a tough take down the gut.

But, Brown answered with a three on the other side.

Spring Creek drew up and executed a nice high-low play, junior Klayten Piippo setting up Schmidt for a gimme with a great pass from elbow.

Purgason dropped a difficult jump hook against solid defense, but Schmidt drove the lane and scored across the paint with his right hand with a kiss off the glass.

The lead was sliced to four with a three by Moye, trimmed even further with a free throw by senior Kayden Boyle.

At the midway point of the quarter, the Wolverines led by three at 22-19.

Junior David made a free throw and cut the margin to two, but Brown’s second trey opened a five-point Truckee lead.

But, Schmidt was aggressive and cashed a floater in traffic — making the score 25-22.

With two minutes on the clock, both teams committed fouls on the offensive glass — each missing the front end of the single-bonus shots.

But, the Spartans tied the ballgame with a three by Moye — who then made a sweet pass to junior Klayten Piippo on the left side, giving the Spartans their first lead since 3-2.

At the break, Spring Creek led 27-25 — outscoring the Wolverines 18-8 in the second quarter.

The advantage went to four quickly to open the third, Marizza pushing the pace and finding Boyle for a weak-side layup.

The Wolverines were cold, and Spring Creek forced a number of turnovers.

But, Purgason stopped the scoreless streak for Truckee at the 4:30 mark with a pair of free throws.

However, Schmidt smashed his second three of the game from the left wing for a 32-27 lead.

Purgason scored inside once again for the Wolverines, but Boyle knifed the middle for the Spartans.

Junior Matthew Tanner finished through a foul for an And-1 for Truckee, but Spring Creek answered with a jumper on the baseline by Marizza.

Using his size advantage, Purgason continued to torment the Spartans inside — notching consecutive buckets and brining Truckee to within two at 37-35.

Smith grabbed an offensive rebound and finished through a foul — tying the game at 37-all — and Purgason yanked down the missed free throw for a put-back on the left edge, giving Truckee a 39-37 lead with 1:30 remaining in the third.

Spring Creek became scattered and started throwing up wild shots, and Purgason reached 20 points —dropping 12 in the third — scoring on a wicked no-look find by sophomore Luke Cruz, who then rattled home a corner three.

Entering the fourth, Truckee opened a seven-point lead with the score at 44-37 — outscoring the Spartans 19-10 in the third.

To start the fourth, the Wolverines went up 11 with consecutive deuces for Hoffman and Cruz.

Junior Landon Albisu ended a 17-0 run with a three from the right corner on a pass from the post by Boyle, and Moye made a steal and went to the rim for a left-handed finish — pulling the Spartans to within six at 48-42.

Spring Creek caused problems for the Wolverines with a 1-2-2 trap, forcing consecutive turnovers — Moye stealing a pass and scoring on the break and Schmidt doing the same and scoring through a foul.

On the free throw, the Spartans grabbed a 49-48 lead with four minutes remaining.

Purgason spun free and dropped a hook in the lane — giving the Wolverines a 50-49 advantage — but Moye was fouled and drained both attempts for a 51-51 lead for the Spartans.

But, too much Purgason — who notched an And-1 on the left block — handing the high side to the Wolverines at 52-51.

With 3:13 on the clock, Moye tied the contest with a free throw.

Purgason wrestled down a board and scored for the Wolverines, but Moye converted a double-clutch finish on the right block.

Schmidt was fouled and hit a free throw — giving the Spartans a 55-54 lead — and Albisu drew a huge charge with 2:22 remaining.

But, Brown did the same with 1:54 on the clock.

The Spartans missed a pair of free throws, but Spring Creek came up with a defensive stop and took possession under Truckee’s basket with 1:17 remaining and a one-point lead.

With 1:03 remaining, Hoffman made a steal and drew a blocking foul — making both free throws for a 56-55 Truckee lead.

Purgason wore a wicked elbow to the face as Spring Creek missed a shot on the left block, the Wolverines taking possession with 42.3 ticks on the clock.

Truckee threw the ball away with 35.4 seconds remaining, but the Spartans missed a shot and turned the ball over with 11.4 seconds on the clock.

Tanner went to the stripe and missed the first free throw but made the second, opening a two-point lead.

Spring Creek took a timeout with 8.2 seconds on the clock but turned the rock over on a jump ball, the Wolverines owning the possession arrow.

With three seconds on the clock, Truckee missed both attempts at the line.

The Spartans drew up a full-court play but had a pass tipped out of bounds as time expired, the Wolverines surviving a 57-55 dogfight.

Purgason led all scorers with 26 points — notching 18 in the second half — and Moya paced the Spartans with 17 points and hit two 3s.

Schmidt gave Spring Creek its second double-digit scorer with 16 points, also burying a pair of treys.

Brown neared double digits for the Wolverines with eight points — knocking down two 3s — and Truckee’s offense was closed out with six points by Hoffman, five each for Smith and Cruz, four from Mahan and three by Tanner.

For the Spartans, Billat tallied six points, Marizza and Boyle closed with five each, Albisu hit a three, Piippo notched a deuce and Hutchison rounded out the offense with a free throw.

TRUCKEE — 17 — 8 — 19 — 13 — 57 Total

SPRING CREEK — 9 — 18 — 10 — 18 — 55 Total

Versus Sparks

On Friday, Spring Creek dropped another close ballgame — losing 69-66 to Sparks.

The Spartans came out strong, outscoring the Railroaders 18-11 in the first quarter.

But, few stops were made by either team in the second period — Spring Creek edging Sparks 20-19.

At the half, the Spartans led by eight at 38-30.

However, the Railroaders emerged with vigor in the third quarter — doubling up Spring Creek 22-11.

Going to the fourth, the Railroaders took a three-point lead at 52-49.

Each team scored 17 points in the fourth, Spring Creek missing a three that would have tied the game at the buzzer.

Sparks came from behind for a 69-66 victory.

Piippo charged the Spartans’ offense with a team-high 19 points — sticking three 3s — joined in double digits with 15 points from Boyle and 10 points from Schmidt, who splashed two triples.

Boyle had a monster game, adding 13 rebounds to go along with his 15 points for a double-double — notching two steals and an assist.

Piippo approached a double-double of his own with eight boards, a team-best three takeaways, two dimes and a swat.

Schmidt notched three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a stuff.

Marizza finished with nine points, six rebounds, three assists and a pair of swipes.

Moye closed with seven points, a roster-high eight assists and a steal.

Albisu scored six points on two 3s and snagged five rebounds.

SPARKS — 11 — 19 — 22 — 17 — 69 Total

SPRING CREEK — 18 — 20 — 11 — 17 — 66 Total

Up Next

The Spartans (2-17 overall, 0-8 in league) will return to Division 3A North action; playing their senior night contest against Fallon (15-9 overall, 4-4 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek — closing out the season against Lowry (12-9 overall, 4-4 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.

